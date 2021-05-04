 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Julian Cope, Stan Ridgway, The March Violets, and The Dentists. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #214. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've gotta run for an hour, and you're still not done
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hello all & happy 39th birthday to The Cure's Pornography :o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello all & happy 39th birthday to The Cure's Pornography :o)


a splendid release indeed
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
G'day all.
What a good excuse to watch Trilogy later tonight.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: G'day all.
What a good excuse to watch Trilogy later tonight.


probably my favourite version of fascination street. EVAR.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: G'day all.
What a good excuse to watch Trilogy later tonight.

probably my favourite version of fascination street. EVAR.


There's a version from Chicago Vic Theatre in 2000 which is even better (IMHO).
Got a seriously good recording of the XRT broadcast of that show.

I think the version of The Kiss on Trilogy is the best version of that one though.
 
