(USA Today)   President Biden pledges to bring nationwide 5G coverage to 70% of American adults by July 4th   (usatoday.com) divider line
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ambitious. Are we sure there are enough helicopters available for the job? Are the blowdart factories operating at full capacity?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Ambitious. Are we sure there are enough helicopters available for the job? Are the blowdart factories operating at full capacity?


He's going to offer a free gun for every vaccine shot.

Tis the Murikan Way
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For as much as I really enjoy the C19/5G jokes, it's really embarrassing that my first thought after reading TFH was "That's a decent goal, but I think the telcos have something to say about it..."
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: For as much as I really enjoy the C19/5G jokes, it's really embarrassing that my first thought after reading TFH was "That's a decent goal, but I think the telcos have something to say about it..."


same, though my thought was "oh god, the national security folks are gonna freak unless there's some secret American 5G industry no one knows about..."
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's as many as seven tenths.

And that's terrible!
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't believe the conspiracy until now.  But if the president is pushing it, then it's totally all about mind control and tracking us!

...
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew this president was just a puppet for Verizon!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did my part, but frankly I don't think conservative males are tough enough to take a shot in the arm.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, it's "really happening"!

/Ajit gonna need a bigger coffee cup
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I just bought a new phone!

/one month in fully vaxxed
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I did my part, but frankly I don't think conservative males are tough enough to take a shot in the arm.


For a bunch of "tough alpha males" , they sure sound like whiny little cowards when it comes to things like wearing a mask or getting vaccinated.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So should I stop worrying about chemtrails and start worrying about this?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Algebrat: Ambitious. Are we sure there are enough helicopters available for the job? Are the blowdart factories operating at full capacity?

He's going to offer a free gun for every vaccine shot.

Tis the Murikan Way


Free fleshlights and dildos would probably net more people.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Ambitious. Are we sure there are enough helicopters available for the job? Are the blowdart factories operating at full capacity?



It was the inevitable.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: GreatGlavinsGhost: Algebrat: Ambitious. Are we sure there are enough helicopters available for the job? Are the blowdart factories operating at full capacity?

He's going to offer a free gun for every vaccine shot.

Tis the Murikan Way

Free fleshlights and dildos would probably net more people.


Sex toys for the coasts, guns for the heartland. Gumbo for the gulf.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cellular provide recently texted me that "because 5G is now here!" my plan has been upgraded to unlimited data for "free". So I guess I can no longer claim the COVID vaccine microchips never did anything for me.

/would have been really freaky to get that text while getting vaxxed
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden's not doing shiat except taking credit for stuff that's already happening, just like the vaccinations.  Grandpa mumble stutter and his Jitterbug phone probably don't know what 5G is.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Biden's not doing shiat except taking credit for stuff that's already happening, just like the vaccinations.  Grandpa mumble stutter and his Jitterbug phone probably don't know what 5G is.


How many doses did the master negotiator order last year? Something like 100 million? Or was it less? Also, making fun of speech impediments is low rent, even for you.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Algebrat: Ambitious. Are we sure there are enough helicopters available for the job? Are the blowdart factories operating at full capacity?

He's going to offer a free gun for every vaccine shot.

Tis the Murikan Way


That... is actually a fantastic idea.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Biden's not doing shiat except taking credit for stuff that's already happening, just like the vaccinations.  Grandpa mumble stutter and his Jitterbug phone probably don't know what 5G is.


drink mor bleech, covfefe.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So wrestling non-vaxxers and deniers to the ground and forcibly jamming needles in them? I'm game.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Biden's not doing shiat except taking credit for stuff that's already happening, just like the vaccinations.  Grandpa mumble stutter and his Jitterbug phone probably don't know what 5G is.


That was pretty lame. Would you like to try again? I could try reporting this comment to see if they'll delete it so we can all pretend it didn't happen if you'd like.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: GreatGlavinsGhost: Algebrat: Ambitious. Are we sure there are enough helicopters available for the job? Are the blowdart factories operating at full capacity?

He's going to offer a free gun for every vaccine shot.

Tis the Murikan Way

That... is actually a fantastic idea.


Start in minority communities.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All Biden has to do if he wants that is say that he's prioritizing the vaccine for illegal aliens, black people, and transsexuals. He should add that he doesn't think straight white people deserve the vaccine and absolutely should not get it. Every Republican in the country will immediately demand the vaccine.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Chinesenookiefactory: Biden's not doing shiat except taking credit for stuff that's already happening, just like the vaccinations.  Grandpa mumble stutter and his Jitterbug phone probably don't know what 5G is.

That was pretty lame. Would you like to try again? I could try reporting this comment to see if they'll delete it so we can all pretend it didn't happen if you'd like.


Check the "I disagree with poster's political views" box as the reason for reporting.

/self reporting.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: GreatGlavinsGhost: Algebrat: Ambitious. Are we sure there are enough helicopters available for the job? Are the blowdart factories operating at full capacity?

He's going to offer a free gun for every vaccine shot.

Tis the Murikan Way

That... is actually a fantastic idea.


I don't even think it would make things less safe. Ammosexuals can still only use so many weapons at a time, so it changes nothing effectively....
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not a bad plan. More assistance to rural populations and more mobile/pop up locations are good ideas. It seems the mass vaccination sites have served their purpose; now it's time to start taking the shots to the people.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lol never gonna happen
 
Godscrack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: I didn't believe the conspiracy until now.  But if the president is pushing it, then it's totally all about mind control and tracking us!


A key ingredient in the Covid vaccines connects to the towers via your iPhones. A Triad.

IT'S THE HOLTY TRINITY. THE TRIAD OF LUCIFER
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Biden's not doing shiat except taking credit for stuff that's already happening, just like the vaccinations.  Grandpa mumble stutter and his Jitterbug phone probably don't know what 5G is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Biden's not doing shiat except taking credit for stuff that's already happening, just like the vaccinations.  Grandpa mumble stutter and his Jitterbug phone probably don't know what 5G is.


I'd say Biden's just practicing the art of "under-promising and over-delivering".  He sets achievable goals and achieves them.  Given what we've had to put up with from some politicians, I'm very okay with this.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hissatsu: All Biden has to do if he wants that is say that he's prioritizing the vaccine for illegal aliens, black people, and transsexuals. He should add that he doesn't think straight white people deserve the vaccine and absolutely should not get it. Every Republican in the country will immediately demand the vaccine.


That's pretty much why Orange County, California got vaccinated. Gotta get ahead of the poors.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There a few things that could help this:

1. If Pfizer approves for 12-15 (expected very soon), that could drive more adults to get their jab. (Especially if schools require COVID shots before fall)
2. CDC starts releasing more stuff about what vaccinated people can do safely vs. those not vaccinated.


I personally want the CDC to be more specific saying "at 60% we can do these things and at 70% we can do these other things, and if you are vaccinated you can always do this set of things".  Make sure the list is fairly complete (e.g. indoor dining, movies, sporting events, concerts, etc)
 
anfrind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hissatsu: All Biden has to do if he wants that is say that he's prioritizing the vaccine for illegal aliens, black people, and transsexuals. He should add that he doesn't think straight white people deserve the vaccine and absolutely should not get it. Every Republican in the country will immediately demand the vaccine.


No, if he does that, white male conservatives will go on a murderous rampage through minority communities.  Because they only know how to solve problems with violence.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: Chinesenookiefactory: Biden's not doing shiat except taking credit for stuff that's already happening, just like the vaccinations.  Grandpa mumble stutter and his Jitterbug phone probably don't know what 5G is.

I'd say Biden's just practicing the art of "under-promising and over-delivering".  He sets achievable goals and achieves them.  Given what we've had to put up with from some politicians, I'm very okay with this.


You'd think Mr "Art of the Deal" would have known about this commonly used technique instead of overpromising and underdelivering.
 
pamelataylor13
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Chinesenookiefactory: Biden's not doing shiat except taking credit for stuff that's already happening, just like the vaccinations.  Grandpa mumble stutter and his Jitterbug phone probably don't know what 5G is.

That was pretty lame. Would you like to try again? I could try reporting this comment to see if they'll delete it so we can all pretend it didn't happen if you'd like.


Idiot
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd have more respect for him if he just said, "Look, I'm sick of this sh*t.  I'm not gonna beg you.  Starting August 1st, it ain't gonna be free anymore.  It'll start costing $500 cash for a vaccination shot.  It's free until then."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Ambitious. Are we sure there are enough helicopters available for the job? Are the blowdart factories operating at full capacity?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not gonna happen. Between the Derpers who will never accept a vaccine (99.999% of all Republican voters), anti-vaxxers (small but not-insignificant percentage of lefties), and those who just don't see any personal benefit in doing so, there aren't enough willing recipients to hit 70% of all adults. 65%-68%, maybe, but not 70%.

We aren't going to hit critical mass with immunity, so those of us who are willing to go in for boosters should keep on top of them, and hopefully the rest of the populace will simply die off until the immune percentage climbs high enough through attrition.

Protect yourself, and let the rest die. Don't waste any tears. Once they're gone, maybe we can get back to some kind of normal.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As usual, video games hold the solution to all life's problems:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
adj_m
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Glorious Golden Ass: I did my part, but frankly I don't think conservative males are tough enough to take a shot in the arm.

For a bunch of "tough alpha males" , they sure sound like whiny little cowards when it comes to things like wearing a mask or getting vaccinated just about anything.



Fixed for accuracy. Conservatism is a case study in weakness. Aside from the sociopaths, it's difficult to point to any of their actions that don't stem from fear or ignorance.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I did my part, but frankly I don't think conservative males are tough enough to take a shot in the arm.


Let me tell you a thing:

I'm one of those 'weak' liberals they decry--multiple disabilities and lots of complications from them. I wear a mask religiously. I social distance. I got my shots.

What's their excuse? If I can breathe in a mask while exercising, with asthma; if I can overcome needlephobia for two shots; if I can social distance despite my total lack of awareness of other people...

F*cking wusses.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was talking to Bill the other day. (Bill Gates).

5G will only be available for people who got their Covid shots.
Your vax status will show up when you connect to 5G. That's why they want people to keep an electronic copy of their vax record on their phones.
 
