(BBC-US)   Turns out India still has Covid deniers despite the huge funeral pyres of thousands of bodies burning round the clock   (bbc.com) divider line
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Those aren't fireworks on fire in the background.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From the country that brought us all Totally Drug Resistant (TDR) Tuberculosis, what could possibly go wrong?
 
epyonyx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These people should be made to treat the sick, dying, and bury the dead.

Too old for this bullshiat.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One thing Covid has shown us it the number of people on this planet who are just plain stupid.
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You'd think Darwin could just run up the score, but what if he has a heart attack from the exhaustion?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sure, if you're eating griffithsen and snowdrop lechtin.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are you telling me that the people that call me and tell me that Social Security number was suspended, may not be all the bright.

Well I'm flaberghasted
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Neither Darwin nor stupidity are picky about nationalities.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well duh, in a nation of 1.5 billion it really isn't too hard to find and hire some crisis actors
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why not, merit these days is based on followers/payers, not on actually achieving results.
People buy how you make them feel.
See also Goop.

As a person telling people "there is no get rich/thin quick scheme that is healthy, I can be of service to take the more solid actual path", it pains me to see the charlatans make shed-loads of money and myself building my base one person at a time.
I lament not so much for myself, but for those that pay to get their heart (and body) broken.
 
alex10294
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I suppose he could prove it by being injected with the blood of untreated covid and HIV patients, but he might survive the covid or even have an asymptomatic case, and the HIV would take too long to kill him, so it would probably end up backfiring.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As long as your chance of actually getting the vaccine is pretty much zero you might as well say "I don't want it anyway." At least that way you can have the illusion of control.
 
OldJames
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: One thing Covid has shown us it the number of people on this planet who are just plain stupid.


Look at a standard deviation curve of IQ. I consider anyone under +1 to be an idiot. You shouldn't have needed covid to figure out there's plenty of stupid to go around.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just one of the hundreds of countries who wanted to make Trump look bad, dontchano.
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good news, Republicans. You may be the stupidest goddamn people in America, but you're not alone in the world.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gee. I can't imagine why there are still so many Covid deniers around the world.
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
 Big bisawhoop
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"So, you gonna believe me, the guy who grew up in a pile of dirt and never graduated high school? Or them fancy, smart, egghead lame loser doctors who spent years, even decades, studying this shiat?"

Same thing goes for mommy bloggers. Dumb biatches spread their legs and pump out kids after MAYBE completing an associates degree in art history before meeting Chad the former high school jock and current small town cop, and suddenly they know that homeopathy works, snd prayer is the answer. Her "Live Laugh Love," sign in the living room should tell you all you need to know.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well to be honest, Overpopulation is what sparked the black plauge, so maybe this will help cut down on my robocalls
 
