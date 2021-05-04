 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Searchers in Utah find woman missing since November 2020. She just wanted to be left the hell alone for a while   (wfla.com)
posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 4:00 PM



Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She survived a winter in the wilderness.  On grasses and moss.

I'm amazed.

And kudos to the UCSO for stressing that she had broken no laws and that she could return to the area.   Hope she recovers from whatever drove her into the boonies.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Being a hermit is not illegal.  But people used to help hermits by leaving them food and other supplies.

She may gave issues but she knows how to survive in a bleak landscape. Hopefully if she goes back, folks will drop some rations for her periodically.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably saw to many fark posts.
It will do it to you
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputies then contacted the woman's coworkers and received information that suggested she struggled with her mental health

Don't we all?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, she's homeless.

Isn't that a problem? I'm given to understand homelessness is a problem, and the homeless need to be locked up, or somesuch.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice if we had a right to disappear. We're almost saner when it comes to someone's digital history rights than we are about their real life...
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't say I haven't been tempted to do something similar.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It won't take many more COVID-19 mutations before the smart thing to do is to head for the hills and live off the land as far away from other people as possible.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Hope she recovers from whatever drove her into the boonies.


She probably went to hide until the 2020 presidential election was over, but she didn't learn that Biden won.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politics.
Every.F*cking.Thread.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: So, she's homeless.

Isn't that a problem? I'm given to understand homelessness is a problem, and the homeless need to be locked up, or somesuch.


Only if you're not white enough.  She's still alive and they took her to help so I'm pretty sure she's white enough.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: She survived a winter in the wilderness.  On grasses and moss.

I'm amazed.

And kudos to the UCSO for stressing that she had broken no laws and that she could return to the area.   Hope she recovers from whatever drove her into the boonies.


She absolutely did not eat grasses and moss.  Nuh-uh.

Did you see the pictures of the inside of that tent?  Like it was just bought that day.  And the perfectly clean towel draped over the chair.  And the grocery bags in the corner.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: Gyrfalcon: So, she's homeless.

Isn't that a problem? I'm given to understand homelessness is a problem, and the homeless need to be locked up, or somesuch.

Only if you're not white enough.  She's still alive and they took her to help so I'm pretty sure she's white enough.


It's Utah, so...
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can relate.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did she do for entertainment? That's a long time to flick the bean with just your imagination.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great forensic file about a hermit and his wife.  They charged him with murder

Medical Detectives (Forensic Files) - Season 5, Ep 9: "Kill"igraphy
Youtube HJtmHHOfNJA
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Her theme song:

Fingertips (10 - Leave Me Alone)
Youtube DOechb4UECw
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: She survived a winter in the wilderness.  On grasses and moss.

I'm amazed.

And kudos to the UCSO for stressing that she had broken no laws and that she could return to the area.   Hope she recovers from whatever drove her into the boonies.


our species survived millions of winters
unimpressed

But, she survived in Utah.  That's hard.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did they find Greta Garbo living there too?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Dewey Fidalgo: She survived a winter in the wilderness.  On grasses and moss.

I'm amazed.

And kudos to the UCSO for stressing that she had broken no laws and that she could return to the area.   Hope she recovers from whatever drove her into the boonies.

She absolutely did not eat grasses and moss.  Nuh-uh.

Did you see the pictures of the inside of that tent?  Like it was just bought that day.  And the perfectly clean towel draped over the chair.  And the grocery bags in the corner.


There might not be groceries in the bags... I can't tell.

I want to know why there are a bunch of rocks piled up on the edge of the tent, almost under the edge.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: I can't say I haven't been tempted to do something similar.


Same.

And I probably would, if I didn't have so many responsibilities.

Though you'd know I was out there, and still alive, because I'd bring a radio with me and I'd be pounding brass fairly regularly.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: noitsnot: Dewey Fidalgo: She survived a winter in the wilderness.  On grasses and moss.

I'm amazed.

And kudos to the UCSO for stressing that she had broken no laws and that she could return to the area.   Hope she recovers from whatever drove her into the boonies.

She absolutely did not eat grasses and moss.  Nuh-uh.

Did you see the pictures of the inside of that tent?  Like it was just bought that day.  And the perfectly clean towel draped over the chair.  And the grocery bags in the corner.

There might not be groceries in the bags... I can't tell.

I want to know why there are a bunch of rocks piled up on the edge of the tent, almost under the edge.


To keep it from blowing away?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Dewey Fidalgo: She survived a winter in the wilderness.  On grasses and moss.

I'm amazed.

And kudos to the UCSO for stressing that she had broken no laws and that she could return to the area.   Hope she recovers from whatever drove her into the boonies.

She absolutely did not eat grasses and moss.  Nuh-uh.

Did you see the pictures of the inside of that tent?  Like it was just bought that day.  And the perfectly clean towel draped over the chair.  And the grocery bags in the corner.


They did take her other tent away. But how she got a new one without a car? Hitchhiked? She could still have a working credit card or ATM card.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: noitsnot: Dewey Fidalgo: She survived a winter in the wilderness.  On grasses and moss.

I'm amazed.

And kudos to the UCSO for stressing that she had broken no laws and that she could return to the area.   Hope she recovers from whatever drove her into the boonies.

She absolutely did not eat grasses and moss.  Nuh-uh.

Did you see the pictures of the inside of that tent?  Like it was just bought that day.  And the perfectly clean towel draped over the chair.  And the grocery bags in the corner.

They did take her other tent away. But how she got a new one without a car? Hitchhiked? She could still have a working credit card or ATM card.


Yeah, she may not be entirely without resources. She had a car and camping equipment but they took that.  She may still have savings/money/credit but just chooses not to participate.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: noitsnot: Dewey Fidalgo: She survived a winter in the wilderness.  On grasses and moss.

I'm amazed.

And kudos to the UCSO for stressing that she had broken no laws and that she could return to the area.   Hope she recovers from whatever drove her into the boonies.

She absolutely did not eat grasses and moss.  Nuh-uh.

Did you see the pictures of the inside of that tent?  Like it was just bought that day.  And the perfectly clean towel draped over the chair.  And the grocery bags in the corner.

They did take her other tent away. But how she got a new one without a car? Hitchhiked? She could still have a working credit card or ATM card.


If I were planning on vanishing I'd clean out my bank accounts and max out my credit cards with cash advances. What's Visa going to do send some angry letters to my tent? Ruin my credit rating while I forage for berries and moss? Good luck with that.
 
metallion
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I figured, with it being Utah, the maybe one of the sister wives just had enough of Kody's shiat... ;)
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hobnail: Bertuccio: noitsnot: Dewey Fidalgo: She survived a winter in the wilderness.  On grasses and moss.

I'm amazed.

And kudos to the UCSO for stressing that she had broken no laws and that she could return to the area.   Hope she recovers from whatever drove her into the boonies.

She absolutely did not eat grasses and moss.  Nuh-uh.

Did you see the pictures of the inside of that tent?  Like it was just bought that day.  And the perfectly clean towel draped over the chair.  And the grocery bags in the corner.

There might not be groceries in the bags... I can't tell.

I want to know why there are a bunch of rocks piled up on the edge of the tent, almost under the edge.

To keep it from blowing away?


They're not on the tent to hold it down.  They're practically under it.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: noitsnot: Dewey Fidalgo: She survived a winter in the wilderness.  On grasses and moss.

I'm amazed.

And kudos to the UCSO for stressing that she had broken no laws and that she could return to the area.   Hope she recovers from whatever drove her into the boonies.

She absolutely did not eat grasses and moss.  Nuh-uh.

Did you see the pictures of the inside of that tent?  Like it was just bought that day.  And the perfectly clean towel draped over the chair.  And the grocery bags in the corner.

There might not be groceries in the bags... I can't tell.

I want to know why there are a bunch of rocks piled up on the edge of the tent, almost under the edge.


Probably ground is too hard to drive stakes into.  Pretty common to use rocks.

I'm also bothered by the lack of any sleeping pad/bag in the tent.  Tent is too small for it not to be in the picture.

It staged and bogus.  I still can't get over the "grass and moss" idea.  Like, ffs, it's Utah.  Everybody camps, and everybody knows you can't eat grass and moss, except for entertainment value.  Who the fark was that supposed to fool?
 
capn' fun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All snark aside, this past year and a half has really helped me understand hermits and introverts. COVID, George Floyd, Q, 1/6, and other major events all clawed off varying levels of the veneer we thought of as "society" and exposed just how unreliable, hostile, aggressively ignorant, and straight-up dangerous a lot of the people we used to interact with on a daily basis really are when we are forced to actually rely on them. Many of our employers have been even worse, plowing long term staff under while larding up on PPP loans. And until 1/21/21, the Federal government was openly hostile towards the majority of our countrymen. I've already told my wife that if the next decade doesn't realize some significant changes here in the US, I am going to start looking somewhere else for us to spend our old age. Because it is a big world, and the US is looking more and more like a third world shiathole with tiny islands of modernity along it's coastlines.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: She survived a winter in the wilderness.  On grasses and moss.


No, she didn't.

You don't get enough calories from that.  Especially in the winter, when all of those resources are covered in snow and you have to dig through that to get to them.  Think "Living on lettuce and and water and nothing but".

Then we have the issue of keeping warm.  We don't know if the campground had been cleaned up or not, but it looks suspiciously clean to me.  No wood piled up for a fire, doesn't seem to be a sleeping bag in the tent (at least not visible), towel looks *VERY* clean, like just-washed clean, almost no debris on the tent floor.

It doesn't have a "lived in" look to it.  If you've ever been camping for a few days, you know what I mean.  Paths get worn.  Dirt and debris get in the tent.  You've got wood you've collected for the fire.  And she would need a fire to either melt snow for water or to boil water to kill the pathogens in it.  Giardiasis ain't fun.

There is something very fishy about this story.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That tent is too clean inside to have been used all winter...looks like it has been up for a day or two tops.
 
Birnone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
According to a news release, at that moment, the zipper of the tent opened and the 47-year-old woman who had been missing since November of 2020 appeared.

I imagine she was kicking back in her tent, gnawing on some dried out moss wrapped around strips of minnows, aka hermit sushi, when she heard the drone crash somewhere in the woods. "Ah crap, I bet they come looking fer it. Well, I might as well make myself presentable." runs through her mind. That's why she dramatically appeared just as they arrived.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Bertuccio: noitsnot: Dewey Fidalgo: She survived a winter in the wilderness.  On grasses and moss.

I'm amazed.

And kudos to the UCSO for stressing that she had broken no laws and that she could return to the area.   Hope she recovers from whatever drove her into the boonies.

She absolutely did not eat grasses and moss.  Nuh-uh.

Did you see the pictures of the inside of that tent?  Like it was just bought that day.  And the perfectly clean towel draped over the chair.  And the grocery bags in the corner.

There might not be groceries in the bags... I can't tell.

I want to know why there are a bunch of rocks piled up on the edge of the tent, almost under the edge.

Probably ground is too hard to drive stakes into.  Pretty common to use rocks.

I'm also bothered by the lack of any sleeping pad/bag in the tent.  Tent is too small for it not to be in the picture.

It staged and bogus.  I still can't get over the "grass and moss" idea.  Like, ffs, it's Utah.  Everybody camps, and everybody knows you can't eat grass and moss, except for entertainment value.  Who the fark was that supposed to fool?


Humans can eat certain kinds of grasses and certain kinds of moss.
/ You really have to know what your doing.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Birnone: According to a news release, at that moment, the zipper of the tent opened and the 47-year-old woman who had been missing since November of 2020 appeared.

I imagine she was kicking back in her tent, gnawing on some dried out moss wrapped around strips of minnows, aka hermit sushi, when she heard the drone crash somewhere in the woods. "Ah crap, I bet they come looking fer it. Well, I might as well make myself presentable." runs through her mind. That's why she dramatically appeared just as they arrived.


In a tent you can't sit up in, unless you are on the floor.  When you're camping, you're not in the tent unless you are sleeping or it's raining.  (or farking - civilized ppl realize there's no showers, but the young can't be reasoned with :D )
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Humans can eat certain kinds of grasses and certain kinds of moss.
/ You really have to know what your doing.


The bulk of our diet is the seeds of grasses.  Wheat, corn, barley, rice, etc., are all types of grass.  The stems are little more than fiber.  Not sure about the nutritional value of moss.
 
moike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"While I realize you came out here to be left alone because you despise humanity and have no desire to interact with society we made it a point to come out here and fark with you.  Oh, and here's the bill for the search we had to organize to find you to fark up your day.  And by the way we seized your vehicle and you'll need to pay a massive amount to have it sprung from impound providing we've not already sold it on lein."

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm one bad day away from following her example.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: noitsnot: Bertuccio: noitsnot: Dewey Fidalgo: She survived a winter in the wilderness.  On grasses and moss.

I'm amazed.

And kudos to the UCSO for stressing that she had broken no laws and that she could return to the area.   Hope she recovers from whatever drove her into the boonies.

She absolutely did not eat grasses and moss.  Nuh-uh.

Did you see the pictures of the inside of that tent?  Like it was just bought that day.  And the perfectly clean towel draped over the chair.  And the grocery bags in the corner.

There might not be groceries in the bags... I can't tell.

I want to know why there are a bunch of rocks piled up on the edge of the tent, almost under the edge.

Probably ground is too hard to drive stakes into.  Pretty common to use rocks.

I'm also bothered by the lack of any sleeping pad/bag in the tent.  Tent is too small for it not to be in the picture.

It staged and bogus.  I still can't get over the "grass and moss" idea.  Like, ffs, it's Utah.  Everybody camps, and everybody knows you can't eat grass and moss, except for entertainment value.  Who the fark was that supposed to fool?

Humans can eat certain kinds of grasses and certain kinds of moss.
/ You really have to know what your doing.


That's the "crashed plane survival" stuff that basically keeps the starvation pangs at bay a little while you die.  I don't think you can actually derive useful sustenance from grass and moss.  You can't collect, eat and digest enough to make a caloric profit.

She'd a been waaaay better off fishing or eating bugs.  But she wasn't, she was instead begging from other campers and/or going into town to the 7/11.  Or shacking up with somebody and the tent is a diversion.
 
mr-b
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have a cousin who told me of a story of him living in a hole in the ground in Canada. Through the winter. He said he ate lots of  squirrels.

No he ain't all there...

Fark: He's a Trump supporter. Like WTF?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: Evil Mackerel: Humans can eat certain kinds of grasses and certain kinds of moss.
/ You really have to know what your doing.

The bulk of our diet is the seeds of grasses.  Wheat, corn, barley, rice, etc., are all types of grass.  The stems are little more than fiber.  Not sure about the nutritional value of moss.


Very true, I doubt she had those options.
 
mr-b
‘’ less than a minute ago  

noitsnot: Who the fark was that supposed to fool?


Mormons. They're gullible as shiat.

South Park - Joseph Smith: Part 1
Youtube jRwbtgLQ5No
 
