(SoraNews24)   7-Eleven built in parking lot of another 7-Eleven now open for business. Owner of 7-Eleven franchise holds press conference, thanks public for supporting him in legal fight against corporate HQ abuse of power   (soranews24.com) divider line
28
    Followup, Convenience store, Law  
posted to Main » and Business » on 04 May 2021 at 11:17 AM



28 Comments     (+0 »)
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lewis Black approves.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starbuck's rep seen nearby taking notes.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Lewis Black approves.


Lewis Black - The End of The Universe
Youtube Sg-J2TS13GA
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea 7-Eleven was even still a thing. Around here they've all been closed to make way for Quicktrip
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They seem to grow by budding.

Or runners, like strawberries.

I am pretty sure they are not wind-dispursed by seeds.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Gulps huh? Well... See ya later!
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I had no idea 7-Eleven was even still a thing. Around here they've all been closed to make way for Quicktrip


We had a bunch of 7-11's about 10 years ago. Then they started dropping off. There are two or three left now, but we are going to be getting a bunch more as they bought all the Speedway gas stations and will be rebranding them. Circle of life I guess.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lewis Black - risking a heart attack so we don't have to.

God bless his heart.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Franchisee doesn't hold up to agreement nor opts out and pay exit fee and rebrand.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lewis Black looks curiously like my Maternal Grandmother's family, Mind you, so does General Colin Powell.

It's got to do with the nose and the pout. Whenever General Colin Powell pouts, he reminds me of my Grandmother. I know that look. He's not just disapproving, he's hurt by your lack of patriotism and respect for his theology.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 7-Eleven and a 7-Eleven II?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now it's a 14-twenty-two?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Hey Nurse!: I had no idea 7-Eleven was even still a thing. Around here they've all been closed to make way for Quicktrip

We had a bunch of 7-11's about 10 years ago. Then they started dropping off. There are two or three left now, but we are going to be getting a bunch more as they bought all the Speedway gas stations and will be rebranding them. Circle of life I guess.


You leave Circle K out of this!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I had no idea 7-Eleven was even still a thing. Around here they've all been closed to make way for Quicktrip


Quickstrip? Are the people behind the counter top-less?

We don't have Quicktrips in Canada, but we do have the joke for some strange reason.
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't see a win for this guy. He signed a contract with 7 eleven. He agreed to abide by their rules. Even if its unreasonable.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
New Starbucks Opens In Rest Room Of Existing Starbucks
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stuffy: I don't see a win for this guy. He signed a contract with 7 eleven. He agreed to abide by their rules. Even if its unreasonable.


This.

/Now apply the same logic to student loans
//ducks
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh fine, one of you can be 7, and the other can be 11.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I had no idea 7-Eleven was even still a thing.


Circle-K is where it's at now.

/ strange things are afoot
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I had no idea 7-Eleven was even still a thing. Around here they've all been closed to make way for Quicktrip


There are a few here still but when I went to Taiwan a couple years ago there seemed to be multiple 7-11's per block
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: ifky: Hey Nurse!: I had no idea 7-Eleven was even still a thing. Around here they've all been closed to make way for Quicktrip

We had a bunch of 7-11's about 10 years ago. Then they started dropping off. There are two or three left now, but we are going to be getting a bunch more as they bought all the Speedway gas stations and will be rebranding them. Circle of life I guess.

You leave Circle K out of this!


Strange things are always afoot there.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I had no idea 7-Eleven was even still a thing.


From their wiki: 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses 71,100 stores in 17 countries as of July 2020.

So, um, yeah, very much still a thing.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oldie but seems relevant
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That is a most refreshingly dick move on 7-11's part. I'm not even mad, that's amazing
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
brantgoose:

I am pretty sure they are not wind-dispursed by seeds.

What did you think those big gulp cups blowing around the vacant lots were?  They're only cleverly disguised as trash.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He should really spin the novelty and change his store to 11 Seven.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevejovi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You just have to admire a corporation whose business model is built around abusing it's franchisees, and still manages to attract franchisees. Sadly, it's not working out so well for Quizno's. I miss those sammiches.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

