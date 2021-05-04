 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Man charged with stealing a garbage truck, crashing it into an airport parking lot pillar. Mugshot of driver looks to be exactly the type of person you would expect to steal a garbage truck and crash it into an airport parking lot pillar   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, North Carolina, Harry Griffith, trash truck, Crime, Pittsburgh, airport employee, Crimes, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He wasn't even charged with felony auto theft.

Griffith was charged with theft by unlawful taking, ethnic intimidation, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of automobile and harassment.

That's some mighty fine white privilege there, Lou.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Just another day in the life of a sanitation worker.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Emo has really let himself go
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok so we have Docket Number U435-60 (Judge looks up) oh forget it, guilty.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Robin Williams passed away.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a great pic! I try not to stereotype--knew a trashman that wasn't such a bad guy, knew a scavenger that was a class act and especially smart and responsible at a young age--but if I saw this guy joyriding a garbage truck I'd think he was the scheduled driver and nothing was amiss.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, driving a stolen garbage truck into a pillar at an airport was always his destiny.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Okay -- technically it is a 'garbage truck' in the sense that it is a truck that carries bags of trash.  But there's a big difference between this (from article):

wwwcache.wral.comView Full Size


and what 'garbage truck' usually means in American english:

whnt.comView Full Size
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby wasn't kidding about the mugshot, although I also believe he was screaming gibberish the whole time:

wwwcache.wral.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Never heard of "ethnic intimidation". How does one commit that?
 
Flincher
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Fischer King
 
Flincher
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Flincher: The Fischer King


*Fisher

🙄
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: Subby wasn't kidding about the mugshot, although I also believe he was screaming gibberish the whole time:

[wwwcache.wral.com image 640x360]


"WHAT YEAR IS IT???!!!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If he were smarter, he would have stolen a UPS truck.

Parting gifts.
 
fugitivepope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not really a garbage truck. Article says it was an "airport maintenance truck" being used to pick up garbage. Why does this matter? Some years ago in my current metropolitan residence a REAL garbage truck, one of those behemoths we're using to seeing weekly, hit a concrete pillar holding up an elevated section of freeway. That section of the freeway was unusable for months since the pillar was so damaged the freeway section was in danger of collapsing. Don't fark with REAL garbage trucks.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
White. Check. Attracted to garbage. ✅. Hagrids twin. ✅. Nowhere near dc on January 6th and how dare you question his patriotism. ✅. Ethnic intimidation. Chessmate.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: Subby wasn't kidding about the mugshot, although I also believe he was screaming gibberish the whole time:

[wwwcache.wral.com image 640x360]


either that or reciting Canterbury Tales, in old English
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flincher: Flincher: The Fischer King

*Fisher

🙄


You had one chance to sneak Flincher king past us. But nooooo, you had to be accurate!
 
kasmel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"theft by unlawful taking"

...isn't that...just...theft?
 
Cheron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: He wasn't even charged with felony auto theft.

Griffith was charged with theft by unlawful taking, ethnic intimidation, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of automobile and harassment.

That's some mighty fine white privilege there, Lou.


I dunno, there's six separate charges there.  That sounds more like throwing the book at him than the opposite.  Maybe there's some technical requirement for felony auto theft in NC this didn't meet (maybe the key was in the ignition, maybe the vehicle isn't registered and doesn't have a license plate (possible if just used on airport property), maybe you need to have driven it off the property it was located on, dunno).
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dad!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: Subby wasn't kidding about the mugshot, although I also believe he was screaming gibberish the whole time:

[wwwcache.wral.com image 640x360]


North Carolina, you say. Who would have guessed that?
 
DJ_Syd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
