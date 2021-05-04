 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   ♪ Shot in the face ♫ ♪ It's all part of the game ♫ ♪ that gives BB guns a bad name. ♪ ♫   (wcax.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Crimes, Shelburne Police, Dustin Blake, Timothy Curavoo, SHELBURNE, reckless endangerment, Assault, Copyright  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 12:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did someone give Ralphie Parker a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle?
DNRTA
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't even shoot an eye out.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One time when I was a kid me and a friend were out in my back field shooting BB guns when we saw some neighbor kids about 60 yards off and thought it would be funny to snipe them.
My friend hit one kid in the back and when we were laughing about it he fired back and hit him right between the eyes, broke the skin and the BB went up under his forehead skin. I had to press it out with my fingers.
Fun times.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He says, we've got to hold on to what we've got
It doesn't make a difference if we're arrested or not
We've got some BBs and that's a lot for love
We'll give it a shot
Woah, it's half way there
Woah, it's in your hair
Take my gun, we'll stage it I swear
Woah, shootin' on a prayer
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kid on my street growing up seriously shot his eye out with a BB gun.  He was shooting at cans on a stump and he hit the stump and he's had a glass eye ever since.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ha ha
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dustin Blake, 30, of Essex, and Timothy Curavoo, 28, as the two men in the car.
Investigators say Curavoo entered one of the rooms where Dujan Williams, 26,

Which one of you toddlers is still playing around with a BB Gun?? Grown assed men...I mean WTF.

As Joey B says...

Fark user imageView Full Size


My little plinky plinky...
and NO, I don't go around shooting anyone in the face (Or *DICK* thankyouverymuch South Park, not cool)

Fark user imageView Full Size


/fkck you, GUN THREAD!!!!!
//are those even allowed on FARK®™anymore?!?!
///Who cares......powpowpowpowpowpowpowpowpow​powpow I'm sorry I mean, PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Did someone give Ralphie Parker a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle?
DNRTA


And we done.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This kid on my street growing up seriously shot his eye out with a BB gun.  He was shooting at cans on a stump and he hit the stump and he's had a glass eye ever since.


What range was he shooting from?  A foot?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is weird, just this morning on World of Tanks we were talking about BB guns. I said a friend of mine thought the fairly powerful pistol BB gun he had was empty, and shot one of our girlfriends in the chest with it. She didn't even realize it until another girl said it looked like she had a spot of oil on her shirt.

Another guy came up with a worse story, he also thought the gun was empty and shot it at a girl, it hit the bone around her eye and bounced into her nose. I guess it was low powered. The way he talked, I'm sure the incident gave him respect for guns.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A friend of mine once got popped in the nose with a BB. It looked like it just bounced off. After that his nose hurt a lot but it never occurred to him why. A few months later he was digging for gold and the BB had been rejected by his body and came out in his nostril.

He kept it to show people, sans gold, and you could see where it had starting to corrode from his body eating it.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wage0048: Rapmaster2000: This kid on my street growing up seriously shot his eye out with a BB gun.  He was shooting at cans on a stump and he hit the stump and he's had a glass eye ever since.

What range was he shooting from?  A foot?


Yeah, I've had this happen to me with a low powered BB gun - being hit by a ricochet. I must have been around 7 and was over a friend's house, we were about 6 feet from a wood pile of small branches. He fired into it and the bb bounced and I felt it slightly tag my belly near the button. I suppose small branches would be less reflective of energy than a solid trunk.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Confiscate ALL guns.  Assault rifle 15s, full semi auto machine guns. Cork  Pop guns.  BB guns.  Poptarts chewed into the shape of guns.  And people named gunner, And finger guns.  Yes, have the government confiscate fingers made into guns. And Gitmo people named gunner.  We must have a national zero tolerance policy on guns.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Dustin Blake, 30, of Essex, and Timothy Curavoo, 28, as the two men in the car.
Investigators say Curavoo entered one of the rooms where Dujan Williams, 26,

Which one of you toddlers is still playing around with a BB Gun?? Grown assed men...I mean WTF.

As Joey B says...

[Fark user image 274x181]

My little plinky plinky...
and NO, I don't go around shooting anyone in the face (Or *DICK* thankyouverymuch South Park, not cool)

[Fark user image 850x1133]

/fkck you, GUN THREAD!!!!!
//are those even allowed on FARK®™anymore?!?!
///Who cares......powpowpowpowpowpowpowpowpow​powpow I'm sorry I mean, PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW PEW!


Isnt that a 10/22?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not in the Face!!
Youtube laWbx6cEnOo
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This kid on my street growing up seriously shot his eye out with a BB gun.  He was shooting at cans on a stump and he hit the stump and he's had a glass eye ever since.


He shoulda been wearing his glasses.
/and then blamed it on an Icicle.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NJ Checking in.

I have a squirrel i have tried to be understanding with.....but at this point, he has to go. And he is crafty man....traps do shiat.

So i wanted a BB Gun. Figured you could just get one in dicks, or walmart. Nope. BB Gun counts as a real gun in NJ, so it isn't worth the hassle for everyone to sell one.

To get a BB Gun, i needed to have my firearms id card, then arrange for a FFL transfer from out of state as a long gun, because, again, NOBODY sells them in NJ, like even in the gun stores. Even then, it was comical figuring out how exactly you legally go about getting one in NJ.

I mean i'm pro gun control, i generally like our gun laws in NJ....but come on guys....
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Then he grew up
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another Christmas Story
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.