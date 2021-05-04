 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   99-year-old Prince Phillip's death certificate reveals he died from being 99   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How did he die? He was 99! He wrecked his Harley up here at Bike Week.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Unremarkable"
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he die on the Can?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mere weeks after he took the vaccine!

/Chex mix, libidos!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impossible.

I'm sure Hillary had something to do with it.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandmother died at 99. Before she died the nurse asked if she wanted to live to be 100. Her answer was short and sweet, NO! She passed peacefully in the night.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah.  It's all Meghan's fault.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It lists the Duke's full name as: 'His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark formerly known as Philip Mountbatten.'

wow. even just initializing stuff would have been a biatch
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cause of death: TOFTS.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine heart attack in a brothel would have been cooler but whatever.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
99 Ways To Die
Youtube isbp_VyKAzQ

And a shot of thorazine.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that'll do it.

I'm 41, but all of my friends are much older. Like, in their 70s at least. I hear about their old people problems all the time, and they are bad. Like, I know one woman who can rarely eat anything because it puts her in a lot of pain.

Then I think about the fact that I'm like 30 years away from being as old as her. 30 friggin years! I can't imagine living 30 more years.

Yeah, if I ever make it to that age, I think I will be okay with dying by then. I'm almost okay with it now, and I'm not even sick.

Being super old is in and of itself a cause of death. It's okay.

Maybe what I just said was really stupid. That's okay too. I'm feeling philosophical, even though I'm stupid.
 
alice_600
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

In 30 years hopefully we can have cures or treatments by then.
 
carkiller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

But I'm in the U.S. so I won't be able to afford the cures
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

crinz83: It lists the Duke's full name as: 'His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark formerly known as Philip Mountbatten.'

wow. even just initializing stuff would have been a biatch


There's only one Prince, formerly known as:
calendar.songfacts.comView Full Size
 
foxtail
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nope. No cures just treatments for the symptoms just like now.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Way to cover the auto erotic asphyxiation snafu.
 
