(WHDH Boston)   There is no try. Wear a seat belt you will   (whdh.com) divider line
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meesa thinks someone is bored at work
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seat belts are just a scam to increase the 5G mesh by forcing drivers to extend the "seat belt" antenna that's part of the GateSoros network. My neighbor tried to tell me a seatbelt saved his life and it turned out he didn't really exist anyway.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seat belts are a form of control, and we all lose our USA freedoms when someone wears one! Or something. Right? America? Right?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are not the airbags you are looking for. Move along.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Saw one of these while I was traveling for work today ("Speed is the path to the dark side"). Was momentarily very confused until I realized what day it was.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Drive long and prosper
 
Godscrack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now people have to pry their eyes away from texting and driving in order to look up at the cute phrases the DOT wants to share.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Buckle this.  Ludicrous Speed, go!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
we thought we would mix it up a bit with some themed messages.

The people of Massachusetts are going to be really confused tomorrow when all of the signs are in Spanish.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: Saw one of these while I was traveling for work today ("Speed is the path to the dark side"). Was momentarily very confused until I realized what day it was.


Yeah, took me a minute to figure one out, but the wookie one made it obvious.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Somebody doesn't know what a parsec is.
 
ingo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: Saw one of these while I was traveling for work today ("Speed is the path to the dark side"). Was momentarily very confused until I realized what day it was.


I also saw, "Kessel run in 12 parsecs is too fast.  Drive Safely".
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
keep it at 90. --- i dont know... fly casual
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The best Star Wars day tribute I've ever seen was from Heathrow airport a few years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
