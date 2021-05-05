 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Trial round two?   (kstp.com) divider line
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not remotely likely.

The fact his lawyer is making this motion is proof his lawyer has a pulse, little more. Any halfway competent lawyer would make the same motion; it has no bearing on whether the judge actually buys it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The feds have already made it clear that they have a strong case to bring against Chauvin in the event that he weasels out of a state-level conviction. Seems like his lawyer wants to syphon as much cash out of his legal defense fund as possible by continuing to file whatever appeals are possible.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: The feds have already made it clear that they have a strong case to bring against Chauvin in the event that he weasels out of a state-level conviction. Seems like his lawyer wants to syphon as much cash out of his legal defense fund as possible by continuing to file whatever appeals are possible.


Do you think Chauvin wants his attorney to just say screw it and not bother appealing?

/very very much hoping this motion is denied.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: Not remotely likely.

The fact his lawyer is making this motion is proof his lawyer has a pulse, little more. Any halfway competent lawyer would make the same motion; it has no bearing on whether the judge actually buys it.


While I won't say it's impossible, this motion was a given thing, like any appeal.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thread tag is accurate.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fair trial is the utmost right. I would like this murderer to have the fairest or trials. As many trials as is needed to establish that the murderer murdered.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give him a second trial, then make him ride the lightning.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: The feds have already made it clear that they have a strong case to bring against Chauvin in the event that he weasels out of a state-level conviction. Seems like his lawyer wants to syphon as much cash out of his legal defense fund as possible by continuing to file whatever appeals are possible.


Screw them, Feds, bring the case.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Give him a second trial, then make him ride the lightning.


A life sentence for a cop is probably worse.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there DNA evidence that absolves him? Because I think the entire world saw him commit that murder.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Wobambo: Give him a second trial, then make him ride the lightning.

A life sentence for a cop is probably worse.


Might be, but Officer Chauvin is unlikely to serve more than eight years, four months under his current conviction.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how Chauvin is on video casually murdering a man while a crowd of people surrounding him beg him to stop, I don't think that any external factors can possibly outweigh the evidence.

/the fact that he knew he was killing Floyd and just didn't care is why people like him need to be locked up away from the rest of society since they have no remorse or regard for the lives of others
 
uh...nobody
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Wobambo: Give him a second trial, then make him ride the lightning.

A life sentence for a cop is probably worse.


He's most likely to be put in solitary for his entire stint.

/where he will slowly go mad over the course of years
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Wobambo: Give him a second trial, then make him ride the lightning.

A life sentence for a cop is probably worse.


I am usually against the death penalty, but feel like an officer of the law breaching their oath and the public trust to this degree deserves the harsher penalty. Prolonged/lifelong abuse and rape in squalid conditions I consider cruel, unusual, and sadistic (well, any amount really). Fry him and show the video to other cops.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bias juror is bad and he may be warranted a retrial.  But with the short deliberation of everyone else should give an indication how trial 2 should go.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red5ish: Is there DNA evidence that absolves him? Because I think the entire world saw him commit that murder.


Lawyer is doing what a lawyer is supposed to do, zealously defend his or her client. A lot of this was brought prior to the trial even starting (change of venue being the biggest) but the photo that surfaced of the juror at the rally is just more ammo for him.

Of course that can all change if there's a federal officer standing right there if the state judge grants the motion and it's like "here's some reading material from the desk of Merrick Garland" I would think a new state trial at that point would be moot wouldn't it?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uh...nobody: aleister_greynight: Wobambo: Give him a second trial, then make him ride the lightning.

A life sentence for a cop is probably worse.

He's most likely to be put in solitary for his entire stint.

/where he will slowly go mad over the course of years


Give him a frisbee so he can commit suicide.  Problem solved.
 
uh...nobody
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: uh...nobody: aleister_greynight: Wobambo: Give him a second trial, then make him ride the lightning.

A life sentence for a cop is probably worse.

He's most likely to be put in solitary for his entire stint.

/where he will slowly go mad over the course of years

Give him a frisbee so he can commit suicide.  Problem solved.


Give him a shoe string.  A frisbee might entertain him.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uh...nobody: leeksfromchichis: uh...nobody: aleister_greynight: Wobambo: Give him a second trial, then make him ride the lightning.

A life sentence for a cop is probably worse.

He's most likely to be put in solitary for his entire stint.

/where he will slowly go mad over the course of years

Give him a frisbee so he can commit suicide.  Problem solved.

Give him a shoe string.  A frisbee might entertain him.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
leeksfromchichis:

Give him a frisbee so he can commit suicide.  Problem solved.


My dog is reading over my shoulder and just gave me a funny look.
 
revvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am all in on seeing this murder get convicted again and again and again.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet George Floyd would like a second chance too.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you commit a heinous crime, someone records it, and subsequently that crime is so widely circulated and discussed that it's impossible to find someone that doesn't know about the case and therefore impossible to find a truly impartial jury....

... maybe you shouldn't have committed the heinous crime.

At any rate, this won't work. Purely procedural. Any scaremongering is due to conservatives outraged that Chauvin is getting punished for living out their fantasy.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1138978​8​/I-attended-a-protest-all-I-got-was-th​is-t-shirt-that-later-formed-basis-for​-a-mistrial#new

repeat repeat no retrial
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The same attorney?

The world is a more stupid place for having heard his defense case during the trial.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ok, cool. Second trial. Show the video, then shoot him in the head unless a room full of a hundred people unanimously agree that he didn't commit murder. We have no use for people like this.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Wobambo: Give him a second trial, then make him ride the lightning.

A life sentence for a cop is probably worse.


At least it's short.
 
contrapunctus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm sure our news media will handle this with dignity and logic:

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: aleister_greynight: Wobambo: Give him a second trial, then make him ride the lightning.

A life sentence for a cop is probably worse.

Might be, but Officer Chauvin is unlikely to serve more than eight years, four months under his current conviction.


Unless he's kept in solitary the entire time it's extremely unlikely he'll survive anywhere near that long.
 
Dryad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Saiga410: A bias juror is bad and he may be warranted a retrial.  But with the short deliberation of everyone else should give an indication how trial 2 should go.


If we have gotten to the point of considering a black man who attended a MLK day event 'too biased' to serve on a jury, we might as well just admit we are a white supremacist country and go back to only seating white people on juries in the first place.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dryad: Saiga410: A bias juror is bad and he may be warranted a retrial.  But with the short deliberation of everyone else should give an indication how trial 2 should go.

If we have gotten to the point of considering a black man who attended a MLK day event 'too biased' to serve on a jury, we might as well just admit we are a white supremacist country and go back to only seating white people on juries in the first place.


"we might as well just admit we are a white supremacist country and go back to only seating white people on juries in the first place"

That's really all there is to it.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: aleister_greynight: Wobambo: Give him a second trial, then make him ride the lightning.

A life sentence for a cop is probably worse.

Might be, but Officer Chauvin is unlikely to serve more than eight years, four months under his current conviction.


May he die in prison.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
how about instead of granting an appeal we just kneel on derek's neck for 9 minutes.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Saiga410: A bias juror is bad and he may be warranted a retrial.  But with the short deliberation of everyone else should give an indication how trial 2 should go.


being opposed to police brutality is too biased to serve on a jury now?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We need new trials for all the cops who escaped justice.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: aleister_greynight: Wobambo: Give him a second trial, then make him ride the lightning.

A life sentence for a cop is probably worse.

Might be, but Officer Chauvin is unlikely to serve more than eight years, four months under his current conviction.


Yeah, not likely to be a life sentence. But even though 12.5 years (8.3 served, remainder on parole) is the presumption here, the pertinent question seems to be whether the judge will depart upward based on aggravating factors. The prosecution is arguing five factors; not all strong arguments, but it only takes one. Even without aggravated sentencing, 15 years (10 served) would be within guidelines, and at this point it feels like that would read as a compromise position. So I'd take the over on 8 years 4 months served, assuming he doesn't die in prison.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do not care, he is in prison.  Hope he gets PITA while there by a BB guy named bubba
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: aleister_greynight: Wobambo: Give him a second trial, then make him ride the lightning.

A life sentence for a cop is probably worse.

Might be, but Officer Chauvin is unlikely to serve more than eight years, four months under his current conviction.


Even if he isn't murdered (or commits suicide) in prison, he's a marked man. The likelihood of him dying of natural causes is almost nil.
 
vrax
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

red5ish: Is there DNA evidence that absolves him? Because I think the entire world saw him commit that murder.


Maybe he'll hire Lin Wood and they can go all-in on the 'shapeshifter' defense.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Give him a second trial, then make him ride the lightning.


Dude we're supposed to punish him, not show him a biatchin' time.

cdn.dealeraccelerate.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, fark off.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The lawyer is just doing their lawyerly duty. What did Dr Gonzo say in Fear and Loathing? That even a werewolf is entitled to proper legal representation?
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Begoggle: We need new trials for all the cops who escaped justice.


The Fifth Amendment might be a high hurtle to overcome.
 
quatchi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Chauvin's lawyer wants a new trial?

Huh. I guess the last cheque must have cleared.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sorry, buddy. I get why you think "the juror is biased against my client because he went to a rally to support BLM and social justice," but your defense strategy was to convince the jury George's death was his own fault due to his bad health. You failed. The jurors weren't stupid enough to fall for this so you don't get a do-over.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wademh: https://www.fark.com/comments/1138978​8​/I-attended-a-protest-all-I-got-was-th​is-t-shirt-that-later-formed-basis-for​-a-mistrial#new

repeat repeat no retrial


Technically not a repeat. This is about filing for a retrial, the other thread is about the juror that is causing the motion for the retrial.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

quatchi: Chauvin's lawyer wants a new trial?

Huh. I guess the last cheque must have cleared.


I wonder if this attorney is handling his tax fraud case.
 
