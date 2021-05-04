 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   What has six legs and is sticky?   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Assault, Kenneth Mobley III, family member's throat, family member, Felony, East Freedom man faces charges, Sunday night, EAST FREEDOM  
•       •       •

1195 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 2:50 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A stick insect?

DNRTFA.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A 6-legged stick?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby's mom and two aunts?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Three small children.

Do I win something?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
3 sticks?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A ant on a ant trap
 
X-Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is there any connection between the headline and the article?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What do you mean by "sticky" and do you know where you are right now?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So grandpa put his retirement plan into action
 
BFletch651
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can tell you what has two legs and needs to remember what sit-ups are.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Is there any connection between the headline and the article?


Betteridge's law strikes again.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

2 chicks at the same time.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Vy am I dripping viz goo?
 
sleep lack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: [Fark user image 640x360]


damn it. I always screw up some tiny detail
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A threesome.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: [Fark user image 640x360]


sleep lack: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x515]
2 chicks at the same time.


I"m pretty sure you two are most of the way to a Devil's Three Way.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My prom dates, 1977-1979
 
jsnbase
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A man carrying four other legs?
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Zik-Zak: [Fark user image 640x360]

sleep lack: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x515]
2 chicks at the same time.

I"m pretty sure you two are most of the way to a Devil's Three Way.


Technically answers Subby's question, though.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fly paper.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Fark user image 249x203]


Great! I just got fired from my job at the spider factory, you dick!
 
mike_d85
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A pirate orgy?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BFletch651: [Fark user image image 701x493]

I can tell you what has two legs and needs to remember what sit-ups are.


Don't these guys have some yearly physical fitness test or something they have to pass?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BFletch651: [Fark user image 701x493]

I can tell you what has two legs and needs to remember what sit-ups are.


Given it looks like the dogs do all the running, unlikely.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Me doing your mom doggie style?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subby's Mom, his uncle and his other inbred uncle,making Mom, airtight.

/Happy Mother's Day, step-sister!!!
//Fark-Hub
///Yes, YES this *is* my personal site.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.