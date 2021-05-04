 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   Alligators have migrated all the way up to Iowa   (kcci.com) divider line
7
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd heard Crocs were popular in the Mid-West.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clever girl
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just a decoy that the real gator is using to lure them into a false sense of complacency.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I prefer crocodiles...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn! I had such high hopes...
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I prefer crocodiles...

[Fark user image 425x698]


You are showing your age...
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't touch that farking thing! You'll get gatoraids!
 
