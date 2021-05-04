 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   This 68-mile Neon is the last Plymouth ever built and it could be yours   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whats wrong with my neon?
Youtube 1ZmbLPxzSAM
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda miss my old 98' neon sometimes.

I bought it because it wasn't black, white, red or silver.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The car is stored in a climate-controlled garage, but there's some corrosion visible on the muffler "

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember going to Road America to watch the CART races the year that they first started the Neon racing series.

I never laughed so hard at racing ever before in my life.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't own it, because I'd never pay even a grand for a 20 year old GM car.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't need that because I DRIVE A DODGE STRATUS!!1
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine being the last guy to die in Vietnam....
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I can't own it, because I'd never pay even a grand for a 20 year old GM car.


What's your MOPAR budget tho?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pacer and Gremlin owners watch with interest.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Spent its life in a climate-controlled garage, still rusts.  Sixty-eight miles on the clock, mint condition apart from the rust, and selling for a third of its sticker price.

Couldn't ask for a better memorial to Plymouth.
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It belongs in a museum
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I am SO getting a kick out if these replies....

/Best. First Date. Ever.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dinodork: arrogantbastich: I can't own it, because I'd never pay even a grand for a 20 year old GM car.

What's your MOPAR budget tho?


You know, it's even less!
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Salmon: It belongs in a museum


more emphasis needed!
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had a buddy with one from maybe 99, 2000?

It was actually a surprisingly decent car for the price point. It was right before we really figured out how to squeeze stuff out of engines at a cheap price, right before you expected, or mandated stuff we take for granted today.

Anyway, it was a trooper of a car. I had a Grand Am a year or two younger, and that car took an insane amount of abuse.
 
blackartemis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not even an SRT... at least that engine made power. Until it twisted through a rusty frame after being dropped from 6000k rpm for the 1000th time
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dinodork: arrogantbastich: I can't own it, because I'd never pay even a grand for a 20 year old GM car.

What's your MOPAR budget tho?


Never buy a car from a company that gets its nickname from the spare parts department.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had a 95 Neon.  That thing was quick, roomy, great on gas, and it went through snow as good as a Dodge Omni:  unbelievably good.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: I had a 95 Neon.  That thing was quick, roomy, great on gas, and it went through snow as good as a Dodge Omni:  unbelievably good.


Its funny. I had a early 90s ford escort, and that thing blew through snow like it was nothing. I picked up people who got stuck in their jeeps, broncos, etc, who had chains and what have you, in my shiat ass escort in vermont. Once you got a feel for how it slid a bit, that thing was a blast to drive in it.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Indeed I could own it.  I won't buy it, but I am capable of doing so.  If I feel like flushing $15,000 down the toilet it sure as shiat won't be on a 2001 Plymouth Neon.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hi.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I rented a shiat ton of those (mostly Dodges) back in the 00s. I liked their racing series, what I watched of it. The car rental places near me never  bought base models, so they were sportier than an econobox you were expecting. I drove the shiat out those on TX, LA, AR, OK and NM highways. But $14K? fark that noise BoT. As always, you remain weirdly BoT.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
and honestly, if you were willing to sit on it for 30 years, i don't think its a terrible investment. Its probably one of the last real econoboxes.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mybluemake: I rented a shiat ton of those (mostly Dodges) back in the 00s. I liked their racing series, what I watched of it. The car rental places near me never  bought base models, so they were sportier than an econobox you were expecting. I drove the shiat out those on TX, LA, AR, OK and NM highways. But $14K? fark that noise BoT. As always, you remain weirdly BoT.


BaT
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LineNoise: and honestly, if you were willing to sit on it for 30 years, i don't think its a terrible investment. Its probably one of the last real econoboxes.


Yea its have to be exactly the right person.....good luck with that.

Would be more fun to buy one for 1000.00 and modd the hell out of it
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: LineNoise: and honestly, if you were willing to sit on it for 30 years, i don't think its a terrible investment. Its probably one of the last real econoboxes.

Yea its have to be exactly the right person.....good luck with that.

Would be more fun to buy one for 1000.00 and modd the hell out of it


If i remember right you had plenty of folks make track cars out of them because they shared a lot of stuff with things you could get cheap aftermarkets on. I know they had an RS line, which wasn't anything special, but was the same concept of them just slapping on stuff from the next line up that they shared parts with, and did have true performance stuff, at least as far as a dodge\plymouth did at the time.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Indeed I could own it.  I won't buy it, but I am capable of doing so.  If I feel like flushing $15,000 down the toilet it sure as shiat won't be on a 2001 Plymouth Neon.


I bought an '01 Neon (in '03) and spent about 7200 on it as a second car to shuttle the kids around. Drove it for a year and sold it for 7100. It wasn't fancy (manual windows), but it worked and nothing broke, so I was happy with the experience.

Wouldn't get another one, though.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I had a buddy with one from maybe 99, 2000?

It was actually a surprisingly decent car for the price point. It was right before we really figured out how to squeeze stuff out of engines at a cheap price, right before you expected, or mandated stuff we take for granted today.

Anyway, it was a trooper of a car. I had a Grand Am a year or two younger, and that car took an insane amount of abuse.


Yeah my buddy had one. It's a mixed bag. Heater was stuck in the "on" position (and this was Phx), replacing the alternator required taking off the passenger's side tire, and it was really just a body on wheels with an engine, a way to get around.

BUT...

He put  450,000 miles on it, and it spent its days parked next to sulfuric acid tanks, and the vapor alone pitted the shiat out of the paint. But that goddamn car gave my buddy everything he needed from it.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I can't own it, because I'd never pay even a grand for a 20 year old GM car.


Wut?
 
joemack621
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I had a '98 that I paid $600 for off the back lot of an already shady used car lot. I got a solid 2.5 years out of that thing until it said, "fark it, I don't want to hold this oil anymore" as I was on the interstate.
 
BenjaminGrimm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I bought my bright blue neon 2 door with 48,000 miles for around $4000. It finally died more than I cared to fix at 180,000 miles. It got me places and was comfortable.  I even miss it sometimes.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gameshowhost: Hi.


What these uncultured swine are ignorant of:

The Neon SXT could WHIP THE SHIAT out of any 'rice burner' in its class.

/Your 'awl-mitee' Civic Si? Heavier, slower. Also, looks like it was designed by accountants and their secretaries.
//Mazda 626? Nice looks, but has the top end of Keira Knightley... and the acceleration of a snowshoe race on the beach.
///IMO: Mopar's best all-around vehicle next to the Eagle Talon. Just... perfect. Spiritual predecessor to the 'ST' Fords.
 
