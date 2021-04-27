 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KJZZ Tempe)   How Fark's favorite NPR station got its name to stick   (kjzz.org) divider line
10
    More: Giggity, Radio, Phoenix, Arizona, Arizona, Frequency modulation, 50th anniversary ofNPR, Arizona Republic, Maricopa County Radio, month-old daughter  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 4:58 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Blaze Lantana is my fave jazz DJ as well as the best radio name.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.kjzz.orgView Full Size

Gene Featherstone went down to the local FCC office and masturbated all over the chairs in the waiting room.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Heh. Jizz.
 
invictus2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Heh. Jizz.


Buy Your Jiz Doll Today!
Youtube 68HHunZT91Q
 
desertgeek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Heh. Jizz.

It wasn't until 1985 that the little station that started off as an experiment with the Phoenix College physics department finally settled on the call letters KJZZ,  to reference its night jazz programming.


JAZZ! Jazz, you numbnuts!
 
EJ25T
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Don't touch that dial, it's got... you know."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do they have a sister-station with the callsign KMOP?
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EJ25T: "Don't touch that dial, it's got... you know."


Stylz & The J.I.Z. ~ Look Lyke U (Counterculture Remix) ~ Arizona 1994
Youtube QGyFfMaLVtQ
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Jizz​/​Legends
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ less than a minute ago  

disaster bastard: Heh. Jizz.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.