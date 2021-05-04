 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Pandora says it will no longer sell mined diamonds and will switch to exclusively laboratory-made diamonds. I'm still just going to use Spotify   (bbc.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Right, and next you'll tell me Jared will stop selling subs.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And I'm sure they'll charge the same prices.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Still getting ripped off...
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thank god. I was really worried there would be blood diamonds in the 40 dollar tacky charm bracelet i get for my baby mama on mothers day.
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The ethics of it aren't the point. If you sell me a dog shiat ring for $10000 it'll prove I love my fiancée more than you love yours and that we're better people.

But it better be blood dog shiat. If some kid didn't die scooping, what was the point?
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And I'm sure they'll charge the same prices.


I'm sure they'll market them as 100% premium, flawless, non-blood soaked diamonds and charge more for them because they're even more scarce than the blood soaked kind.

I can't wait until I hear "Oh Suzie! Just LOOK at my new diamond! I had it made from the ashes of my dead ex-husband."
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ditched Pandora when they donated to Trumps campaign.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can see this leading to problems down the line if the prices are way cheaper and he's deceitful about it being a real diamond, but you'd hope the couple would know enough about each other's finances to figure that out beforehand.

Diamonds are stupidly overpriced and I feel like it's really just a game for girls to show off to their friends.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Still getting ripped off...


All fashion items are a ripoff from a cost of materials perspective.  Doesn't stop people from wanting to be fashionable, though
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Marcos P: Still getting ripped off...

All fashion items are a ripoff from a cost of materials perspective.  Doesn't stop people from wanting to be fashionable, though


Good day ma'am, how many dollars would you like to wear in your ears?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like to know the sheer volume of diamonds Debeers has stashed away.  I know it's in the multiple billions of dollars.

And yet they still just keep on digging like Tolkien's dwarves.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pandora Peaks thread?

/anyone?
/or is she too "old school"?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Conflict diamonds account for a very tiny percentage of all the stones that go to market. If you are shopping at a retail jewelry store, you will probably never see one.

While noble, the campaign against blood diamonds has done little except further shore up the market share of the DeBeers cartel, which can provide provenance to a stone that you can't get from a stone sourced from the open market.

Its still a complete scam though. Diamonds are not rare, they are only as expensive as they are from the DeBeers people hoarding as many as they can and running some evilly brilliant marketing (mainly the 3-month salary thing and creating a taboo about selling and buying diamonds 2nd hand).

Even knowing its a scam though, its still hard not to fall for it. They just make women so farking happy.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ottebx: Benevolent Misanthrope: And I'm sure they'll charge the same prices.

I'm sure they'll market them as 100% premium, flawless, non-blood soaked diamonds and charge more for them because they're even more scarce than the blood soaked kind.

I can't wait until I hear "Oh Suzie! Just LOOK at my new diamond! I had it made from the ashes of my dead ex-husband."


The ads on the radio around here market them as "artisan-created" diamonds, with the advantage of being able to get a slightly larger one for the same price.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ottebx: Benevolent Misanthrope: And I'm sure they'll charge the same prices.

I'm sure they'll market them as 100% premium, flawless, non-blood soaked diamonds and charge more for them because they're even more scarce than the blood soaked kind.

I can't wait until I hear "Oh Suzie! Just LOOK at my new diamond! I had it made from the ashes of my dead ex-husband."


You know, I looked into Pandora beads.  I'm losing a goodly amount of weight, and I was looking for something I can reward myself with that isn't food.  So I chose a pandora-type necklace.  Every 10 pounds, I get a nice bead.

Then I looked at the price.  40-100 fricken bucks for a glass bead???

F*ck that noise.  I went on eBay and got a nice assortment of Murano glass euro-style beads for about $25, and a sterling necklace for them.  No brand, no1curr.  Still pretty.  Still reinforces me with a visible reminder of progress.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The souls of dead African kids add a luster that you just don't get in lab diamonds
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Next, we'll be hearing about blood peanut butter being used in the diamond presses.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: The souls of dead African kids add a luster that you just don't get in lab diamonds


There are diamonds mined in the Canadian arctic if you aren't into the souls of dead kids. At worst some caribou were mildly inconvenienced.
 
