(Whiskey Riff)   It's a real shiatshow down in Nashville, as cops had to be called on the same colostomy bag-swinging patron THREE times. Bonus: the name of the respectable establishment from which the esteemed gentleman was forcibly removed   (whiskeyriff.com) divider line
16
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This night club was destined to end up in a Fark Poop Thread before the original permits were filed.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Again? How many people are throwing shiat around there?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock 'N' Roll Steakhouse

As I said in the last thread - if ever there were a more tryhard name for a business, I can't think what it would be.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Serial shiat slanger
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope:

At least the house of Blues sometimes has blues being played.
 
skilly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was it Nugent?

/stolen from brilliant Twitterer
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Friend of the family used to have a business putting ATMs in businesses, mainly bars. His customers included some of the sketchiest dive bars in the state and he has some STORIES.

I think, if anything, this event is going to give the joint a bit of credibility.
 
OldJames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We used to take guys like that out back and beat them with a hose. Now they have their damn unions.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
AGAIN?????
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Same shiat, different day.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock 'N' Roll Steakhouse

As I said in the last thread - if ever there were a more tryhard name for a business, I can't think what it would be.


Kid Rock and Ted Nugent's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock 'N' Roll Steakhouse??
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Approves:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm wondering how hard it would be to enforce a no-colostomy-bags policy at the venue, considering that the owner IS one.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everything about this is so on brand I don't know where to begin.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like mi amigo, Señor Dumpski
 
