(We Are Central PA)   Crazy lady assaults someone with billiard balls, cue sticks, cookie sheets, DVD Player, loaded rifle, and a knife. Mad Kung Fu skills or advanced game of Clue?   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Crime, Cue stick, Roaring Spring woman faces charges, state police report, 18-year-old Jamie Detwiler, Terrorism, Assault, Billiard ball  
266 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 6:17 PM



11 Comments
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To make a long story short...
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
PAIGE NO!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I need a picture to decide.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good time in Vegas with all that.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm curious about the DVD player... fully automatic?
 
MagSeven
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She's like Bullseye from Daredevil.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She sounds nice.
 
nakago
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: To make a long story short...


Too late!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Communism was a red herring.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WastrelWay: I need a picture to decide.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Look at that. Charged with terroristic threats the very same day. Shouldn't they be handwringing about having an airtight case for a few months first?
 
