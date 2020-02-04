 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Has she tried turning it off and turning it back on again?   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Alimony, Marriage, court documents, Divorce, great deal of thought  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It sounds like neither one of them want to "fix" it, subby.

By any measure, a 27-year marriage that includes raising three children and starting one of the world's largest and most impactful foundations is a successful one. People are allowed to grow apart and there are no awards in life for pretending that's not the case when it is. It sounds like they're being civilized adults about this entire process and are parting ways, if not as friends, then at least as two human beings who can still work and co-exist together. That's far better than most people ever manage.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IANAL, but isn't that pretty much one of the legal standards used in divorce?
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: IANAL, but isn't that pretty much one of the legal standards used in divorce?


Isn't that an Apple product?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He caught her using Linux, you just can't get back trust after losing it like that.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT Crowd - Have You Tried Turning It Off And On Again? [720p]
Youtube 5UT8RkSmN4k
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he agrees to it, restart him in Safe Mode /no networking and see how that works.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: IANAL, but isn't that pretty much one of the legal standards used in divorce?


I ANAL was one of the points of contention in their marriage.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's pissed she talked about the microchips on this week's Last Week Tonight.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: IANAL, but isn't that pretty much one of the legal standards used in divorce?


Yep, it's preprinted on the forms.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how often it is that simply, I have all the money i'll ever need, is in fact the biggest reason such relationships grow apart?
Basically when you feel you need your friends/partner/family/whatever, you put effort in the MAINTENANCE efforts of that relationship.So as time goes on, you do wind up still growing together in certain ways and keeping a strong bond relationship going, even if your growths are not just one in the same all the time but divergent in ways.But as other people represent less and less of a real need in life, i find most people do tend to put less and less effort into their part of keeping up relationships.had they remained a little "hungry" so as to not feel too much autonomy from other people, maybe they would still have some kind of bond that mattered to them.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about America....
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really worried about how they're going to get by once they split up their meager assets - I mean, if you have separate households, you nearly double all your living expenses.  Could you imagine having to try and get by with only $65 Billion (assuming they split evenly)?  Good luck to both Bill and Melinda, thoughts and prayers are with you.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.hindustantimes.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill knew about our pandemic issue in 2015

The next outbreak? We're not ready | Bill Gates
Youtube 6Af6b_wyiwI
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It sounds like neither one of them want to "fix" it, subby.

By any measure, a 27-year marriage that includes raising three children and starting one of the world's largest and most impactful foundations is a successful one. People are allowed to grow apart and there are no awards in life for pretending that's not the case when it is. It sounds like they're being civilized adults about this entire process and are parting ways, if not as friends, then at least as two human beings who can still work and co-exist together. That's far better than most people ever manage.


Get the fkck outta here with your facts, pleasantries and common sense.

Bring back the bitter, jaded, angry Pocket Ninja we all know and love....

PN!!PN!!PN!!PN!!PN!!PN!!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is Bill going to get the latest model to replace her?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When something breaks, I prefer to turn it on then back off forever. Then I buy a new one.

/ Not really.
// I'll invest uneconomical amounts of time repairing it
/// As a result, almost everything I own is ancient
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
maybe he quit because she looks like that jenner guy...
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So they couldn't restore their marriage to the last time it worked properly?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well there's your problem...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's incredibly medieval how big an effect this marriage will have on the global economy and health with the fallout of splitting/pivoting/liquidating their foundation. I thought we got rid of the Hapsburgs.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I see the PR teams are still getting thier money's worrh
 
peterquince
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's incredibly medieval how big an effect this marriage will have on the global economy and health with the fallout of splitting/pivoting/liquidating their foundation. I thought we got rid of the Hapsburgs.


They're not splitting the foundation. Also, they don't own the foundation, it's a nonprofit entity in its own right.
 
p51d007
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe a failure to turn it on was the problem
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She gets remarried within a year.

//call me
 
Advernaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good thing the daughter released a statement. When my parents were divorced I thought about releasing a statement but I thought that seemed a little fuqing stupid. Who knew?
 
alex10294
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's incredibly medieval how big an effect this marriage will have on the global economy and health with the fallout of splitting/pivoting/liquidating their foundation. I thought we got rid of the Hapsburgs.


It's not going away, or splitting, first.  Second, the few billion/year it provides is a rounding error compared to total spending on global health.  They target it better than governments do, because they're smarter than governments, but the US alone could replace all the funding that the Gates foundation does by catching rounding errors in this years health spending, much less the world.  For instance, it's on the order of 1/1500th of the us annual budget.  I'm not saying it's nothing, but the idea that somehow their whims control the health of the world, or the world economy, is ludicrous.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure it began to turn sour with Windows ME, but Windows 8 is what finally pushed it over the edge into a fast tailspin.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: She gets remarried within a year.

//call me


She was already seen with another man apparently:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Never let the balls get dusty underneath. The pointer never works quite the same again.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: She gets remarried within a year.

//call me


I'd get in line too. I mean, the odds are better than the Lottery, right?? 

Shoot, I'd dig up the corpse of Helen Thomas and bone her if there were this much money on the line.

scontent-bos3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
