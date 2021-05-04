 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   You too can be the owner of some 200 year old nasal mucus belonging to Napoleon Bonaparte   (msn.com) divider line
    Strange, Emperor, precious objects, Napoleon I, such delights, Napoleon I of France, House of Bonaparte, Osenat auction house, General de Montholon  
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snot on, Bubba!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Somebody blows their nose and you wanna keep it?"
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What does it taste like?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Arnold Rimmer?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's the secret ingredient in the Yelp special.
"The Yelper Special" (Original Music) - SOUTH PARK
Youtube pDlR_ccnZww
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
♫ When you think it's butter, but it's snot ... ♫
 
EL EM
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Snot much to look at after all these years.
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Arnold Rimmer?


Just watched that episode the other night.

/I've seen so much Red Dwarf over the past week that my internal monologue has a Scouse accent now
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How about a 20 year old tetherball that belonged to Napoleon Dynamite?
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You might think it's nasal mucus, but it's not.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Napoleon Boogerparte?

Sorry
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sorry but I'm holding out for a used toilet paper wipe from Admiral Nelson. There's gotta be at least one out there.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
¿Moco de Guerrilla?
 
