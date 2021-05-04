 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Web cam captures web, film at 11   (fox5dc.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Web cam proves most people STILL don't understand depth of focus.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Web cam proves most people STILL don't understand depth of focus.


And spider eggs.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ruudbob: SpectroBoy: Web cam proves most people STILL don't understand depth of focus.

And spider eggs.


Spider Egg!
Spider Egg!
Does whatever a spider begs!
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't a street light, therefore it must have been aliens, or ghosts.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy people scare me
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably the russians
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember: this constitutes "news" in 2021. "BLINKY LIGHTS!"
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Orb - Little Fluffy Clouds
Youtube FHixChYgGRI
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's the dumbest thing I've read today.  Apparently nobody at Fox 5, nor the homeowner, could figure out the six infrared LEDs reflecting off a bit of wafting spider silk.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: ruudbob: SpectroBoy: Web cam proves most people STILL don't understand depth of focus.

And spider eggs.

Spider Egg!
Spider Egg!
Does whatever a spider begs!


*taps microphone*
*clears throat*
🎶
Spider egg
Spider egg
Does whatever a spider egg does.
Can it swing from a thread?
No it can't, its not hatched.
LOOK OUT!
Here comes the spider egg!
🎶
 
baorao
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We caught up with the homeowner  to ask about his camera setup.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So a massive facepalm to the "news" site for not noticing exactly what this was and saying something in TFA or not covering it because of it.

And then a massive "fark you" to all those news sites that plaster their websites in ads and then also have the gall to throw even more in for the videos related to their articles.
 
AVDev
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How the fark is this news.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Speaking of mysterious spider orbs and web cams...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: That's the dumbest thing I've read today.  Apparently nobody at Fox 5, nor the homeowner, could figure out the six infrared LEDs reflecting off a bit of wafting spider silk.


Eh, they figured it out immediately. It's linked on Fark (worldwide exposure.... Worldwide!!!)? You, and I, and others clicked on it and loaded Ads, right?

In for a penny, in for a pound.... They should of had the weather dude dress up in a Bigfoot suit, and start masturbating in the backyard.  Holy shiat!!! The page views would be off the charts if they'd done that!
 
