(Vineland Daily Journal)   Two all beef patties, special sauce lettuce cheese on a feces stained wrapper   (thedailyjournal.com) divider line
38
•       •       •

856 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 5:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least Jack in the Box and Chipotle have the decency to hide it inside the meat.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"you can't really dust for vomit poop."
 
jasroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who Greenlit that? Get that off the front page, sheesh.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one that finds fast food chains that have at least one older woman working there? They seem to keep the smartass kids in check.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like none of y'all have ever run out of tp.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL did that lady actually think that would work?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a guy who got ass burgers from tainted meat.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two obese Patty's, special Ross, Lester Sleaze. Picking his bunions on a Sesame Street bus.

/punchline to a joke
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't let Kid Rock's restaurant have all the fun!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Am I the only one that finds fast food chains that have at least one older woman working there? They seem to keep the smartass kids in check.


There always seems to be one older woman working at them in my experience lately (last 15 years), haven't seen one with all kids or all kids and one older rarely there dude.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"We heard if you find poop on your burger you get, like, free burgers..."
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think that maybe paying fast food workers minimum wage might be a bad idea guys...
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what they call a Quarter Pounder with poop in France?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: You know what they call a Quarter Pounder with poop in France?


Le Big Mac?
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh... I don't think so.  When the manager puts the food in the bag and there isn't surveillance video to show anything amiss.  They went through the Drive-thru and didn't notice a stench from the bag beforehand?   They already we're eating some of the food before anything was noticed (like the stench that sickened them)?

Nice try.  Actually not a very nice try
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Am I the only one that finds fast food chains that have at least one older woman working there? They seem to keep the smartass kids in check.


I eat lot of fast food.  I mean a loooooot of fast food.  In my experience, it's super rare to run into attitude regardless of who's working.  I order my food.  They put it in a bag.  I leave.  We all get on with our lives.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dejareviewer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

They fark you at the drive-thru.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tv-fanatic-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably softer than that stuff they use in commercial bathrooms.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This smells like a finger in Wendy's chili.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada once had a Minister of Health, who, when advised that hamburger meat had been determined to contain feces, told Canadians to just "cook the s__t out of it".
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caffeine_addict: Uh... I don't think so.  When the manager puts the food in the bag and there isn't surveillance video to show anything amiss.  They went through the Drive-thru and didn't notice a stench from the bag beforehand?   They already we're eating some of the food before anything was noticed (like the stench that sickened them)?

Nice try.  Actually not a very nice try


And the rest of the comments can be ignored.  There are cameras watching every employee station.  EVERY ONE.  You think these restaurants trust their employees?

/daughter has worked fast food for 6 years now, including JITB...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: Canada once had a Minister of Health, who, when advised that hamburger meat had been determined to contain feces, told Canadians to just "cook the s__t out of it".


Cooking kills the germs, but not the toxins that have been left behind by the germs as they grow and reproduce.

That's the "poisoning" part of food poisoning.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't look in the bag right after they are handed their order?
They ate fries out of the bag, how did they know where the fries were if they didn't look?
The entire story stinks.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm to believe that it was all just delicious aromas of french fries, with a hint of burgers alllll the way home with the food?

No hint of any type of bad smell right up until the moment they pull the 'wrapper' out of the bag?

...THEN all of a sudden there's a stench.

Yeah, this stinks of a money grab.

/and feces
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I picked the wrong day to stop for a burger and onion rings on the way home.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you smell what The Clown is cooking?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Am I the only one that finds fast food chains that have at least one older woman working there? They seem to keep the smartass kids in check.


older woman indeed! A milf and at least a step sister from the movies I've watched on the subject.
 
catmander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They still have the wrapper.  Offer to DNA test the wrapper and the family members.  And that will be the end of it.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: caffeine_addict: Uh... I don't think so.  When the manager puts the food in the bag and there isn't surveillance video to show anything amiss.  They went through the Drive-thru and didn't notice a stench from the bag beforehand?   They already we're eating some of the food before anything was noticed (like the stench that sickened them)?

Nice try.  Actually not a very nice try

And the rest of the comments can be ignored.  There are cameras watching every employee station.  EVERY ONE.  You think these restaurants trust their employees?

/daughter has worked fast food for 6 years now, including JITB...


That and they don't trust their customers either.  Food thrown, customers assaulting employees, knives, guns, shots through the Drive-thru window, robberies...

Cameras, cameras, everywhere.  I worked in a Mc D's in college... in 1993. There were surveillance cameras all over the place in a college town with little to no crime rate other than public intoxication
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: WhoGAS: caffeine_addict: Uh... I don't think so.  When the manager puts the food in the bag and there isn't surveillance video to show anything amiss.  They went through the Drive-thru and didn't notice a stench from the bag beforehand?   They already we're eating some of the food before anything was noticed (like the stench that sickened them)?

Nice try.  Actually not a very nice try

And the rest of the comments can be ignored.  There are cameras watching every employee station.  EVERY ONE.  You think these restaurants trust their employees?

/daughter has worked fast food for 6 years now, including JITB...

That and they don't trust their customers either.  Food thrown, customers assaulting employees, knives, guns, shots through the Drive-thru window, robberies...

Cameras, cameras, everywhere.  I worked in a Mc D's in college... in 1993. There were surveillance cameras all over the place in a college town with little to no crime rate other than public intoxication


DNA testing would resolve a lot of this shiat.....pun intended
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No onions, Subby? Hmmfh! Must be one of those burgers from McDowell's.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's the big deal? It doesn't look like they charged them any extra for it and it's not gonna be any worse than the actual McDonald's food.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: At least Jack in the Box and Chipotle have the decency to hide it inside the meat.


The worst case of food poisoning I ever had came from Jack In The Box
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: "you can't really dust for vomit poop."


DNA test it.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Karren wants attention.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

