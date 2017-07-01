 Skip to content
(Guardian)   When you're among the millions of Americans who can't afford dental care, "your mouth becomes a minefield"   (theguardian.com) divider line
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is a national disgrace.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Single payer, full coverage including dental, vision and hearing.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And we still laugh at British Teeth...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guardian: When you're among the millions of Americans who can't afford dental care, "your mouth becomes a British"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: And we still laugh at British Teeth...


I'm always baffled, by my count, only about 10% of the country can afford all their dental care, it takes balls to make fun of GB.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it has come to this:

A U.K. paper describing the horrible state of American teeth.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: And we still laugh at British Teeth...


Because Americans value appearance over substance.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does tfa keep mentioning dental insurance like it's not a complete farking scam?  I'm a government lackey, I have amazing health and vision insurance.  My dental insurance covers 50%.  Which is basically what the dentist charges if you don't have insurance. So....what's the point? Any serious dental work would still cost thousands of dollars out of pocket.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people wonder why we have an opioid epidemic...
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dentist says my teeth are the best he's ever come across

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: My dentist says my teeth are the best he's ever come across

[i.imgur.com image 242x207]


How do I get an appointment?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having automatic weapons is more important.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dentist sold his practice to this other guy and changed everything and screwed up everything, appointments, billing and wanted money up front. So no thanks on that. My crown fell out the second week of the lockdown but it hasn't bugged me much I just brush, floss and rinse. My SiL is a hygienist and one of her guys moved his practice by me. Gonna go see him once I get my second shot.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: Why does tfa keep mentioning dental insurance like it's not a complete farking scam?  I'm a government lackey, I have amazing health and vision insurance.  My dental insurance covers 50%.  Which is basically what the dentist charges if you don't have insurance. So....what's the point? Any serious dental work would still cost thousands of dollars out of pocket.


The dental insurance scam is compounded by the fact that most dentists are also scammers. To be expected when they're the fastest track to making money from medical school.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the British are lecturing you about dentalcare you know you have a problem.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its weird, too. Minimal dental insurance is like  ~$500 per person per year?

its a national disgrace we have to rely on an employer for health/dental in the first place as it is, though.

/there is no pain like dental pain.
//beat the crap out of me, i've taken it. Headaches that get so bad, i get nausea and vertigo? Ok. Dental pain? OMG WHERE IS THE ORAJEL?!! I want to curl up into a ball and cry for my maker to release me from my mortal coil.
 
robbrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your dentist is most likely a Republican. I know based on limited small talk mine is.

Avoidance and aversion of government insurance at lower reimbursement rates keeps them rich. The ADA has some serious lobbying muscle.

Medicaid, in some states, includes dental care...but it's for only cleanings & fillings.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: there is no pain like dental pain.


Unhealthy gums become a major vector for other diseases.
 
AnyName
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Why does tfa keep mentioning dental insurance like it's not a complete farking scam?  I'm a government lackey, I have amazing health and vision insurance.  My dental insurance covers 50%.  Which is basically what the dentist charges if you don't have insurance. So....what's the point? Any serious dental work would still cost thousands of dollars out of pocket.


Thanks for saving me the trouble of typing this.  I've got "good" dental and it caps out (tish-boom) at $2,500.  My wife needed dental implants due to chemo destroying 4 of her teeth and they're about 4K a pop.  It's actually down to about half of what it used to be.  First two she needed was in 2008 and they cost slightly more than the base model Tacoma I bought.

BTW, the Canadian System everyone thinks we should copy doesn't cover dental.

https://www.cda-adc.ca/stateoforalheal​th/servicescanada/
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

robbrie: Your dentist is most likely a Republican. I know based on limited small talk mine is.

Avoidance and aversion of government insurance at lower reimbursement rates keeps them rich. The ADA has some serious lobbying muscle.

Medicaid, in some states, includes dental care...but it's for only cleanings & fillings.


There have been articles on Fark before about how crooked the ADA is.
 
genner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
uproxx.comView Full Size


I don't even need to shop the text into the meme it's already in your head.
 
frogmyte
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yep. I've got a mouth full of holes and no way to fix it. fark, I wish I could afford decent healthcare. At least my kids have full Medicaid. My husband and I only get "family planning" Medicaid coverage, which is super-useful considering I had a tubal litigation after the second kid...
 
AnyName
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AnyName: Tchernobog: Why does tfa keep mentioning dental insurance like it's not a complete farking scam?  I'm a government lackey, I have amazing health and vision insurance.  My dental insurance covers 50%.  Which is basically what the dentist charges if you don't have insurance. So....what's the point? Any serious dental work would still cost thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Thanks for saving me the trouble of typing this.  I've got "good" dental and it caps out (tish-boom) at $2,500.  My wife needed dental implants due to chemo destroying 4 of her teeth and they're about 4K a pop.  It's actually down to about half of what it used to be.  First two she needed was in 2008 and they cost slightly more than the base model Tacoma I bought.

BTW, the Canadian System everyone thinks we should copy doesn't cover dental.

https://www.cda-adc.ca/stateoforalheal​th/servicescanada/


England doesn't look much better.  Basic stuff is covered but there's so much much red tape you've basically got no covereage.

https://www.newsweek.com/english-peop​l​es-teeth-are-international-disgrace-an​d-national-health-disaster-769635
 
orbister
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: And we still laugh at British Teeth...


Britain has lower levels of dental caries than the US. We also have much lower levels of bizarre plastic tombstone smiles, which to Americans are a sign of wealth but to us just look silly.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: My dental insurance covers 50%.  Which is basically what the dentist charges if you don't have insurance.


And some charge even less if you pay them in cash.

"Walking around money", I think they call it.
 
orbister
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AnyName: England doesn't look much better. Basic stuff is covered but there's so much much red tape you've basically got no covereage.


It depends entirely on where you are. Some areas - mainly ones with recent large population rises - just don't have enough dentists and many dentists are private patient only. If/when you are registered with an NHS dentists it's all straightforward and fairly cheap, though it doesn't generally cover cosmetic work with a few exception: broken front teeth get fixed on the NHS, for example.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Last time I had an employer that offered dental insurance, the deductible was so high that everything I ever had done was out-of-pocket. Maybe if I'd needed three root canals in the same year it would have covered part of the third one.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Why does tfa keep mentioning dental insurance like it's not a complete farking scam?  I'm a government lackey, I have amazing health and vision insurance.  My dental insurance covers 50%.  Which is basically what the dentist charges if you don't have insurance. So....what's the point? Any serious dental work would still cost thousands of dollars out of pocket.


Reading this in the dental chair. I won't be able to afford most of what they are recommending
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AnyName: Tchernobog: Why does tfa keep mentioning dental insurance like it's not a complete farking scam?  I'm a government lackey, I have amazing health and vision insurance.  My dental insurance covers 50%.  Which is basically what the dentist charges if you don't have insurance. So....what's the point? Any serious dental work would still cost thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Thanks for saving me the trouble of typing this.  I've got "good" dental and it caps out (tish-boom) at $2,500.  My wife needed dental implants due to chemo destroying 4 of her teeth and they're about 4K a pop.  It's actually down to about half of what it used to be.  First two she needed was in 2008 and they cost slightly more than the base model Tacoma I bought.

BTW, the Canadian System everyone thinks we should copy doesn't cover dental.

https://www.cda-adc.ca/stateoforalheal​th/servicescanada/


Which is why we should study what other countries do and learn from their failure as well as their successes. We shouldn't 'copy' any specific system.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Oral health is not just a health issue, it's a social justice and equity issue."

No it's not a social justice issue. It's a money problem. Just because we're poor doesn't mean we're being abused or discriminated against. Lots of non-whites (when it comes to social justice, you bet they're talking about non-whites) can afford dental care. It's just a matter of how much you can save each month as well as what you're willing to sacrifice to save up. Sacrificing your daily Starbucks coffee will help.

Not everyone will be able to afford dental care because we all earn different amounts of money each month. With this, it means we'll spend different percentages of our monthly earnings. Those with better jobs will spend less of their earnings when compared to those with worse paying jobs. There are dental care services that offer "scaled" payment plans, usually reserved for those who really can't afford to pay. Yes, we already have free or scaled dental services, you just have to look for them. Google helps.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GreenSun: "Oral health is not just a health issue, it's a social justice and equity issue."

No it's not a social justice issue. It's a money problem. Just because we're poor doesn't mean we're being abused or discriminated against. Lots of non-whites (when it comes to social justice, you bet they're talking about non-whites) can afford dental care. It's just a matter of how much you can save each month as well as what you're willing to sacrifice to save up. Sacrificing your daily Starbucks coffee will help.

Not everyone will be able to afford dental care because we all earn different amounts of money each month. With this, it means we'll spend different percentages of our monthly earnings. Those with better jobs will spend less of their earnings when compared to those with worse paying jobs. There are dental care services that offer "scaled" payment plans, usually reserved for those who really can't afford to pay. Yes, we already have free or scaled dental services, you just have to look for them. Google helps.


So when you read "social justice", you assume it's race?

Social justice can also be poverty issues that keep people in poverty.  It's hard to get more than a warehouse or delivery job with bad teeth, so you're stuck with your busted teeth and no money to fix them in your low-paying job regardless of your skills.
 
chewd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GreenSun: There are dental care services that offer "scaled" payment plans, usually reserved for those who really can't afford to pay. Yes, we already have free or scaled dental services, you just have to look for them. Google helps.


"Scaled" care generally means "patch em or yank em"  Nobody is going to give you a crown, bridge or implant for nothing. Basically they just make sure youre not going to immediately die of an abscess/infection. Actually leaving you anything to eat with takes a back seat to that.

My most recent job actually has a pretty good dental plan, so im getting all my dental work from the last 20 years done... 13 fillings & 2 crowns so far.... one implant to go and i'll have a full set of teeth again Probably wouldve been a lot less work if my last 3 dental plans had actually covered preventative care.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It is bullshiat that we treat dental care as a completely separate thing as healthcare. I never understood it when insurance tells me that they won't cover something because it is dental, as if dental has nothing to do with one's health.

...of course, it is probably because of insurance. Why have one type of insurance when you can be billed for two if you want to try and keep your literal sh*t together.

/refused to let an artist friend pay for gas on a road trip to/from a convention because she had a tooth bothering her, and I demanded that she care for the tooth ASAP.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chewd: GreenSun: There are dental care services that offer "scaled" payment plans, usually reserved for those who really can't afford to pay. Yes, we already have free or scaled dental services, you just have to look for them. Google helps.

"Scaled" care generally means "patch em or yank em"  Nobody is going to give you a crown, bridge or implant for nothing. Basically they just make sure youre not going to immediately die of an abscess/infection. Actually leaving you anything to eat with takes a back seat to that.

My most recent job actually has a pretty good dental plan, so im getting all my dental work from the last 20 years done... 13 fillings & 2 crowns so far.... one implant to go and i'll have a full set of teeth again Probably wouldve been a lot less work if my last 3 dental plans had actually covered preventative care.


Right? And that 'scaled' cost is still insane for people without savings for it.

I have bad teeth. Runs in the family to start and growing up poor and constantly ill (throwing up daily) and I can't even smile anymore without feeling like a nasty hillbilly. Three of my front teeth came out in the last year bc they were loosening. I yanked them myself in agony over the bathroom sink bc I can't afford $300+ a pop for an extraction.
 
majestic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I did the math on what coverage costs vs benefits a few years ago. Turns out it's a LOT cheaper for me just to pay for cleanings out of pocket. If your employer gives coverage to you, sure, take it. But if you are self-employed or have to pay a significant % of your plan premium, dental insurance is a complete scam.

And I just payed ~$1100 for a damned crown!
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: It is bullshiat that we treat dental care as a completely separate thing as healthcare. I never understood it when insurance tells me that they won't cover something because it is dental, as if dental has nothing to do with one's health.

...of course, it is probably because of insurance. Why have one type of insurance when you can be billed for two if you want to try and keep your literal sh*t together.

/refused to let an artist friend pay for gas on a road trip to/from a convention because she had a tooth bothering her, and I demanded that she care for the tooth ASAP.


Right? Why are teeth considered luxury bones?!
 
stevejovi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dropped the dental insurance for the entire family several years ago when I realized that the benefit amount the insurer was paying, (leaving me to pay the rest out of pocket), was roughly equal to the annualized premium the insurer was charging. I end up spending the same amount of money per year, (actually slightly less), without the bureaucratic nightmare of dealing with an insurance company.
 
