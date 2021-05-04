 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WANE Ft. Wayne)   Starbucks "the customer is always right"s their baristas complaints about customer orders   (wane.com) divider line
49
    More: Obvious, Coffee, photos of their customers, photo of a Starbucks order, heart of the Starbucks Experience, complicated orders, Starbucks, Drink, right beverage  
•       •       •

1113 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 04 May 2021 at 5:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you want a $20 "coffee" "drink" with a zillion things, go ahead, the barista gets paid by the hour, give them a tip after so as not to be a complete jerk.

As for the shot/syrup person, I'm betting they're using it for baking. Add a shot of whisky and you're half way to a whisky cake recipe.

As for the water/whipped cream, that looks like a pup cup for a dog.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who orders that much crap in their coffee needs to go put a medium sized penis in their mouth.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That is simply the level of complexity required to make Starbucks coffee drinkable.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: Anyone who orders that much crap in their coffee needs to go put a medium sized penis in their mouth.


So, uh, what's the definition on "medium"?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All that crap just covers up the taste of the "roast it until it tastes like charcoal" style that they use.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: dothemath: Anyone who orders that much crap in their coffee needs to go put a medium sized penis in their mouth.

So, uh, what's the definition on "medium"?


depends on your nose size.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No.  The customer is not always right.  Sometimes the customer is an asshole or a moron.  Middle management idiots back at the home office who never have to interact with the public need to be taught this simple lesson.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


I've seen this video, except there were two girls in it, not some guy named "Geff."
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: dothemath: Anyone who orders that much crap in their coffee needs to go put a medium sized penis in their mouth.

So, uh, what's the definition on "medium"?


Rick Moranis to Dennis Franz.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rattlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: Anyone who orders that much crap in their coffee needs to go put a medium sized penis in their mouth.


Not medium, Grande.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ok the one with 13 pumps of syrup and 12 shots just made me LOL.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I got my first real job at age 15, the very first thing my boss told me was "the customer is always right" saying is complete bullshiat
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: dothemath: Anyone who orders that much crap in their coffee needs to go put a medium sized penis in their mouth.

So, uh, what's the definition on "medium"?


I believe is Starbucks it's called "Grande."
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: dothemath: Anyone who orders that much crap in their coffee needs to go put a medium sized penis in their mouth.

So, uh, what's the definition on "medium"?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Grande?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No wonder my barista loves me. Venti Americano.  That's it. That's the drink.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The phrase was originally "The customer os always right about what they want." Somewhere along the line it got shortened to something wrong and that version really took off.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ok help me here as a non-Starbucks-customer - do they pay extra for each ingredient they add?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Some customers are idiots. Of course.

That said though, if you as an employee take stuff like this to your social media & get canned for it you're also an idiot yourself & got what was coming to you.

If you can't swallow garden variety stupidity, let it roll off you & go on to help the next customer then you don't belong in retail / food service.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh....lest I forget:

What's the difference between a Demi Lovato and an Ariana Grande? I can't keep these Starbucks drinks straight
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Employees cost the company money.
Customers give the company money.
Guess who companies like.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stop giving Starbucks free advertising
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Employees cost the company money.
Customers give the company money.
Guess who companies like.


*added note: companies do not deal with the customers DIRECTLY in any way. They just receive the money.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Employees cost the company money.
Customers give the company money.
Guess who companies like.


Slavery?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That drink looks like just a little over the recommended daily caloric intake for an adult male.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Even as a repeat thread this still reeks of employees who should get off of twitter and go make more lattes.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1138489​2​/Fark-you-Edward#new
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: UltimaCS: dothemath: Anyone who orders that much crap in their coffee needs to go put a medium sized penis in their mouth.

So, uh, what's the definition on "medium"?

[Fark user image 640x360]

Grande?


stupid in three languages
Youtube j0deaskGSuA
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Joe USer: If you want a $20 "coffee" "drink" with a zillion things, go ahead, the barista gets paid by the hour, give them a tip after so as not to be a complete jerk.


When it's the morning rush and there's a dozen people waiting in line, that overly complex sugar fest is pissing off a lot of customers who have shiat to do.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Stop giving Starbucks free advertising


Somebody who never heard of them before might go check them out, based on this linked article from a 20+ year old news aggregator site. I have only been to Starbucks once. I bought a cookie.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: Anyone who orders that much crap in their coffee needs to go put a medium sized penis in their mouth.


I can verify that a medium sized penis in your mouth does cause you to order things like this.

I bet you ALL wish you could lean down that far.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't remember the name of the place, other than it had "Coffee" in it, but I always got by with "Large Black Coffee".
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: I got my first real job at age 15, the very first thing my boss told me was "the customer is always right" saying is complete bullshiat


That's  because the actual saying is:
The customer should be treated as if they are always right.

It's been misquoted forever and they fail to grasp what was meant.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: No wonder my barista loves me. Venti Americano.  That's it. That's the drink.


Venti Pikes, no room
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Honestly, ordering a stupid, gross, overpriced drink is mild. Who cares.

From a food service industry perspective it's a non-event. Back in the day working graveyard shift at a diner I wouldn't even look up until property was defaced/broken/stol​en, violence broke out, and/or the police showed up.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Employees cost the company money.
Customers give the company money.
Guess who companies like.


If the company doesn't like its employees, nobody is there to take the money from the customer. Good companies are loyal to both.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: Anyone who orders that much crap in their coffee needs to go put a medium sized penis in their mouth.


A medium sized insulin injection into their body.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

moos: RyansPrivates: No wonder my barista loves me. Venti Americano.  That's it. That's the drink.

Venti Pikes, no room


Respect. While I agree that is simpler, if I want brewed coffee I will do it myself. I don't want to buy an espresso machine to do it myself, so hence the americano.
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: Anyone who orders that much crap in their coffee needs to go put a medium grande sized penis in their mouth.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My dad used to say "If you wanted cream and sugar, why'd you order coffee?"
 
kt-atl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: UltimaCS: dothemath: Anyone who orders that much crap in their coffee needs to go put a medium sized penis in their mouth.

So, uh, what's the definition on "medium"?

[Fark user image 640x360]

Grande?

[YouTube video: stupid in three languages]


At Starbucks the medium size is a Tall.
Of course all guys think ours is a Grande.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: No.  The customer is not always right.  Sometimes the customer is an asshole or a moron.  Middle management idiots back at the home office who never have to interact with the public need to be taught this simple lesson.


What's ironic is that the quote "The customer is always right" is often attributed to a man who was famous for finding ways to pinch the most money out of his customers, and lying to them at every turn.  I don't think he actually believed it.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: moos: RyansPrivates: No wonder my barista loves me. Venti Americano.  That's it. That's the drink.

Venti Pikes, no room

Respect. While I agree that is simpler, if I want brewed coffee I will do it myself. I don't want to buy an espresso machine to do it myself, so hence the americano.


Don't get me wrong. I prefer the Americano too, but I really hate waiting.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey "barista", do your farking job and shut the fark up. You CHOSE a job in the service industry. Don't like it, go dig farking ditches.

/fark Starbucks too
 
Iczer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Warthog: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]

I've seen this video, except there were two girls in it, not some guy named "Geff."


Wait... How the hell can there be whipped cream on that if it says "extra whip" if water doesn't have whipped cream all other times... 02 is still 0.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: dothemath: Anyone who orders that much crap in their coffee needs to go put a medium sized penis in their mouth.

So, uh, what's the definition on "medium"?


Less than 20 inches
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Putting that much crap in a coffee, you can't possibly taste any of the individual ingredients.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: No wonder my barista loves me. Venti Americano.  That's it. That's the drink.


I was out of town one time and there was no coffee in the room so I went to Starbucks.  I'm not much of a "coffee guy" beyond just needing to get caffeine in me so I typically just make hot swill rather than going out and buying a cup of anything.  That's why I had no idea how to order.

I walked into the place, not yet showered, hair pointing every direction, sweat pants, sandals and a jacket, and stood there staring slightly open-mouthed at the menu.  "What can I get you?", the barista asked.  I stood there, mostly frozen in place, but my eyes quickly flicked from one side of the menu to the other while said, "uuuuuuuuhhhh..."  Her perky smile was replaced with a look of pity and she nodded her head slowly up and down as she asked, "Do you just want a cup of coffee, honey?"  I swear, I almost cried.  "Uh huh", I said.  And I think it was an Americano that she gave me.  God bless that woman and all her descendants.

That's my story.  Thanks for reading.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.