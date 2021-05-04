 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1032
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if you haven't seen the pic of Tom Brady at the Kentucky Derby, here you go:

ftw.usatoday.comView Full Size


I mean, when you're filthy rich and more successful than anyone else has ever been at your chosen career, I guess you can wear whatever the heck you feel like, but my question is why? Why do rich people want to wear silly hats? I mean, they used to be fashionable, but then so did leisure suits and platform shoes, and you don't see too many rich people trying to bring those abominations back. There's little practicality in a hat like this, especially considering it would be ruined in the rain, with no easy way to stick it in a pocket to protect it.

If I were ever a really rich guy, I would be like Mark Cuban who wears a plain T-shirt and shorts literally everywhere he is not contractually obligated to wear a suit.

Anyhow, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and why you think some rich people like to wear silly hats.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues with the Quiz.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, if you're into gardening, check out the Fark Tuesday Gardening thread, which we're trying out.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, this isn't the first time Tom Brady has been weird at a horse race. Here he is at the 2019 Kentucky Derby looking like James O'Keefe's pimp costume:

ftw.usatoday.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, after seeing what he looked like at the 2014 Kentucky Derby, I guess the hats are an improvement.

cbssports.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

By my place in Houston there are three Starbucks right next to each other. The third one is in the Barnes and Noble behind the one on the left.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blues clues silly hat
Youtube 1uBYx1FsBaA
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A PERFECT SCORE!!!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

He looks like he is on his way to kill Roger Rabbit 
media.comicbook.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am ambivalent about peas.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I am ambivalent about peas.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hats are great, especially at higher altitudes where the sun turns bald/shaved heads into giant cancer growths.  I want to increase my hat inventory, as at the moment all I have is a fedora, a bowler, a top hat, an 1858 regulation hat, an 1889 regulation hat, my college fraternity beret, a monmouth cap, a nice winter wool winter hat, a night cap, a smoking cap, and three baseball caps and a few knit winter caps.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Where exactly does one wear a top hat nowadays without seeming at the least pretentious and at most like a Roger Stone cosplayer?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Special events, funerals, living history events, Walmart.
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pfft.  Let's see you score a perfect zero on the EASY quiz.
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Isn't the POINT of attending the Derby to dress up in funny-looking anachronistic costumes and hanging out with other rich douches?

/doucheau riche?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Heh. Couldn't seal the deal and whiffed on #11. Damn you Bezos!
 
