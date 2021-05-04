 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Another sign that the Covid pandemic is nearing the end and people are getting out again: There is finally enough litter along state highways to justify bringing back the roadside litter removal crews   (nj.com) divider line
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For real. A new piece of flora to add to the usual trash of humanity.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cooperative program with the state Department of Corrections, where inmates collect road side trash and debris and the Adopt-A-Highway programs, resumed May 3.

Ah, slave labor.  I was worried we'd have to wait for the sentient robots or pay people an actual wage.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because every time the pandemic is over and people relax and mingle, and the pandemic never comes back!
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who litter are trashy
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give it a day before the first NJ roadside body gets found
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this proves humans are the problem
 
wesmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But if you pick up all the trash there would no longer be a New Jersey
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I think this proves humans are the problem


Well, you're welcome to be part of the solution and check out any time. :)
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
" nearing a end'

Not if the CDC or government has any say about it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: waxbeans: I think this proves humans are the problem

Well, you're welcome to be part of the solution and check out any time. :)


I am legitimately trying.
I've taken very proactive steps to extend my life I haven't even seen a doctor in 20 plus years.
I haven't taken my laundry list of pills in over 30 years.
I drink daily and I still haven't completely stopped smoking and every once in a while I'll rub some cocaine on my teeth because I'm addicted
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
farking pineys.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: " nearing a end'

Not if the CDC or government has any say about it.


Or idiot plague rats who troll on fark. You do realize that Covid-19 won't sleep with you after all of your attempts to white knight it's freedumbs, right?
 
0z79
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: A cooperative program with the state Department of Corrections, where inmates collect road side trash and debris and the Adopt-A-Highway programs, resumed May 3.

Ah, slave labor.  I was worried we'd have to wait for the sentient robots or pay people an actual wage.


I wouldn't mind volunteering to do something like this.. hell, I've started walking around with a grab-stick and a couple grocery sacks in my back pocket. It would give me something to do, feel useful and not like a disabled piece of human waste.. but no, they've gotta have their slave labor. When millions are out there who need to feel like they have a purpose.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ooooooh
name calling
how adult of you
But.... I dont attack strangers i dont even know.
Try being a nicer person sometime and you might have more friends
 
0z79
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: ooooooh
name calling
how adult of you
But.... I dont attack strangers i dont even know.
Try being a nicer person sometime and you might have more friends


I mean... you've been asked to take responsibility for the health of those around you and you probably screamed "socialism." It is literally too much to ask of you, to keep your germs to yourself. Doesn't sound very mature to me.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My BIL opted for extra time in jail because he was worried that his friends would see him picking up trash on a NJ roadside and he'd be humiliated.

True story.
 
0z79
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: My BIL opted for extra time in jail because he was worried that his friends would see him picking up trash on a NJ roadside and he'd be humiliated.

True story.


This humble person wouldn't mind helping pick up trash at all... well, except for random snobs throwing cans at you, the same type of people his "friends" probably are. Still... just shrug and keep on about your business.
 
