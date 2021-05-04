 Skip to content
(BBC)   France surrenders 7.5 feet of territory to Belgian farmer annoyed by boundary stone   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good thing it's Wallonia. Border disputes with Flanders can get a little weird.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they need a wall.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A local history enthusiast was walking in the forest when he noticed the stone marking the boundary between the two countries had moved 2.29m (7.5ft)."

Full life, this guy.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Local Belgian authorities plan to contact the farmer to ask him to return the stone to its original location"

Jesus, Europe, how lazy are your government employees? Nice gig if you can get it.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm tempted to put this conflict on Wikipedia.

May 2021 Belgium-France border dispute
Belligerents. Belgium: Anonymous farmer, France: Boundary Stone.
Casualties. Belgium: 0. France: 1 (local official lost afternoon talking to press).
Resolution. France asked farmer to return boundary stone to original position.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if it's ONE thing the French know how to do... it's surrendering.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure moving the stone actually moves the border.
 
Grizmund [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I'm not sure moving the stone actually moves the border.


I mean maybe, I'm no expert in 1800s border treaties. It would be hilarious if the border was tied to the stones.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Border stones were important to mark the border, back in 1820.

Do either countries have a better method, some two-hundred years later?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great now I need to get new paper maps.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I'm not sure moving the stone actually moves the border.


Not with that attitude.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Léon's getting smaller!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pigeonhole: Border stones were important to mark the border, back in 1820.

Do either countries have a better method, some two-hundred years later?


Border locations can be a real biatch even with the latest GPS and ESRI software thanks to historical discrepancies over the years.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, yeah. Right.

I imagine it was accidentally on purpose.

We Canadians have been moving our borders six inches Southward every Superb Owl when the Yankees are not looking. Noboy is ever ignorant of where their boundary stones are.

Hope springs eternal, though.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put the rock back and get along with your lives.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grizmund: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I'm not sure moving the stone actually moves the border.

I mean maybe, I'm no expert in 1800s border treaties. It would be hilarious if the border was tied to the stones.


You know you'd have this going on with a rock in between them

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is almost as bad as that scrape between Denmark and Canada where a bottle of precious whiskey nearly was lost:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whisky_​W​ar
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the Belgian farmer puts it back and doesn't waffle.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Erquelinnes is a shi*hole
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It looks like the kind of place a person could disappear to and live quietly ever after.
 
turboke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: Border stones were important to mark the border, back in 1820.

Do either countries have a better method, some two-hundred years later?


Disclaimer: IANAL, but I am Belgian.

Apart from a strech of the river Lys, there are no natural boundaries between the French and Belgian territories. Parts of the border are literally described as "the straight line between the border stone near the pit at x and the border stone at the SE corner of the forest of y" in the border treaty of 1820. That was between France and the Netherlands, Belgium gained its independence in 1830 and it is written in the Constitution of 1831 that the borders of the nation cannot be changed or corrected unless a law is passed to do so. This article is still in effect today and only the federal government can pass such a law. As far as I can tell, if a border was defined by describing the border stones in 1820, it could still be the stone that dictates the border and not vice versa.

There have been changes throughout the years. We lost two halves of provinces to the Netherlands, one of those is now the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. We were awarded some German territories and the comdominium of Neutral Moresnet after WWI. There have been small changes and corrections to the border with France, but none of them as consequential. The last update to the Belgo-French border was in 1974, before GPS even existed.

So no, it doesn't seem that we have a better method to mark the border.
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Oh, yeah. Right.

I imagine it was accidentally on purpose.

We Canadians have been moving our borders six inches Southward every Superb Owl when the Yankees are not looking. Noboy is ever ignorant of where their boundary stones are.

Hope springs eternal, though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Farking Belgians and their sneaky, border-chaos ways.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JayCab
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looking forward to the episode of Map Men about this.

/Map Men
//Map Men
///Map Map Map Men Men Men
////Rare fourth slashy for the probably-inevitable Tim Traveller video
 
turboke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Grizmund: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I'm not sure moving the stone actually moves the border.

I mean maybe, I'm no expert in 1800s border treaties. It would be hilarious if the border was tied to the stones.


It is in articles 37, 38 and 51 of the 1820 border treaty. That treaty also mentions five widows who had tracts of land ceded by France or the Netherlands.

European borders can be a lot more complicated than "we draw a rectangle on the map and that shall be Colorado." 💁♂
 
turboke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Farking Belgians and their sneaky, border-chaos ways.

[Fark user image 320x320]


C?SB:
Shops that had one of those borders run through the building had to close part of their aisles when the different COVID restrictions allowed them to open in one country but had them in lockdown in the other.
/C?SB
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

turboke: Grizmund: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I'm not sure moving the stone actually moves the border.

I mean maybe, I'm no expert in 1800s border treaties. It would be hilarious if the border was tied to the stones.

It is in articles 37, 38 and 51 of the 1820 border treaty. That treaty also mentions five widows who had tracts of land ceded by France or the Netherlands.

European borders can be a lot more complicated than "we draw a rectangle on the map and that shall be Colorado." 💁♂


Yeah because Colorado isn't in Europe duh
 
