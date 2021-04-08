 Skip to content
(CTV News)   This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual beaver attack, you would now hear instructions to hide your lumber   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Misc, Mobile phone, emergency alert, message cellphone users, part of a test of the province, Cellular network, online survey, news release Monday, Emergency Management BC  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Warning System Broadcasts (EAS) Throughout The World
Youtube TjBnDsTOGug


I find real EAS alerts from around the world endlessly fascinating.

/beaver warning
//of course Australia has the shiat-scariest ones, like the bushfire warnings
///threes
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Timber or lumber?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll put my wood in a beaver.  I don't mind.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I'll put my wood in a beaver.  I don't mind.


You are on probation, Animal Control has been notified
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Canadian lumber supplier (& yours too)  raised the cost on an item by near 50% today

Fun stuff
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Routine scheduled tests get Fark stories now? Hawaii had to launch a fake ICBM at themselves to get their system into the news.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I'll put my wood in a beaver.  I don't mind.


Careful
You could create a Rona variant
i.ytimg.com
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it's a hot beaver I usually take out my wood.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/TjBnDsTO​Gug?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

I find real EAS alerts from around the world endlessly fascinating.

/beaver warning
//of course Australia has the shiat-scariest ones, like the bushfire warnings
///threes


That 2016 Japanese EAS one was one that made the news around the world, especially concerning that TEPCO nuclear power plant in Fuklishima they showed a live camera shot from.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: When it's a hot beaver I usually take out my wood.


If a beaver is hot you should wet it to cool it off.
 
good_2_go
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Routine scheduled tests get Fark stories now? Hawaii had to launch a fake ICBM at themselves to get their system into the news.


By this time tomorrow half the provinces will have stories about people being scared shiatless (or angry) by the test.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're testing to make sure they can wake everyone up (again) multiple times overnight (again) because Karen made a poor choice about who to leave her kids with (again)?

/ Phone in 3G mode.
// 3G doesn't get any alerts.
// Don't plan to upgrade until 3G is shut down in my area.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alberta's done it twice now for COVID
 
dyhchong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah, beavers.

Nature's lumber puncture specialists.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

inner ted: My Canadian lumber supplier (& yours too)  raised the cost on an item by near 50% today

Fun stuff


This is different from every day in the past year, how?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

good_2_go: Ivo Shandor: Routine scheduled tests get Fark stories now? Hawaii had to launch a fake ICBM at themselves to get their system into the news.

By this time tomorrow half the provinces will have stories about people being scared shiatless (or angry) by the test.


I don't remember any notable panic or concern the last couple of times they did one. I suppose we'll find out tomorrow.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 Do beavers even exist anymore? Everyone I've met in the last 20 years is either shaved or landing strip.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
citynews1130.comView Full Size

https://www.citynews1130.com/2021/04/​0​8/stanley-park-beaver/
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Sin_City_Superhero: I'll put my wood in a beaver.  I don't mind.

You are on probation, Animal Control has been notified


Joe Hall - Vampire Beavers
Youtube LWmvL6b5G6k
 
