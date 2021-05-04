 Skip to content
 
(NJ.com)   Man shows support for police by painting blue lines on streets, without permission, using paint that he shoplifted. Then it gets weird   (nj.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's his badge number?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The videos showed Giordano, news coverage of Giordano's March arrest and images of the Ocean County Justice Complex as well as town hall in Toms River - followed by a video of a homemade bulldozer destroying public buildings in Granby, Colorado in 2004


the first rule of killdozer club...
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I guess he found out where they draw the line.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He forgot the dough-nuts and coffee.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's just a really enthusiastic Massive Attack fan

Massive attack - Blue Lines - Blue Lines.mp4
Youtube xZmAbjH8lGU
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ciba Geigy sure did a number on the water supply down there.

Between the religious nutjobs in Lakewood, the traffic in Brick, and the complete idiocy in Toms River, it's a wonder Ocean County hasn't deteriorated in to anarchy.

I guess the Great Adventure, Sleazeside Heights and Point Pleasant revenue props it all up.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
just like i pictured him...
the blue line looks smarter !
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: What's his badge number?


He doesn't need a badge number. Toms River is one of the most conservative areas in NJ.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Maybe he's just a really enthusiastic Massive Attack fan

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xZmAbjH8​lGU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Maybe they wanted him for the army or whatever, picture him giving a damn he said never.

Tricky - 'Black Steel' (Official Video)
Youtube 9ZJTM03UByU


/♥ the '90s Bristol scene.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iron de havilland: Snapper Carr: Maybe he's just a really enthusiastic Massive Attack fan

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xZmAbjH8​lGU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Maybe they wanted him for the army or whatever, picture him giving a damn he said never.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9ZJTM03U​ByU]

/♥ the '90s Bristol scene.


Offtopic but that is one of my favorite covers.  It completely transforms the original into something unique that only the artist covering it could conceive.
 
