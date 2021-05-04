 Skip to content
(Zillow)   We've secretly submitted a house generated by an AI to a home listing company. Little things give it away like the carpet in the kitchen and the closet on the ground floor bigger than subby's house   (zillow.com) divider line
44
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
AI clearly has a long way to go.
That is just horrendous.

The roof area alone with solar panels installed could pay the mortgage.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I like the rooms filled with random chairs.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Desecration is extra. De-consecration? What evs? It's extra.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"And just around this corner, we have the hallway where Scooby and the gang along with the Monkees got chased by the swamp monster..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It would make an ideal home for a hoarder making 25,000 a year. They will never sell that crappy place until they drop the asking price to 160,000. The whole place needs updated from the 80's.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Shostie: I like the rooms filled with random chairs.


Check out the one unknown room with the 60's half nekid ladies paintings on the counter. Sums up taste of the owners.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a Sims house. Prove me wrong.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yikes. That's bigger than the home town I grew up in.


I like these Zillow threads. More weird houses please.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like a funeral home that a shoe fetishist lived in.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shostie: I like the rooms filled with random chairs.


I like the room with the walk in SAFE.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



MOOR NAF EHT SI SIHT
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(In case there's any confusion over which appliance goes where...)
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



"...and here we have the lovely corpse disposal room. Very convenient."


/lot of harsh fluorescent overhead lighting going on
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: This is a Sims house. Prove me wrong.


Well, it's on Streetview....
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 Car Garage that can hold up 16 cars

I was told there would be no math.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like it used to be department store. The multiple doors to possible changing rooms. The many shelves. Random chairs. And possibly a show kitchen, if that's what it is called, which shows what a finished kitchen would look like. Like a former Sears. Makes sense from its location as well since it's surrounded by other large stores.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...
Sheik with Harem?
Polygamist Sect?
Surprisingly spacious reality TV set?

//All 3?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am curious how they made those photo realistic floor plans.  That is some interesting tech.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such opulence, complete with a bath tub with shower door installed that's literally right next to your crapper:

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: So...
Sheik with Harem?
Polygamist Sect?
Surprisingly spacious reality TV set?

//All 3?


Scientology compound?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hannibal Buress on Odd Future and Young Jeezy.
Youtube KIyLXXGP6bQ

"How stupid, dumb, big. My room's got rooms."

-Young Jeezy
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the occasional bizarre real houses that pop up, it's not totally unbelievable.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 850x478]

(In case there's any confusion over which appliance goes where...)


I've done this with post-its when selling a house.

Appliance hookups, 3- and 4- way light arrangements, "dead" switches for future ceiling fans and future shower lights.

Most folks are really dumb, especially about buying a house that isn't built to absolutely minimum acceptable standards
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can smell the mold through my phone.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of those pictures, all of the exteriors and some of the interiors, are completely computer 3-D graphics with a few shots of a real house thrown in. Whoever did the design did a horrendous job.
 
boozehat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Uh.... 14K+ sq feet, in what seems to be in good condition, for under $1.7mil?

I mean, yeah, it's in Florida, so that's a deterrent, but pretty much anyone in the CA Bay Area could sell their 1300sq ft house, buy this, and a nice vacation home in Tucson.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you search the address you can find the name of the (deceased) owner. She died in February 2019 and is described as a "prominent businesswoman". Google street view as of the summer of 2019 shows it already looking pretty vacant, though it appears she owned the neighboring house as well. Looks like she ran a generic corporation as well with no info on it, and there's a construction firm with her name attached to it.

So if guys in suits show up to whack me tomorrow I'll assume she was the eccentric widow of a mob boss.
 
lithven
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ruudbob: The whole place needs updated from the 80's.


That was my thought too but the listing says it was built in 2007. Something is very off.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "And just around this corner, we have the hallway where Scooby and the gang along with the Monkees got chased by the swamp monster..."
[Fark user image 425x287]


That's it.  Lock the doors, get the lights.  Nothing funnier on the internet today.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: So if guys in suits show up to whack me tomorrow I'll assume she was the eccentric widow of a mob boss. I should have said yes to 30,000 yards of grey carpet.
 
Guuberre
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's been a long, long time since I've played Counter-Strike, but I feel like this would be a map with some potential.
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Guuberre: [Fark user image 600x286]


Where's the giant dildo statue?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A lot of shelf space in that house.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: It looks like it used to be department store. The multiple doors to possible changing rooms. The many shelves. Random chairs. And possibly a show kitchen, if that's what it is called, which shows what a finished kitchen would look like. Like a former Sears. Makes sense from its location as well since it's surrounded by other large stores.


I'm thinking cult compound.
 
khatores
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nickelback - Rockstar [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube DmeUuoxyt_E
/finally!
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: 4seasons85!: It looks like it used to be department store. The multiple doors to possible changing rooms. The many shelves. Random chairs. And possibly a show kitchen, if that's what it is called, which shows what a finished kitchen would look like. Like a former Sears. Makes sense from its location as well since it's surrounded by other large stores.

I'm thinking cult compound.


JW Kingdom Hall.  Same no frill design, few windows and commercially zoned property.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shostie: I like the rooms filled with random chairs.


take a seat over there
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chimpy McSquirrel: 4 Car Garage that can hold up 16 cars

I was told there would be no math.


That's 4 sets of clown cars. That's as many as four 4s. And that's terrible.
 
ng2810
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: If you search the address you can find the name of the (deceased) owner. She died in February 2019 and is described as a "prominent businesswoman". Google street view as of the summer of 2019 shows it already looking pretty vacant, though it appears she owned the neighboring house as well. Looks like she ran a generic corporation as well with no info on it, and there's a construction firm with her name attached to it.

So if guys in suits show up to whack me tomorrow I'll assume she was the eccentric widow of a mob boss.


I'm getting real Mobster vibes from this place. The opulence, the extravagance, the bomb-shelter-like construction, the WALK IN SAFE, Sold as is....

I'm betting the Feds are already digging through her assets looking for signs of laundering.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"This house should be highly taxed. Yup."
 
