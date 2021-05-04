 Skip to content
 
(Scientific American)   "Cave Syndrome" is keeping the vaccinated in social isolation and browsing Fark all day long   (scientificamerican.com) divider line
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
TL/DR: Sensible people have acknowledged that with vaccine refusal, states opening too early, the increase in the variety and number of variants (some which can reinfect you if you've had COVID and recovered), they're being cautious and reducing their chance of exposure. 

The very last paragraph in the article: 

"Teo says there is a type of distorted thinking that maybe things will be better later. "Based on what we understand about immunity and the variantscoming onboard, quite the opposite is true," he adds."

We're nowhere, NOWHERE near normal. The Map of the US is still mostly red. Rates are higher than they've been since last May. 

It's not over. And thanks to these assholes who want to ignore Science, Health and Safety, it's likely to never be over.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
With weed being delivered, video games to be played, and work from home nobody needs to leave the house anymore except the poors.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Znuh: Science, Health and Safety,


Is that something like the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
because no one wants to be out and about, having discovered it's way more comfortable to not do that?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So easy a caveman could do it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: With weed being delivered,


whoa...whoa...whoa, come again? Who's delivering weed?

you must be in one those legal states I've heard off.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I want nothing more than to go out and do farking something. But I can't because I have four other people in my house and I don't want to be the one that kills them. With my mental health, I don't give a shiat if I die somedays, but I am not killing my family.
 
