'We cannot ignore the violence that is claiming innocent lives,' Orlando Police chief says
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just because ACAB and police need heavy and meaningful reform, doesn't mean gang culture isn't a blight on POC neighborhoods. They're not on opposite ends of the scale.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Just because ACAB and police need heavy and meaningful reform, doesn't mean gang culture isn't a blight on POC neighborhoods. They're not on opposite ends of the scale.


But I have a legitimate question I should have a few legitimate questions

Why does gang violence scare people more than active shooters?
Why are so many active shooters taking a live if they don't kill themselves?
Why are there so many scary looking suspects with mugshots who clearly weren't killed while being arrested?
Meanwhile more than one unarmed killed African-American suspect doesn't look scary one bit and also looks the complete opposite of scary?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Boojum2k: Just because ACAB and police need heavy and meaningful reform, doesn't mean gang culture isn't a blight on POC neighborhoods. They're not on opposite ends of the scale.

But I have a legitimate question I should have a few legitimate questions

Why does gang violence scare people more than active shooters?
Why are so many active shooters taking a live if they don't kill themselves?
Why are there so many scary looking suspects with mugshots who clearly weren't killed while being arrested?
Meanwhile more than one unarmed killed African-American suspect doesn't look scary one bit and also looks the complete opposite of scary?


Because "active shooters" are an extremely small minority of violent crime.

Whereas gang violence is a daily event for those living in affected areas.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can we shoot street racers yet?  They're the real danger.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Took me a minute to realize the cops didn't just roll up and drive-by a sixteen-year-old.

/when you don't bother to check if the thirteen-year-old you're shooting at is unarmed and surrendering, I stop believing you have the capacity to care about other humans
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Just because ACAB and police need heavy and meaningful reform, doesn't mean gang culture isn't a blight on POC neighborhoods. They're not on opposite ends of the scale.


Although meaningful reform including good education, healthcare, food, and shelter would make the biggest difference in fighting gangs.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Boojum2k: Just because ACAB and police need heavy and meaningful reform, doesn't mean gang culture isn't a blight on POC neighborhoods. They're not on opposite ends of the scale.

Although meaningful reform including good education, healthcare, food, and shelter would make the biggest difference in fighting gangs.


This is also true.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: waxbeans: Boojum2k: Just because ACAB and police need heavy and meaningful reform, doesn't mean gang culture isn't a blight on POC neighborhoods. They're not on opposite ends of the scale.

But I have a legitimate question I should have a few legitimate questions

Why does gang violence scare people more than active shooters?
Why are so many active shooters taking a live if they don't kill themselves?
Why are there so many scary looking suspects with mugshots who clearly weren't killed while being arrested?
Meanwhile more than one unarmed killed African-American suspect doesn't look scary one bit and also looks the complete opposite of scary?

Because "active shooters" are an extremely small minority of violent crime.

Whereas gang violence is a daily event for those living in affected areas.


Yeah don't answer the rest of the questions 🙄
Really does miss the motherfarking point
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Boojum2k: waxbeans: Boojum2k: Just because ACAB and police need heavy and meaningful reform, doesn't mean gang culture isn't a blight on POC neighborhoods. They're not on opposite ends of the scale.

But I have a legitimate question I should have a few legitimate questions

Why does gang violence scare people more than active shooters?
Why are so many active shooters taking a live if they don't kill themselves?
Why are there so many scary looking suspects with mugshots who clearly weren't killed while being arrested?
Meanwhile more than one unarmed killed African-American suspect doesn't look scary one bit and also looks the complete opposite of scary?

Because "active shooters" are an extremely small minority of violent crime.

Whereas gang violence is a daily event for those living in affected areas.

Yeah don't answer the rest of the questions 🙄
Really does miss the motherfarking point


Yes, you do. Constantly. It's like your thing on here.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Because "active shooters" are an extremely small minority of violent crime.

Whereas gang violence is a daily event for those living in affected areas.


What utter  rubbish
I've never been scared of criminals and I've lived among them most of my life until recently I'm more scared of active shooters and the police than I am other criminals
Criminals don't act randomly and without warning
they have very specific places they do very specific things for very specific reasons
I hate the victim blame but if you've been the victim of a criminal you took several steps towards them more

than they took towards you
they saw you as an opportunity and you placed yourself there
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Boojum2k: Because "active shooters" are an extremely small minority of violent crime.

Whereas gang violence is a daily event for those living in affected areas.

What utter  rubbish
I've never been scared of criminals and I've lived among them most of my life until recently I'm more scared of active shooters and the police than I am other criminals
Criminals don't act randomly and without warning
they have very specific places they do very specific things for very specific reasons
I hate the victim blame but if you've been the victim of a criminal you took several steps towards them more

than they took towards you
they saw you as an opportunity and you placed yourself there


Literally "she shouldn't have worn that dress."

I know you're incapable of feeling embarrassment but dude, just stop.
 
