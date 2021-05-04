 Skip to content
"Hot shucking" melts ceiling tiles, light fixtures and activates fire sprinklers
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words, someone else should hire all the clamshuckers they laid off and absorb all the business lost due to malfunctions of the Lasermatic Clam Shuck/Cluster F*ck 5000.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Darkness- Black Shuck
Youtube jeRY-jxKuqA
 
Loucifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
what a cluster-shuck!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Melting tiles, scorched and slagged clams w/ shells no less, melted insulation...

Oh what an amazing smell they discovered.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sometimes, uh, unions find a way.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shucks to be them, eh?
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Whats the difference between an epileptic clam processor and a whore with diarrhea?
The clam processor has fits when he shucks.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Operation Clambake?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm looking for more information about how an infrared-based clam shucker works, and am coming up empty.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who made the initial call that the ventilation they bought would be sufficient to ventilate the heat?  If It was STS and the other company involved in the install, then game on for the lawsuit.  If not, they're gonna have to point their lawyers in a different direction.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bearded clamorer: Whats the difference between an epileptic clam processor and a whore with diarrhea?
The clam processor has fits when he shucks.


Unsettlingly apt user name.
 
