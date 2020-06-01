 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Never 'drive' in the left lane. Especially don't drive in the left lane for over a mile while there is no one to pass when you have 150 pounds of cocaine in your car, it will give the police a reason to stop you and then they will find probable cause   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Police, state trooper, Pennsylvania State Police report, United States, Crime, Esteban Latorre-Cacho, Lehigh County  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it bad that I'm less applauding the drug bust than I am the cop actually pulling someone over for hogging the passing lane?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Every time I hear a "Ha ha, dumb criminals drove with a blinker light out" story, I'm reminded of this blog post

https://franklywrite.com/2020/06/01/a​-​white-woman-racism-and-a-poodle/

Short version: A woman was getting repeatedly stopped by cops because they thought a black person was driving.  Turns out it was her black standard poodle, Merlin.  When they realized it was a white woman, they claimed she was driving under the speed limit, impeding traffic, etc....  things that were fairly obviously an excuse to justify stopping her.

If she'd actually been black, I can easily imagine the police saying, "Well, he was impeding traffic, so we stopped him, and during a routine search we found drugs in his car."
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cruising in the left lane when the right lane is open is one of those offenses that should yield a hefty fine the first time, somewhere up around $1000. A second offense should be an automatic loss of driving privileges for at least a decade. This is the sort of thing where it's not so much the offense itself that's a problem, but where it's actually just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to bad behavior. It's simply one obvious way that people who lack all self-awareness and ability to judge how their actions impact others manifest their behavior. There's nobody who only does this, in other words. Rather, the people who do this are also the ones who don't know how to yield or merge, who take up multiple spots in parking lots, who constantly bump up against dividing lines in lanes, who pull forward way too far at lights and Stop signs, and on and on and on and on ad infinitum.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I'm more impressed a poodle learned how to drive a car.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dats why we gotta stop all traffic stops! Day don't need to do dat
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not to worry. If you are brown enough a cop will "find" a reason to pull you over.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Consent was given for the search

SMH
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Surely about to lose your mind.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh boy... you've done it now. Here come the Left Lane Drivers Road Rage Brigade! Some are reservists on leave from the Can't Suffer Reclining Airplane Seat Corps.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
150 pounds of coke. Imagine the fun I and a few hookers could have.

What a shame it wound up in the evidence room at the police station.*

* yeah I know it will never see the inside of an evidence room.
 
weapon13
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also doing 65mph in a 55mph is also stupid.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yes, folks: all cops are bad.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: Here come the Left Lane Drivers Road Rage Brigade


Here in Atlanta, its a shootable offence. And I'm not talking about the cops doing the shooting.

Road rage here...its getting really serious. No more honking horns, not its simply pulling triggers at whomever is pissing you off on the road.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
[fill-in-the-blanks cop math joke goes here]
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

From 2011-2013 I delivered pizza in a non-gentrifying black part of NYC and the plainclothes detectives were absolutely obsessed with pulling me over and searching my car.

The best way to not get my car searched when pulled over was to have a black coworker sitting the passenger seat. I gave people rides home a lot if I happened to have a delivery going their way.

I think what the cops consider "suspicious" is not so cut and dry, not after that experience.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I much prefer California's rule of "slower traffic keep right", for three reasons.

1. If you are going faster than traffic, changing lanes constantly is fractionally more dangerous than just keeping a stable speed in the left lane.  Obviously, the chances of any individual lane change is small, but they add up statistically.

2. Having more traffic in the right lane means traffic coming on the freeway has more traffic to deal with when merging on to the freeway.  Again, this is a minor danger that adds up over time.

3. Having traffic more evenly balanced between the two lanes causes road wear and tear to also be more balanced, as opposed to having the right lane wear out earlier due to more use.

I have yet to see a single good reason for "left lane is for passing only".
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

weapon13: Also doing 65mph in a 55mph is also stupid.


Yup. Should be going at least 75.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This happened in our neck of the woods recently. But instead of drugs, the primary haul was a record-keeping system for a huge quantity of fake IDs, and materials used therein. Hopefully the stop by an alert city policeman has shut down that operation (temporarily, anyway).
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Cruising in the left lane when the right lane is open is one of those offenses that should yield a hefty fine the first time, somewhere up around $1000. A second offense should be an automatic loss of driving privileges for at least a decade. This is the sort of thing where it's not so much the offense itself that's a problem, but where it's actually just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to bad behavior. It's simply one obvious way that people who lack all self-awareness and ability to judge how their actions impact others manifest their behavior. There's nobody who only does this, in other words. Rather, the people who do this are also the ones who don't know how to yield or merge, who take up multiple spots in parking lots, who constantly bump up against dividing lines in lanes, who pull forward way too far at lights and Stop signs, and on and on and on and on ad infinitum.


It's like you're speaking directly to my soul.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"put the street value of a kilo at $30,000, or just above $2 million for all 68 kilos. But this traffic stop in particular, the sale price was $33,000 a kilo, he added, so the total would have been close to $2.5 million."

Huh?

/and the 6.8 kilos with a value of $5.2 million were checked into evidence
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Chariset: Every time I hear a "Ha ha, dumb criminals drove with a blinker light out" story, I'm reminded of this blog post

https://franklywrite.com/2020/06/01/a-​white-woman-racism-and-a-poodle/

Short version: A woman was getting repeatedly stopped by cops because they thought a black person was driving.  Turns out it was her black standard poodle, Merlin.  When they realized it was a white woman, they claimed she was driving under the speed limit, impeding traffic, etc....  things that were fairly obviously an excuse to justify stopping her.

If she'd actually been black, I can easily imagine the police saying, "Well, he was impeding traffic, so we stopped him, and during a routine search we found drugs in his car."

From 2011-2013 I delivered pizza in a non-gentrifying black part of NYC and the plainclothes detectives were absolutely obsessed with pulling me over and searching my car.

The best way to not get my car searched when pulled over was to have a black coworker sitting the passenger seat. I gave people rides home a lot if I happened to have a delivery going their way.

I think what the cops consider "suspicious" is not so cut and dry, not after that experience.


Considering how many stories I have heard about pizza guys delivering weed along with a pie, I can't say that I'm shocked that the cops thought you might be an easy bust.
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ImOscar: Yes, folks: all cops are bad.


The ones who are not actively bad cover for the actively bad ones, so, actually, yeah.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
