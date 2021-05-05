 Skip to content
 
(WMBF Myrtle Beach)   There should be no phones allowed at the cocaine party   (wmbfnews.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Her picture may appeal to you but don't stick your dick in that.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"There should be no phones allowed at the cocaine party"

We have a rule.at some of  our parties. No photos.  The people that are invited to those types of parties know the deal.
Most of us are Federal in some manner and work in classified environments. Think of it as OPSEC+ career preservation.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blender61: "There should be no phones allowed at the cocaine party"

We have a rule.at some of  our parties. No photos.  The people that are invited to those types of parties know the deal.
Most of us are Federal in some manner and work in classified environments. Think of it as OPSEC+ career preservation.


We'd have sorta designated photo ops.  If someone wanted to take one, they'd say so, give anyone that wanted to time to clear out or clean up or both, and then take it.  We weren't any kind of anybody that it'd likely be important with, we just universally felt it was mother farking stupid to take a picture whilst breaking the law.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So is it a good thing that the cops caught these drug users, or a bad thing?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have a slightly different rule at my parties...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

offacue: Her picture may appeal to you but don't stick your dick in that.


She does that thing with her tongue though.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought that read "Three Horny Co..."


Don't drink and fark.

Actually, alwaysdrink and Fark.
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That just proves what I have been saying for years. Cell phones are making people dumber. They are all so busy staring at them, playing games on them, taking pictures that you should not want people to see. When I got a new phone and number, I received about fifty calls asking in Spanish for the same young woman. I was getting so sick of it. Then I got a photo. It was of a Young Hispanic looking woman being, um, pleasured by a Young Hispanic man. I was more then just a little shocked. A day or two later an older woman called asking for her. I asked if she was her mother. When she said yes, I told her about all the calls day and night. Then I told her to tell her daughter that she better think before posting explicit pictures of herself and men on her phone. I wish I could have been a fly on that wall when the daughter went home. Just member you should never take a picture you would not want your mom to see.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Officer Jordan stated he didn't recall using cocaine due to his alcohol consumption,"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not saying that there's probably no party like a cocaine party since I've never been to no cocaine party, but I'm betting that cocaine party's don't stop very easily.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I like Horry parties.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

