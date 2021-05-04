 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   Disney reveals plans for Star Wars themed Galactic Starcruiser, where vacationers can play with their lightsabers and find out who their daddy is   (mynews13.com) divider line
29
    More: Florida, Star Wars, Walt Disney, part of Star Wars Day, Walt Disney World Resort, footage of the realistic lightsaber, Disney's Hollywood Studios, American Broadcasting Company, Orlando, Florida  
•       •       •

809 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 2:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Still an all time classic:

Donald Who's Your Daddy
Youtube i5jB7wjO00s
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May the schwartz be with you, subby.

/+1
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far, Disney has not officially released pricing details

If you have to ask, you can't afford it
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ewok StarCruser
Youtube WvY969cKzyA

Star Cruiser crash.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money. Shut up and take it you will.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enormous jacking off motion.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meet me in the trash compactor, baby.  Let's see what pops up.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All the great themes have been used up and turned into theme parks."  -HHH

Pump Up the Volume; 1990
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appropriately timed for Star Wars day.
 
PhineasPozzlesnort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks awesome, but it's going to be expensive as hell, even by Disney pricing standards.

I'm not sure how big of a demand there's going to be for a hotel like this, that's aimed at families, but who can also afford to drop what will likely be at least $1000 per night, per person for the experience.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will go through every one of you farkers to get one of those. And not just the men, but the women and children
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's my age (53), but nothing about this holds any appeal to me ( it doesn't help that I don't like crowds)

I'm "Star Warsed" out...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PhineasPozzlesnort: It looks awesome, but it's going to be expensive as hell, even by Disney pricing standards.

I'm not sure how big of a demand there's going to be for a hotel like this, that's aimed at families, but who can also afford to drop what will likely be at least $1000 per night, per person for the experience.


I don't doubt that they'll fill it.  Disney knows its customers and they know that they'll pay a lot.  An important thing to consider about Disney is that they're not just about attracting the American middle-class anymore.  Their target market for this is a global audience with money, and there are probably enough people in the world who can and will pay for this.  I would totally not be surprised if even a base-level experience is over $700 a night.  They already get close to that at the Polynesian.  It's cheaper to stay a the Orlando Four Seasons.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is your daddy and what does he do?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: "All the great themes have been used up and turned into theme parks."  -HHH

Pump Up the Volume; 1990


Where is the "Pilgrim's Progress" theme park.

/Pilgrim's Progress effectively riffs on Epic of Gilgamesh (oldest fiction known to man)
//which is impressive, as I doubt Gilgamesh had been translated by then
///but it remained the "classic American theme" for a long time
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can cater to the ones that want to stay in the Detention Center and get a visit from interrogation droid.
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Us Disney freaks have known about this one for 4 or 5 years. We got to go to Disney World in 2019, right after the Millennium Falcon ride opened. It was amazingly fun; you actually get to fly the ship if you're pilot. The entire Star Wars land was impressively detailed. Oga's Cantina had awesome other-worldly drinks, but I skipped the blue milk. Ew.
Knowing Disney, this is gonna be big. The only other franchise I could think of that would generate this kind of interest is Harry Potter over at Universal.
 
Slypork
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

drayno76: "All the great themes have been used up and turned into theme parks."  -HHH

Pump Up the Volume; 1990


I don't think I'd want to stay at the Murder Castle that HHH created.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can't wait to try out "Oola's Brothel"!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you think this is cool, Congratulations!, you are a bona-fide Star Wars nerd. Enjoy the buffet with the Wookie Cookies and Yoda Soda.

If you don't, you are normal. Enjoy staying at a place that has a tiny gym and free crappy breakfast.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Happy star wars day
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Meet me in the trash compactor, baby.  Let's see what pops up.


At first I read that without the comma in the first sentence...
 
undernova
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Slypork: drayno76: "All the great themes have been used up and turned into theme parks."  -HHH

Pump Up the Volume; 1990

I don't think I'd want to stay at the Murder Castle that HHH created.


Humbert Humbert Humbert?

lolitaaaaa

Galaxy's Edge is fine if you're not a stick in the mud. You can be over SW and still have a good time. If I could be part of the beta tests for this hotel, I would. Much like Galaxy's Edge, time will only water down the experiences so they're more accessible to average folks and less for the dorks.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Forbidden Doughnut: Maybe it's my age (53), but nothing about this holds any appeal to me ( it doesn't help that I don't like crowds)

I'm "Star Warsed" out...


Agreed. First movie I ever saw in a theater was Empire. Was a huge SW nerd in my youth. But at this point if they never came out with anything further than the Prequels I'd be fine. Star Wars fatigue is real.
 
August11
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Forbidden Doughnut: Maybe it's my age (53), but nothing about this holds any appeal to me ( it doesn't help that I don't like crowds)

I'm "Star Warsed" out...

Agreed. First movie I ever saw in a theater was Empire. Was a huge SW nerd in my youth. But at this point if they never came out with anything further than the Prequels I'd be fine. Star Wars fatigue is real.


I just watched the first episode of The Bad Batch. Pretty great. And seeing young padawan Kanen was fun. I say keep that content rolling.
 
comrade
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can totally see using my billions to become a permanent guest living in this fantasy night after night until I finally find the self-destruct and take everyone down with me.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What's their policy on kissing your sister?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PhineasPozzlesnort: It looks awesome, but it's going to be expensive as hell, even by Disney pricing standards.

I'm not sure how big of a demand there's going to be for a hotel like this, that's aimed at families, but who can also afford to drop what will likely be at least $1000 per night, per person for the experience.


I can't wait to snort Glitterstim off a Twi'lek's butt while playing Sabacc.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hate to see the markup on that DNA test.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.