(Stars and Stripes)   🎵 Insurrection charges for this guy, who fought for Orange Twitler and his lies, he forgot what his oath said, and assaulted the Capitol in his Green Beret 🎵   (stripes.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, he's not a danger to the community except that stuff about trying to overthrow the government. No biggie.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send him to The DB
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I have that song stuck in my head. Thanks a lot, Subby.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good

Jerk
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And still no charges against trump for inciting the attempted insurrection.
Or that punk Hawley.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, you're a veteran and served several overseas assignments? That's super great. Really. Thanks for your service.

Now fark off. All that "good" you did is gone.
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.


I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.


Zip tie guy and the hangman's noose were all just props in a large theatrical production?  GFTO.

Username checks out x1000
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: And still no charges against trump for inciting the attempted insurrection.
Or that punk Hawley.


Pretty sure there was an impeachment trial over it. That's not enough for you, though. You want a criminal trial with a jury free of "trump people" so you can get the outcome you want.
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.

Zip tie guy and the hangman's noose were all just props in a large theatrical production?  GFTO.

Username checks out x1000


Who were they going to hang? All of congress with 1 noose?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Trik: And still no charges against trump for inciting the attempted insurrection.
Or that punk Hawley.

Pretty sure there was an impeachment trial over it. That's not enough for you, though. You want a criminal trial with a jury free of "trump people" so you can get the outcome you want.


Ah yes, the one where McConnell delayed it until Trump was out of office and then declared it superfluous since he was out of office.  Such courage.  Not a banana republic here, no sir.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mercator_psi: Oh, you're a veteran and served several overseas assignments? That's super great. Really. Thanks for your service.

Now fark off. All that "good" you did is gone.


Or, as they say (said?) in the Army; "One Oh shiat can erase a thousand attaboys".
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've got video & photos of the guy bludgeoning a cop with a flagpole. With that in evidence, him being a military vet becomes more of a reason to hold him without bail, not less of one.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives:storm the capital, cause mass fear to those congress people we love so much, and take pictures and loot. then say it was their right.

Liberals : Riot in the cities,burn down buildings, set cars on fire, loot, block freeways and then get upset when they get run over.


Both sides have their idiots.
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: DumbTrumpSupporter: Trik: And still no charges against trump for inciting the attempted insurrection.
Or that punk Hawley.

Pretty sure there was an impeachment trial over it. That's not enough for you, though. You want a criminal trial with a jury free of "trump people" so you can get the outcome you want.

Ah yes, the one where McConnell delayed it until Trump was out of office and then declared it superfluous since he was out of office.  Such courage.  Not a banana republic here, no sir.


I DIDN'T GET WHAT I WANTED, BANANA REPUBLIC!!!!
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.

Zip tie guy and the hangman's noose were all just props in a large theatrical production?  GFTO.

Username checks out x1000

Who were they going to hang? All of congress with 1 noose?


All the times you need to reload a noose

/get a load of this guy
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Conservatives:storm the capital, cause mass fear to those congress people we love so much, and take pictures and loot. then say it was their right.

Liberals : Riot in the cities,burn down buildings, set cars on fire, loot, block freeways and then get upset when they get run over.


Both sides have their idiots.


well at least you know how stupid you sound
Narrator: he doesn't know
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.


I doubt it also, but for a different reason.  The TIOTFP has a long record of forgetting what anyone did for him once it was done.  Once he's taken what he can, what he wants, he casts aside the agent and finds new ones.  All the while prepared to invoke the NDA.  I think any of these terrorists, had they succeeded, would be surprised to find that they wouldn't even get a comped drink at the T***p Hotel.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.


They were trying to stop the certification of a legitimate election via a violent mob.

Seems pretty insurrectionist to me.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait-
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


This guy is retired SF and he wore the flag of Georgia (the country) on his kit?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Wait-[gannett-cdn.com image 850x478]

This guy is retired SF and he wore the flag of Georgia (the country) on his kit?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x566]


We're also supposed to believe he wore that gear just for personal safety and had no plans to engage in a riot that day. 😂
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Trik: And still no charges against trump for inciting the attempted insurrection.
Or that punk Hawley.

Pretty sure there was an impeachment trial over it. That's not enough for you, though. You want a criminal trial with a jury free of "trump people" so you can get the outcome you want.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His lawyers said McKellop attended Trump's rally with a friend and they did not intend on rioting.

And yet, somehow they DID, end up rioting, so clearly at some point they must have found themselves doing it and did not stop.

Some crimes don't require a prior intent, you know? Just that you be conscious of your actions.
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.

They were trying to stop the certification of a legitimate election via a violent mob.

Seems pretty insurrectionist to me.


That's where our opinions differ. This was not a secure election. About half the country feels this way. I don't think it's a matter of intelligence, I think it's a lack of trust in people that probably shouldn't be trusted anyway.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: DumbTrumpSupporter: Trik: And still no charges against trump for inciting the attempted insurrection.
Or that punk Hawley.

Pretty sure there was an impeachment trial over it. That's not enough for you, though. You want a criminal trial with a jury free of "trump people" so you can get the outcome you want.

[Fark user image image 200x103]


That trial was completely fair and impartial. That's why the Republicans kept calling Trump's defense team "our side".

https://www.kansascity.com/news/politi​cs-government/article249192105.html
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: That's where our opinions differ. This was not a secure election.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: DumbTrumpSupporter: Trik: And still no charges against trump for inciting the attempted insurrection.
Or that punk Hawley.

Pretty sure there was an impeachment trial over it. That's not enough for you, though. You want a criminal trial with a jury free of "trump people" so you can get the outcome you want.

[Fark user image 200x103] [View Full Size image _x_]


Man, back in my day, troll parody accounts were actually amusing.  This one needs to hone its craft.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I was seeing if his wife filed for divorce yet (assuming his benefits are about to evaporate) and found this messed up story.

https://www.stripes.com/news/major-di​s​missed-for-affair-with-deployed-soldie​r-s-wife-gains-sentence-review-1.60810​3

Aviation officer was banging some SF NCO's wife, was told to stop it by his O-6, then kept at it blackmailing her afterwards for sex.
"When she responded that his unit was surrounded and that members of the unit had been killed, Scott "suggested that she might get lucky if (her husband) were to be killed in action," according to the Army Court of Criminal Appeals case summary. He also told her, "No man wants a whore for a wife."

And the officer is appealing to get his retirement benefits reinstated. JFC. Life's different in officer country.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Mrtraveler01: DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.

They were trying to stop the certification of a legitimate election via a violent mob.

Seems pretty insurrectionist to me.

That's where our opinions differ. This was not a secure election. About half the country feels this way. I don't think it's a matter of intelligence, I think it's a lack of trust in people that probably shouldn't be trusted anyway.


"Two-thirds of the respondents said they believed the election was legitimate, the researchers found. Another 27% said they believed the election had been stolen from Trump, but endorsed only non-violent protest. Only 4% said they believed the election was stolen, and also expressed a willingness to engage in violent protest.
That 4% would translate to roughly 10 million American adults"

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​21/apr/16/americans-republicans-stolen​-election-violence-trump
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Eli WhiskeyDik: DumbTrumpSupporter: Trik: And still no charges against trump for inciting the attempted insurrection.
Or that punk Hawley.

Pretty sure there was an impeachment trial over it. That's not enough for you, though. You want a criminal trial with a jury free of "trump people" so you can get the outcome you want.

[Fark user image image 200x103]

That trial was completely fair and impartial. That's why the Republicans kept calling Trump's defense team "our side".

https://www.kansascity.com/news/politi​cs-government/article249192105.html


The dems pushed too hard for impeachment, no part of the process was impartial.
If the AZ audit shows fraud, maybe the audits will spread to other states.
If the AZ audit shows no fraud, maybe people will change their attitudes.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: If the AZ audit shows no fraud, maybe people will change their attitudes.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: DumbTrumpSupporter: Mrtraveler01: DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.

They were trying to stop the certification of a legitimate election via a violent mob.

Seems pretty insurrectionist to me.

That's where our opinions differ. This was not a secure election. About half the country feels this way. I don't think it's a matter of intelligence, I think it's a lack of trust in people that probably shouldn't be trusted anyway.

"Two-thirds of the respondents said they believed the election was legitimate, the researchers found. Another 27% said they believed the election had been stolen from Trump, but endorsed only non-violent protest. Only 4% said they believed the election was stolen, and also expressed a willingness to engage in violent protest.
That 4% would translate to roughly 10 million American adults"

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/20​21/apr/16/americans-republicans-stolen​-election-violence-trump


Polling 1000 people is suddenly accurate.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.


Is there a scenario where them storming the capitol resulted in trump actually staying president?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So this is the guy that planned the insurrection?
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Pecunia non olet: DumbTrumpSupporter: Mrtraveler01: DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.

They were trying to stop the certification of a legitimate election via a violent mob.

Seems pretty insurrectionist to me.

That's where our opinions differ. This was not a secure election. About half the country feels this way. I don't think it's a matter of intelligence, I think it's a lack of trust in people that probably shouldn't be trusted anyway.

"Two-thirds of the respondents said they believed the election was legitimate, the researchers found. Another 27% said they believed the election had been stolen from Trump, but endorsed only non-violent protest. Only 4% said they believed the election was stolen, and also expressed a willingness to engage in violent protest.
That 4% would translate to roughly 10 million American adults"

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/20​21/apr/16/americans-republicans-stolen​-election-violence-trump

Polling 1000 people is suddenly accurate.


Actually more accurate than taking your word for it, yes.
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: DumbTrumpSupporter:
[Fark user image image 681x445]


Aw, a person I didn't know existed blocked me.
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: DumbTrumpSupporter: Pecunia non olet: DumbTrumpSupporter: Mrtraveler01: DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.

They were trying to stop the certification of a legitimate election via a violent mob.

Seems pretty insurrectionist to me.

That's where our opinions differ. This was not a secure election. About half the country feels this way. I don't think it's a matter of intelligence, I think it's a lack of trust in people that probably shouldn't be trusted anyway.

"Two-thirds of the respondents said they believed the election was legitimate, the researchers found. Another 27% said they believed the election had been stolen from Trump, but endorsed only non-violent protest. Only 4% said they believed the election was stolen, and also expressed a willingness to engage in violent protest.
That 4% would translate to roughly 10 million American adults"

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/20​21/apr/16/americans-republicans-stolen​-election-violence-trump

Polling 1000 people is suddenly accurate.

Actually more accurate than taking your word for it, yes.


Probably. I don't blame you. I don't trust you or the poll.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Okay. I can't find anything online explaining why there were multiple Georgia flags during the insurrection.

Are they really *that* dumb or is there something else going on?
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Pecunia non olet: DumbTrumpSupporter: Pecunia non olet: DumbTrumpSupporter: Mrtraveler01: DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.

They were trying to stop the certification of a legitimate election via a violent mob.

Seems pretty insurrectionist to me.

That's where our opinions differ. This was not a secure election. About half the country feels this way. I don't think it's a matter of intelligence, I think it's a lack of trust in people that probably shouldn't be trusted anyway.

"Two-thirds of the respondents said they believed the election was legitimate, the researchers found. Another 27% said they believed the election had been stolen from Trump, but endorsed only non-violent protest. Only 4% said they believed the election was stolen, and also expressed a willingness to engage in violent protest.
That 4% would translate to roughly 10 million American adults"

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/20​21/apr/16/americans-republicans-stolen​-election-violence-trump

Polling 1000 people is suddenly accurate.

Actually more accurate than taking your word for it, yes.

Probably. I don't blame you. I don't trust you or the poll.


Great self-own.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Pecunia non olet: DumbTrumpSupporter: Pecunia non olet: DumbTrumpSupporter: Mrtraveler01: DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.

They were trying to stop the certification of a legitimate election via a violent mob.

Seems pretty insurrectionist to me.

That's where our opinions differ. This was not a secure election. About half the country feels this way. I don't think it's a matter of intelligence, I think it's a lack of trust in people that probably shouldn't be trusted anyway.

"Two-thirds of the respondents said they believed the election was legitimate, the researchers found. Another 27% said they believed the election had been stolen from Trump, but endorsed only non-violent protest. Only 4% said they believed the election was stolen, and also expressed a willingness to engage in violent protest.
That 4% would translate to roughly 10 million American adults"

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/20​21/apr/16/americans-republicans-stolen​-election-violence-trump

Polling 1000 people is suddenly accurate.

Actually more accurate than taking your word for it, yes.

Probably. I don't blame you. I don't trust you or the poll.


Of course not, you think the audit is going to unravel the election and make Trump president again.

You're detached from reality and living up to your handle quite nicely!
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Mrtraveler01: Eli WhiskeyDik: DumbTrumpSupporter: Trik: And still no charges against trump for inciting the attempted insurrection.
Or that punk Hawley.

Pretty sure there was an impeachment trial over it. That's not enough for you, though. You want a criminal trial with a jury free of "trump people" so you can get the outcome you want.

[Fark user image image 200x103]

That trial was completely fair and impartial. That's why the Republicans kept calling Trump's defense team "our side".

https://www.kansascity.com/news/politi​cs-government/article249192105.html

The dems pushed too hard for impeachment, no part of the process was impartial.
If the AZ audit shows fraud, maybe the audits will spread to other states.
If the AZ audit shows no fraud, maybe people will change their attitudes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you've got nothing better to do than pretend to be a Trump supporter on the Internet, that should qualify as evidence of a mental illness. Seek professional help. And Haldol. Professional help and Haldol.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.

They were trying to stop the certification of a legitimate election via a violent mob.

Seems pretty insurrectionist to me.


Ditto.  But why weren't any of the charges insurrection or sedition?
 
DumbTrumpSupporter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: If you've got nothing better to do than pretend to be a Trump supporter on the Internet, that should qualify as evidence of a mental illness. Seek professional help. And Haldol. Professional help and Haldol.


I've been using fark for over 10 years. Rarely go into the comments. I had to make an account a few years ago after I realized these threads are just big anti trump circle jerks.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Mrtraveler01: DumbTrumpSupporter: emersonbiggins: I don't think we should forget that had this coup attempt been successful, these former military members would be key allies and commanders today in Trump's junta.

I seriously doubt that. You think people were trying an unarmed insurrection? 1 person killed, a few dead. So much disinformation.

They were trying to stop the certification of a legitimate election via a violent mob.

Seems pretty insurrectionist to me.

Ditto.  But why weren't any of the charges insurrection or sedition?


https://www.forbes.com/sites/ginaheeb​/​2021/03/19/us-charges-4-proud-boys-lea​ders-with-conspiracy-in-connection-wit​h-jan-6-capitol-riot/?sh=11395c1b777b

https://www.npr.org/2021/03/19/979304​4​32/4-proud-boys-charged-with-conspirac​y-over-jan-6-capitol-riot

How these charges might be connected to sedition:
https://www.themarshallproject.org/20​2​1/01/08/a-civilian-s-guide-to-insurrec​tion-legalese
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DumbTrumpSupporter: Coco LaFemme: If you've got nothing better to do than pretend to be a Trump supporter on the Internet, that should qualify as evidence of a mental illness. Seek professional help. And Haldol. Professional help and Haldol.

I've been using fark for over 10 years. Rarely go into the comments. I had to make an account a few years ago after I realized these threads are just big anti trump circle jerks.


Narrator:
"Account created:2020-06-22 14:19:46 (45 weeks ago)"
 
