(AP News)   Teen to be charged as an adult in rigged homecoming election. Where else could it be? This is like shooting methed-up gators in a barrel   (apnews.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
System users are required to change their password every 45 days

System users are encouraged to keep their latest password on a sticky note so they can remember it.

How about some simple 2FA instead?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grover and her mother, Laura Rose Carroll, 50, face multiple felony charges stemming from the October homecoming vote at Tate High School in Pensacola.

Legal consequence in the US are either absolutely terrible or non-existent.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet now you're feeling pretty super, Grover...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting busted by the Homecoming police has got to be embarrassing.  I wonder if they wore corsages when they arrested them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Homecoming is serious business in the USA.  It's like messing with football's little sister.  It's not some minor offense like overthrowing the US government.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And yet America suffers another rigged election stolen from Donald Trump.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm glad I never had the social standing in high school for homecoming to ever be of any significance in my life.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's when investigators found evidence of unauthorized access to the system linked to Carroll's cellphone and computers at her home. The were 246 votes cast for homecoming court from those devices.


Dumbass!   Seriously that was a stupid mistake to make. Almost as stupid as committing felonies to get your daughter elected as homecoming queen.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love living in a country where stupid crimes have incredibly heavy penalties.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dude, they rigged a homecoming election. It's not like they did something trivial, like storm the capitol to overturn a national election.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I'm guessing you didn't RTFA.  The mom has been accessing lots of student records for a long time, it wasn't just for this one popularity contest.  Guess is they hit the kid with a big charge to try to get her to flip, and then put the mom away for real things.
 
Resin33
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

For computer hacking? I think this is reasonable.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I imagine it's more about breaking into the students' accounts than it is the homecoming voting issue. If she had changed everybody's algebra grades to A while she was in there, no one would have reported it.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow...potentially up to 16 years in PMIA prison and the daughter didn't even get to keep the crown.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Give it 6 months and this will be a Lifetime movie starring Alyssa Milano as the mom and Chloe Moretz as the daughter..
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If teens can be charged and sentenced as adults does that make them fair game for child molesters?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this all before....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KeithLM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It doesn't seem right that the girl is facing charges as an adult for this.  Not only was she 17 at the time, it's clear her mother has been abusing access for a while, giving the girl a skewed view of right and wrong.  This was not a violent crime, nor a financial one.  While she should be published, it needs to be reasonable.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: I think I've seen this all before....

[Fark user image 290x174]


yeah...no one has any originality any more.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ZAZ: System users are required to change their password every 45 days

System users are encouraged to keep their latest password on a sticky note so they can remember it.

How about some simple 2FA instead?


They usually just tack that onto dumb password requirements.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KeithLM: While she should be published, it needs to be reasonable.


lets see.....how about working the fast food window next to a major league baseball stadium for the summer?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mom really showed those biatches who didn't elect her homecoming queen in high school.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Looshers whine about doing their besht. Winnersh get farked for being the Homecoming Queen!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: Give it 6 months and this will be a Lifetime movie starring Alyssa Milano as the mom and Chloe Moretz as the daughter..


Give me Meredith Baxter Birney as the no frills School Administrator and Valerie Bertinelli as the burnt out single mom detective and you have a contract.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
rip off people for millions and ruin lives, maybe pay a fine, maybe spend a little time in club fed if you greased all the right palms.

Vs.

"cheat" a pointless game of pretending stupid shiat that won't matter in 5 years mattes at all, get some hard time cause your pleb ass should know your place.


And anyone at all can imagine there is anything here to be protected or be worthy of any sacrifices?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: If teens can be charged and sentenced as adults does that make them fair game for child molesters?


Fark around and find out*.


*Don't fark around and find out
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All of the charges are pointed towards the unauthorized use of the network and the confidentiality of student records. None of them face the Homecoming Election.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Watch out for teetering buckets of pig's blood in the rafters.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: All of the charges are pointed towards the unauthorized use of the network and the confidentiality of student records. None of them face the Homecoming Election.


Just like Capone and tax evasion.  They can definitely prove the hacking to rig the election and are pretty sure there was more.
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Give it 6 months and this will be a Lifetime movie starring Alyssa Milano as the mom and Chloe Moretz as the daughter..


Funny thing is, a friend of mine from college has been making a very good living staring in those and she now plays the conniving mom/widow/ex roles...so here's hoping!
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is brilliant:

Barfmaker: Legal consequence in the US are either absolutely terrible or non-existent.

But I like this:

kyleaugustus: I love living in a country where stupid crimes have incredibly heavy penalties.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Unavailable for comment
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seems like the mother, with her access, is the criminal here. (shrug) I think the daughter has a good case for being a victim here, her mother having contributrf to the delinquency of a minor or some shiat like that, hopefully the daughter's lawyer will give that a shot.

I mean, I see "rigging a homecoming queen election" as essentially a victimless crime. Yes, accessing student files without permission was the real crime here, which the mother committed/enabled.

Yeah, I'm watching "Cruel Summer." LOL
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Our national nightmare is finally over
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What are you in for? I stabbed my cheating bastard husband.
What are you in for? I smuggled meth for my boyfriend in prison.
What are you in for? I committed computer fraud to get my daughter elected homecoming queen.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Grover and her mother, Laura Rose Carroll, 50, face multiple felony charges stemming from the October homecoming vote at Tate High School in Pensacola.

Legal consequence in the US are either absolutely terrible or non-existent.


The homecoming election isn't the issue. Student's private information was accessed, apparently multiple times. The mom was at the very least negligent, possibly complicit. While the homecoming election results are truly low stakes, personal information like grades, medical / psychological issues, etc. were accessible by non-authorized persons. As a minimum mom deserves to lose her job, more if she knew what the daughter was doing. The kid shouldn't have her life destroyed but she needs to face some serious consequences. More importantly, anyone who may potentially employ her needs to know her ethics and judgement are questionable. Simply put she can't be trusted around sensitive information and money at least until she demonstrates that she's made changes and her ethics have improved. If after 10 years or so of behaving herself and behaving responsibly she can apply for a pardon.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Give me Meredith Baxter Birney as the no frills School Administrator and Valerie Bertinelli as the burnt out single mom detective and you have a contract.


ok ok...but only if we can get Tim Matheson to play the alcoholic husband and Nelly to write the theme song.

I'll get cracking on the script now.*

* sadly I bet the script is already written.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ZAZ: System users are required to change their password every 45 days


Obviously a policy created by someone without a clue on how to implement proper security rules.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: Funny thing is, a friend of mine from college has been making a very good living staring in those and she now plays the conniving mom/widow/ex roles...so here's hoping!


Hey I'm happy for anyone involved in those campy movies. It's good honest work.

I know whenever I wind up unemployed I can't even watch tv because I get jealous that the people in those movies and those who make them, have jobs and I get depressed.
 
