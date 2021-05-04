 Skip to content
 
(Thread Reader)   Students get tired of idiot antimask protestors, swing into action with humor. "Krusty Krab Unfair", "Valet Parking", "Legalize Ranch" win the day   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
45
    More: Amusing, Protest, Civil disobedience, Protests, Activism, Demonstration, Santa Monica, California, Riot, Middle school  
•       •       •

1031 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 7:45 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lolololol the kids are alright!
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

It's not a real protest until the Canadians arrive, eh?
 
flamesfan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The anti mask protestors have too much time on their hands and weapons grade stupidity.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...and the rate of people getting vaccinations in the US is slowing...

//sigh
///*gasp*
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My niece is one of those kids.

/proud drunkle
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I bet mullet hair isn't legally allowed within 500 yards of schools.  I wonder where the police are.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I want to protest I think we need to bring back Cagney and Lacey
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm going to come out and say it - it should simply be legal to assault anti-mask / anti-vaxx protestors.  They are at war with the rest of us, willing to kill us and willing to die trying.

When someone wages war against you, you don't just stand there saying, "gee, that's a shame", you do something about it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sadly, I couldn't get any of the videos the play.

Is there an alternate link that works?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Sadly, I couldn't get any of the videos the play.

Is there an alternate link that works?


Ironically enough, I hit Reader Mode on my phone and the videos loaded correctly.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The girl who told them all to kill themselves is my favourite, along with the "The krab is a metaphor for society"! guy
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


no, they are trolling you dipshiats.  you're just too stupid to realize how stupid you are
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least in my state, they're making it legal for me to run them over with my car.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why do people think they have to priotest stupid things

Just dont wear one.

If it kills you, just one less car on the freeway.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And the audacity of the British/Australian creep telling the Black family that masks are "slavery".  Wow.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Should have given the kids this to spray them down:

https://jalopnik.com/this-adorable-da​i​hatsu-hijet-fire-engine-brings-smiles-​1846815246
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I'm going to come out and say it - it should simply be legal to assault anti-mask / anti-vaxx protestors.  They are at war with the rest of us, willing to kill us and willing to die trying.

When someone wages war against you, you don't just stand there saying, "gee, that's a shame", you do something about it.


I'm not saying we should kill them, but if you're still young enough to land a punch, land it. F*cking selfish assholes.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"One protester tries handing out cards to the middle school students as they leave school. One girl tells them to "kill yourselves.""

I farking love these gen-z kids!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Lolololol the kids are alright!


Yeah I was pretty impressed.

Well done.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Why do people think they have to priotest stupid things

Just dont wear one.

If it kills you, just one less car on the freeway.


They're not satisfied with that. They're trying to force everyone to believe and do the same BS they do in the name of "freedom". That's why they've tried to block people from getting vaccinated. 

It's so transparent how much BS it is.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was in ICU. I was told I almost died twice. I lucked out and beat the odds, survived COVID with AB+ blood, came through bilateral pneumonia, COVID tried to kill my liver and kidneys on top of it all. 

Came home, and went into MIS-A. Survived that. Lungs are back to normal, and then went into long-haul symptoms heavy.

The second shot seems to have helped my long-haul symptoms massively. 

The point is, it's been 14 months of abject hell.

If that fscker came up to me and told me "It's not real" and "people in India aren't dying". I'm not sure I would have stopped. I don't think I could have stopped myself. I would have absolutely lost it. 

These idiots aren't based in reality. They're willfully pig-ignorant, and their dumb passes onto other dumb people faster than it can be arrested.
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I like the cheetah/house cat comparison and have heard similar before, but this guy's delivery of it? *closes eyes and kisses fingertips*
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 460x597]

no, they are trolling you dipshiats.  you're just too stupid to realize how stupid you are


Blue hair?

Were these people there?

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I'm going to come out and say it - it should simply be legal to assault anti-mask / anti-vaxx protestors.  They are at war with the rest of us, willing to kill us and willing to die trying.

When someone wages war against you, you don't just stand there saying, "gee, that's a shame", you do something about it.


Let's split the difference in the arrest them for subversion.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FREE JACK PAAR!

WE WANT HEN FAP

MY POTHOLDER HURTS
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Why do people think they have to priotest stupid things

Just dont wear one.

If it kills you, just one less car on the freeway.


Because it isn't about the mask it's about being in denial about the situation and how wearing mask proves the situations occurring.
These people are terrified and feel helpless.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

flamesfan: The anti mask protestors have too much time on their hands and weapons grade stupidity.


One of the guys does say he is unemployed. Probably for stupidity.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If covid is not real and no worse than the flu, then how can the agenda be to depopulate the world?  It's good to know so many people have nothing better to do than to demonstrate their idiocy to the world.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Should have given the kids this to spray them down:

https://jalopnik.com/this-adorable-dai​hatsu-hijet-fire-engine-brings-smiles-​1846815246


Or this:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"My grandmother died of COVID," the neighbor filming says.

A protester, Ashley, rolls his eyes and asks how old she was.

"She was 86."

"That's a good life," the anti-masker tells him.

Then he got kicked in the nuts.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: stevenvictx: Why do people think they have to priotest stupid things

Just dont wear one.

If it kills you, just one less car on the freeway.

They're not satisfied with that. They're trying to force everyone to believe and do the same BS they do in the name of "freedom". That's why they've tried to block people from getting vaccinated. 

It's so transparent how much BS it is.


That is stupid
My take....
If you want the shot due to health, or just think its the safer path, you should get one.

If you dont want one, that should be your right too,
Either side should not be bullied or shamed for their choice.

Unless I have to step over dead bodies to check the mail, then i might change my mind.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is the UC Davis security officer who sprayed the sitting protesters with pepper spray looking for a part time job at another school?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: If you dont want one, that should be your right too,
Either side should not be bullied or shamed for their choice.


If you live like a hermit in the middle of the wilderness, fine.

If you live in a civilized area, you're not just risking yourself, you're risking everybody else, and that is not acceptable.  Your attitude is shameful and you should be shunned and denied access to any place outside your own home.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Mrtraveler01: stevenvictx: Why do people think they have to priotest stupid things

Just dont wear one.

If it kills you, just one less car on the freeway.

They're not satisfied with that. They're trying to force everyone to believe and do the same BS they do in the name of "freedom". That's why they've tried to block people from getting vaccinated. 

It's so transparent how much BS it is.

That is stupid
My take....
If you want the shot due to health, or just think its the safer path, you should get one.

If you dont want one, that should be your right too,
Either side should not be bullied or shamed for their choice.

Unless I have to step over dead bodies to check the mail, then i might change my mind.


Except they are killing immunocompromised adults who cannot get vaccines, and they are killing children too young for the vaccine.  It isn't personal health, it is public health.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

replacementcool: The girl who told them all to kill themselves is my favourite


^^^ That. But without the u.   ;-)
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Unless I have to step over dead bodies to check the mail, then i might change my mind.


The problem is once that's happening there's no putting that back into the box
Jesus farking Christ man
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "My grandmother died of COVID," the neighbor filming says.

A protester, Ashley, rolls his eyes and asks how old she was.

"She was 86."

"That's a good life," the anti-masker tells him.

Then he got kicked in the nuts.


Yeah, that would have been way over the line for me. Waaaaaaaay over the line.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Mrtraveler01: stevenvictx: Why do people think they have to priotest stupid things

Just dont wear one.

If it kills you, just one less car on the freeway.

They're not satisfied with that. They're trying to force everyone to believe and do the same BS they do in the name of "freedom". That's why they've tried to block people from getting vaccinated. 

It's so transparent how much BS it is.

That is stupid
My take....
If you want the shot due to health, or just think its the safer path, you should get one.

If you dont want one, that should be your right too,
Either side should not be bullied or shamed for their choice.

Unless I have to step over dead bodies to check the mail, then i might change my mind.


actually antivaxxers should be shamed and bullied.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: They say that they "expected some kids to join us." Instead, they were met by kids who "were dressed like they were grooming to become antifa."

Teens in counterculture dress looking to provoke a response by being disrespectful to adults?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

snowjack: KarmicDisaster: "My grandmother died of COVID," the neighbor filming says.

A protester, Ashley, rolls his eyes and asks how old she was.

"She was 86."

"That's a good life," the anti-masker tells him.

Then he got kicked in the nuts.

Yeah, that would have been way over the line for me. Waaaaaaaay over the line.


I suppose that "Ashley" could be a girl though, I didn't think of that.
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have to side I'm intrigued by the depopulation theory espoused by one of the protesters. It does seem as if one side of the debate is working towards depopulation, and I admit I'm quite enthusiastic about anti-maskers working to kill themselves.

I mean, fark those people.
 
kp1230
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 460x597]

no, they are trolling you dipshiats.  you're just too stupid to realize how stupid you are


Lol, the protesters farked around and found out what middle schoolers are capable of.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stevenvictx: Mrtraveler01: stevenvictx: Why do people think they have to priotest stupid things

Just dont wear one.

If it kills you, just one less car on the freeway.

They're not satisfied with that. They're trying to force everyone to believe and do the same BS they do in the name of "freedom". That's why they've tried to block people from getting vaccinated. 

It's so transparent how much BS it is.

That is stupid
My take....
If you want the shot due to health, or just think its the safer path, you should get one.

If you dont want one, that should be your right too,
Either side should not be bullied or shamed for their choice.

Unless I have to step over dead bodies to check the mail, then i might change my mind.


Wow.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KarmicDisaster: snowjack: KarmicDisaster: "My grandmother died of COVID," the neighbor filming says.

A protester, Ashley, rolls his eyes and asks how old she was.

"She was 86."

"That's a good life," the anti-masker tells him.

Then he got kicked in the nuts.

Yeah, that would have been way over the line for me. Waaaaaaaay over the line.

I suppose that "Ashley" could be a girl though, I didn't think of that.


The only guy named Ashley I've ever heard of is the one in Gone With the Wind.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dinjiin: FTA: They say that they "expected some kids to join us." Instead, they were met by kids who "were dressed like they were grooming to become antifa."

Teens in counterculture dress looking to provoke a response by being disrespectful to adults?

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Boys with long hair! And girls in pants!
 
