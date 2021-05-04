 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Meet the 'Sperminator'. But if he offers you something in a cup to drink, don't fall for it   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's lucky that he's not being widely pursued for child support.

The reason the state requires licensing is because that licensing is a defense against being obligated to provide child support.

He definitely doesn't have a valid defense for those he helped create the old-fashioned way.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cum with me if you want to live.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: Cum with me if you want to live.


Beat me to it...
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 'sperminator' will appear on The Dr. Oz Show, which airs today...

Just a couple of jerk-offs, telling stories.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vid.alarabiya.netView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Sherminator might look like.

thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ew, the Sperminator sounds like the grossest Orange Julius flavour ever.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Got fired from my job at the sperm bank for saying, "Get a load of this guy" to everyone that walked in.


/Yes, I was lead yanker
 
ryant123
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One I use on 4chan.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How to be a Farker without even applying for a Fark account...

///Drew should sue for loss of income here.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does he skip the middleman and make a direct deposit?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
C'mon!  I've already seen this episode of "Law & Order: SVU" like three times!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/It's how I learned about CO2 injection knives.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: He definitely doesn't have a valid defense for those he helped create the old-fashioned way.


Turkey baster is fine, makes it clear it's for reproductive purposes only.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tracy Kiss from Buckinghamshire drinks SPERM smoothies which has boosted her immunity to the flu | Daily Mail Online
 
