(The Daily Review)   Dave Thomas made it to a hundred. No not Wendy's dad. Not that hoser either. This is the one who helped the Chinese fight the Imperial Japanese and then came home to raise a family   (thedailyreview.com) divider line
15
    More: Murica, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State University, David E. Thomas, Bradford County, Pennsylvania, Towanda, Pennsylvania, Salween River, Marriage, David  
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take off, eh.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Didnt help

They still hate each other.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was going to say, surely the Canadian Dave Thomas isn't that old.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Brewery or looney bin, eh?"

"First I'm taking YOU to the looney bin, then I'M going to the brewery."

"Oh take off, no way, eh?"
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's always sad when a World War 2 veteran dies because that's another set of stories gone. Unless of course they wrote down their experiences somewhere or did interviews.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wong Fei Hong?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a life.
This guy had real friends and family and accomplishments. Not like, 100's of fake social media friends and selfie photo dumps of today.
And not like, people lying about getting vaccinated for deadly diseases just to fit in to a popular narrative just to feel like they belong.

Plus his obit picture is kinda hot.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There is a pretty good chance Mr. Thomas served with my Father in India and China (the piece didn't say exactly what his unit did). The CBI guys are often forgotten when WW2 history is recounted, but stopping the Japanese from getting into India by controlling Burma (now Myanmar)  was a large operation.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He sorta did look a little like Dave Thomas of Wendy's.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: He sorta did look a little like Dave Thomas of Wendy's.


AGREED.

Either way, he deserves a 21 baconator salute.
 
tuxq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not so sure stopping the Japanese from pillaging China was the best move in hindsight.
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'Murica tag seems a bit tacky in this instance.

Was the Hero tag busy running ammo back and forth between the trenches?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tuxq: Not so sure stopping the Japanese from pillaging China was the best move in hindsight.


We didn't stop the Japanese from doing much in China. China was a mess.
 
