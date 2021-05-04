 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   This just in. The Prophet Mohammed [pbuh] does NOT like big butts, say reports (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
45
    More: Silly, Ramadan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Local news website PDM News, front of a mosque, Kazan, group of female athletes, Sharia  
45 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everybody loves a gal with a big butt, even Mohommed, and he can not lie.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's so disrespectful! How dare those religious freaks put their ugly house of worship in those nice women's workout space!
 
Rattlehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So uptight
 
aagrajag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cripes, Mohammedans make Pentecostal Christian fundies look like sexually-liberated hippies.

Pull the stick out of your sandy buttholes, already!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The what in the background?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Conservative members of most religions seem to have so much in common. It's a shame they can't sit down together and build on that.

/Or maybe it's for the best that they don't
 
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But can he lie?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There needs to be a Right to Disrespect law where there's a threshold defined, so for example,  a sexy workout is okay.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wxboy: But can he lie?


Well, there was that whole "Satanic verses" thing, but they don't like to talk about that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She added that that the fact that the mosque was in the background when she shot the clip was a complete coincidence: "We did not pursue any malicious intent," she said, "and never wanted to offend anyone."

dubsism.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But the Pope does.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: There needs to be a Right to Disrespect law where there's a threshold defined, so for example, a sexy workout is okay.


Nah. It should be as straightforwards as; "Am I willingly part of your private social club which enjoys prefferential tax status or visiting its premesis? No? Then get Farked."

No legislation necessary, but religious overreach & societal creep needs to be stomped on.

\excellent butts BTW
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Showing off your ass in front of someone else's church as part of a publicity stunt is disrespectful and worse when you are a guest in a foreign country. Here's hoping they and their employer all get deported after a short stay in jail.
 
Veloram
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
On the one hand, yoga pants. On the other, deliberate antagonism isnt cool. So conflicted here.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They don't like Djibouti but they love the sheikh.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

anuran: Showing off your ass in front of someone else's church as part of a publicity stunt is disrespectful and worse when you are a guest in a foreign country. Here's hoping they and their employer all get deported after a short stay in jail.


"Disrespectful"? Really?

Didn't Allah create those butts in your mythology? Maybe show a little gratitude, yeah?

Women: *exist*
Muslims: "This is an outrage!"
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of how my mother's then-Anglican congregation (she moved on to Presbyterian, and then quit church entirely) had an inter-faith tour of the local mosque. She asked why the congregation of the mosque was segregated with the women at the part. The Imam explained that having the ladies in front tended to distract the congregants from the business at hand.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Conservative members of most religions seem to have so much in common. It's a shame they can't sit down together and build on that.

/Or maybe it's for the best that they don't


Even better -
Since so much of the western world's faith is the Abrahamic religions,
They literally can't even agree on which specific member of an ancient family to listen to, much less work together apparently. 

It would be nice if every faith could disregard the very human influences - IE, leviticus and the hateful like, and simply work together to build a better world. Then realism intervenes with a lust for power that the size of the church brought to life...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did they proclaim a skinny-wa?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: She added that that the fact that the mosque was in the background when she shot the clip was a complete coincidence: "We did not pursue any malicious intent," she said, "and never wanted to offend anyone."

[dubsism.files.wordpress.com image 512x387]


sm.mashable.comView Full Size

I'd Dubai that for a dollar.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Greeks:  🎶 I like big butts and I cannot I lie! Even if it's on a guy! 🎶

Monotheists are missing out.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Lochsteppe: Conservative members of most religions seem to have so much in common. It's a shame they can't sit down together and build on that.

/Or maybe it's for the best that they don't

Even better -
Since so much of the western world's faith is the Abrahamic religions,
They literally can't even agree on which specific member of an ancient family to listen to, much less work together apparently. 

It would be nice if every faith could disregard the very human influences - IE, leviticus and the hateful like, and simply work together to build a better world. Then realism intervenes with a lust for power that the size of the church brought to life...

...Abrahamic...


Yeah, the guy who proves his worth to become the father of nations, by demonstrating his willingness to murder his own son. Yikes.

If I had a one-use time machine, I would not go back to kill Hitler; I'd rather get rid of that bastard, Abe, and make the world a better place.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Declassify Issue: There needs to be a Right to Disrespect law where there's a threshold defined, so for example, a sexy workout is okay.

Nah. It should be as straightforwards as; "Am I willingly part of your private social club which enjoys prefferential tax status or visiting its premesis? No? Then get Farked."

No legislation necessary, but religious overreach & societal creep needs to be stomped on.

\excellent butts BTW


Wtf is a premisis? A mortal enemy who is born early?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Wtf is a premisis? A mortal enemy who is born early?


I don't know, Sexy Jesus, but it keeps me up at night...
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Were they on the mosque's property? If so, trespass them. If not there's no problem here other than people learning to avert their eyes and MTOFB.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Aardvark Inc.: Declassify Issue: There needs to be a Right to Disrespect law where there's a threshold defined, so for example, a sexy workout is okay.

Nah. It should be as straightforwards as; "Am I willingly part of your private social club which enjoys prefferential tax status or visiting its premesis? No? Then get Farked."

No legislation necessary, but religious overreach & societal creep needs to be stomped on.

\excellent butts BTW

Wtf is a premisis? A mortal enemy who is born early?


It appears to be a compound composed of "pre" and "emesis".

It means: "vomiting too early".

It's a technical term, little-heard outside of Japanese fetish pornos.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Sexy Jesus: Aardvark Inc.: Declassify Issue: There needs to be a Right to Disrespect law where there's a threshold defined, so for example, a sexy workout is okay.

Nah. It should be as straightforwards as; "Am I willingly part of your private social club which enjoys prefferential tax status or visiting its premesis? No? Then get Farked."

No legislation necessary, but religious overreach & societal creep needs to be stomped on.

\excellent butts BTW

Wtf is a premisis? A mortal enemy who is born early?

It appears to be a compound composed of "pre" and "emesis".

It means: "vomiting too early".

It's a technical term, little-heard outside of Japanese fetish pornos.


It's even more embarrassing than premature ejaculation.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meh, SWASS was better.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You know you've made it big time when your album cover features your buddy dressed as a gay sailor doing the running man all the while you're busy jerking off the Space Needle.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

anuran: Showing off your ass in front of someone else's church as part of a publicity stunt is disrespectful and worse when you are a guest in a foreign country. Here's hoping they and their employer all get deported after a short stay in jail.


Russian women in Russia at an event put on by a Russian city.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good, more Fat Bottomed Girls for me.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why are they trying to poop while still wearing pants?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Muslims outraged, must be a day ending in 'y'.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


do not see the problem
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Conservative members of most religions seem to have so much in common. It's a shame they can't sit down together and build on that.

/Or maybe it's for the best that they don't


They wouldn't reconcile their differences, they'd shoot each other.  Religious nuts never compromise or reconcile.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: DarkSoulNoHope: She added that that the fact that the mosque was in the background when she shot the clip was a complete coincidence: "We did not pursue any malicious intent," she said, "and never wanted to offend anyone."

[dubsism.files.wordpress.com image 512x387]

[sm.mashable.com image 850x444]
I'd Dubai that for a dollar.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

anuran: Showing off your ass in front of someone else's church as part of a publicity stunt is disrespectful and worse when you are a guest in a foreign country. Here's hoping they and their employer all get deported after a short stay in jail.


Deported from Russia to Russia, huh?

Stop farking white-knighting cavemen who are trying to impose their backwards lifestyle on everyone else.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anuran: Showing off your ass in front of someone else's church as part of a publicity stunt is disrespectful and worse when you are a guest in a foreign country. Here's hoping they and their employer all get deported after a short stay in jail.


Derp
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: They wouldn't reconcile their differences, they'd shoot each other.  Religious nuts never compromise or reconcile.


Give them a common enemy.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

anuran: Showing off your ass in front of someone else's church as part of a publicity stunt is disrespectful and worse when you are a guest in a foreign country. Here's hoping they and their employer all get deported after a short stay in jail.


OK what the f*ck even is this post.

Religious people don't have a right to be shielded from things that happen in the world at large. They can avoid things they don't like, and they have the right to remove offending people from their property. That's where their power ends.

If they don't want to see women's clothed butts, they can look the f*ck away. Those women have absolutely no obligation to cover themselves and behave in accordance with any religious groups' beliefs, particularly when they're on public land. Even in Russia, I bet.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, we all get offended by different things.

See this?  This is a Mosque.  The large fancy front door on the right is the main entrance.  On the side in the shiatty alleyway is a little door.  As the sign shows, it's the "SISTER ENTRANCE".

Because women are too inferior to be allowed to walk through the main door.

Well, that offends me.  Quite a bit, actually.  Yet I don't raise a stink with them about it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Islam, Christianity, and Judaism are basically the same religion. Thousands of years of war and bloodshed have ensued over minor differences.

The Aesir are from a totally different religion. Completely different religion entirely. Brief warfare ensued in the distant past but the whole world is basically cool with Thor being in the Avengers.

The moral of the story is siblings hate each other.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

anuran: Showing off your ass in front of someone else's church as part of a publicity stunt is disrespectful and worse when you are a guest in a foreign country. Here's hoping they and their employer all get deported after a short stay in jail.


They weren't in a foreign country. It's also important to note that the government wasn't involved with this in any way. No one has been charged or cautioned. They filmed the video. The people at the mosque complained. One of them responded with a non-apology. Life goes on.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Did they proclaim a skinny-wa?


It's a phatwa.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Loucifer: Did they proclaim a skinny-wa?

It's a phatwa.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Veloram: On the one hand, yoga pants. On the other, deliberate antagonism isnt cool. So conflicted here.


What's wrong with deliberate antagonism? If your religion can be offended by my disapproval or belittlement then your religion is not very strong.
 
