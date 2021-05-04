 Skip to content
(KSNT Topeka)   In case you were wondering what kind of public statement a Kansas politician would release after punching a kid in the balls at his substitute teaching side-hustle, this article's got you covered. And it's EVERYTHING you're imagining right now   (ksnt.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's a guy that belongs in prison.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: There's a guy that belongs in prison.


Fark user imageView Full Size


they would like him there. Christ what an asshole,

Dear God, enough is enough. I pray the NEW NORMAL is one based on love. And compassion. And patience. And yes, fearing God Almighty and doing our best to understand and follow His word. The Bible. The 10 Commandments. I pray that Kansas and America returns to a NEW NORMAL where the laws WE mere mortals write are consistent with the teachings of Jesus.

WWJD? obviously kick the kid in the nuts
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As President Lincoln, our beautiful Nation - founded on God while fully respecting and protecting freedom of religion - will NEVER be brought down from the outside.

Is he doing a Lincoln impersonation here or did he just accidentally a word with something that Lincoln never actually said?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That guy is either on some serious drugs or desperately needs to be put on serious drugs.

That statement wouldn't be any more crazy if it had "but I didn't kill that hooker, she ODed on drugs she took before we hooked up. I don't thing I should have to pay for that." in it.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That was... something. Not at all surprising to see that he has a massive Christian persecution complex. Mixed in some whataboutism, too, which was nice.
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At first I was really pissed off at the guy, but having read his statement, I think he was totally justified. We all  must kick kids in the balls for Jesus, otherwise the liberals win.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Some of us attend church on Sunday, some of us don't. But WE are all God-fearing people."

oh, FARK you!
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Something is definitely wrong with that man.
 
huntercr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
sooo... The Guy kicked the kid in the groin and assaulted him because the guy is Pro-Life?
That was a twist I was not expecting.

/and possibly ironic that the kid may now no longer be able to have kids?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was Wednesday unorthodox? Absolutely. Did I intend to hurt a soul or act for a single moment out of rage, animosity, or any other element of battery? Absolutely not. I honest to God love all His children. That's what Jesus teaches. I'm not trying to sound preachy. But how else do you tell the truth and speak about the Bible? I don't know. I'm doing my best folks, and I am genuinely sorry for any pain or confusion this may cause anyone. But I will put my hand on the Bible right now and swear that I didn't do anything wrong. Those kids are the LAST people on the planet I would ever do anything to intentionally hurt. I've known most of them for years, some for over a decade.

So you shoved and kicked a kid in the balls on accident?
 
palelizard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That was a lot of crazy.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
His statement was bordering on word salad.

I'm sure he was a POS before, but I think the guy might also be only passingly familiar with reality at this point.

To the mental hospital with you.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is the face of a slightly wonky clone of devin nunes, who'd clearly not just punch but bite your balls off if given the chance. He just seethes 'manic'.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, and going to church doesn't excuse your shiat behavior. Even if it helps explain it.

/Chomp chomp chomp
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can't believe he has the BALLS to complain and KICK in his religious FEELINGS about his poor outlook on educating that child.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not one ounce of contrition or even admission to what happened.

fark this guy
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

reno301: Something is definitely wrong with that man.


"Republican."
 
th0rr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a Dick.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I stopped reading his rant a quarter of the way through but I did do a search to see if he mentioned time cube since that seemed likely.
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I bit my tongue when he said it's not about him, that he'd rather be on a beach in Australia. But when he framed the controversy of an assault on a student as an assault on (his) Christianity as a whole, I was done reading. It goes without saying he had no business talking to the kids about what God wants or pretending that God speaks through him.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Campaign Movie CLIP -Punching the Baby (2012) - Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis Movie HD
Youtube XRc0LAT47pw
 
BeowulfSmith
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean, in his defense, who hasn't wanted to kick and annoying kid in the balls....


< reads crazy rant in TFA >


Well, never mind. That dude is bonkers.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If he were riding his religion any harder, it would have finished on his face by now.
 
Anubislg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's a statement from an elected official?!

Are we sure that's not a Dr. Bronner's label we all just collectively read?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And for those that don't know the original story:

One video allegedly shows Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel asking students about their sex lives.
Another reportedly shows the Republican lawmaker pushing someone against a wall while working as a substitute teacher and warning, "I could put the wrath of God on you right now."

Yet another, reviewed by the Kansas City Star, allegedly captures the moments right after the legislator kneed a student in the crotch Wednesday. Samsel stands over the boy, the Star reported, and asks, "Did it hurt?" - then asks him why he's about to cry and queries a classmate: "Doyou want to check his nuts for him, please?"
"Class, you have permission to kick him in the balls," Samsel says at one point on video, according to the newspaper.

The Post obtained several short videos from families in the Wellsville district allegedly showing Samsel's behavior in the classroom.

"Make babies! Who likes makin' babies?" a male voice asks enthusiastically in one brief clip as a girl films her reaction. The video, which appears to have been postedto Snapchat, is captioned, "i literally hate it here" and "mark is being so gross." The speakers are off-camera.

"You haven't masturbated?" the male voice asks, and the girl's eyes widen. "Don't answer that question," he quickly adds.

"I'm not going to answer that question ... " someone answers.

"Thank you," the man responds. "I told you not to. ... God already knows it."

The Star reported Samsel seemed to fixate on one male student in footage from Wednesday, following and grabbing him on video and telling him, "You're about ready to anger me and get the wrath of God." He pushes the student, who runs away, according to the Star.

"You should run and scream," Samsel allegedly says, adding amid some laughter that the Devil is leaving his classroom.

A video shared with The Post shows a man pushing another person toward the wall in a room strewn with backpacks, speaking about the "wrath of God." The person runs away yelling.

Other video obtained by the Star reportedly captures Samsel telling students about a sophomore who tried to kill himself because he has two female parents.

"He's a foster kid," Samsel said, according to the newspaper. "His alternatives in life were having no parents or foster care parents who are gay. How do you think I'm going to feel if he commits suicide? Awful."

Samsel repeatedly mentions suicide as well as religion in class, according to the Star, which posted some of the audio. He asks a student about "listening to the devil's music," the Star reported, and urges people to "speak the Lord's name proudly."

The lawmaker can also be seen telling students to go outside and run while holding hands, the newspaper said.
"Do you think we want to do this?" Samsel reportedly said. "No, we had a lesson to do. Is it kind of funny? Yeah."
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
After watching the video, and reading the dude's rant, I think it's safe to say that this guy could be legitimately mentally ill.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The craziest thing about this guy is that he isn't a Cardinals fan.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This guy is like a snowday...NO CLASS!
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TLDR: I don't take responsibility at all.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is his other side hustle working for the prosecution of his own criminal case? Because YIKES.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: "Some of us attend church on Sunday, some of us don't. But WE are all God-fearing people."

oh, FARK you!


His god sounds like a dick. Thank the FSM that mine is really cool and wants me to have a good time.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Some of us attend church on Sunday, some of us don't. But WE are all God-fearing people. In fact, my family voluntarily donated land to establish a beautiful church here in the outskirts of nowhere/somewhere the world will never stop to visit. We prefer it that way, because we are busy farming, teaching, hunting, and attending or watching as many sporting events as possible, from youth to high school to college to professional sports on the world stage (c'mon World Cup, KC would love to host you with our unbeatable Midwestern hospitality).

What happened in Wellsville on Wednesday? Only God knows.

I have my version. You have yours. The kids, as we discussed in each hour BEFORE 5th hour and then also at the beginning of 5th hour before anything "newsworthy" occurred, each as theirs.

So how do we find the Truth? It's probably not be listening to the yellers and the screamers, is it? Yet look how quickly they get headline news today. They come after everyone. Our educators, our law enforcement, our doctors and frontline workers, our judges and court personnel. They attack Christianity while calling for God to be removed from the classroom and cancelled or erased from American history and modern society."

<Wall of text that continues for another 10 paragraphs>

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dollars to donuts, this guy has a hard drive somewhere he doesn't what the FBI to see.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why no sexual assault charge; if the teacher 'was' gay, would there be?  I mean, if you punch a girl in the crotch, that's a sexual assault and battery charge; do the same to a guy and it's funny (watch any funny video show).
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Los Locos kick your balls into outer space!!!
 
jimpapa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was just scanning it and came across a line that had... Martin Luther King Jr,Justin Bieber.

One day I'll return to read, but not today. Not today
 
Bazolar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That was amazeballs.  On the plus side, he's one of the few Republicans I've seen denounce the 1/6 Insurrection.  In print no less.  On the minus side, he's a batshiat crazy religious loon.  Wowsers.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let he who is without sin, roshambo.
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have my version. You have yours.

 
doomjesse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

reno301: Something is definitely wrong with that man.


That's some grade A crazy right there.  I mean premium quality stuff.  You can't just get that on Fox News.  That's home grown freshly picked crazy right there.
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: "Some of us attend church on Sunday, some of us don't. But WE are all God-fearing people."

oh, FARK you!


A theocratic subculture, where you have to at least pretend to be a moron who's afraid of their own imaginary friend to fit in, controls one of our two major political parties. This is not a good situation.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't think I had a stroke but I had to stop reading the article to make sure.
Is that what cocaine-talking looks like in print?
 
ImOscar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The TL;DR version:

Please keep all the prayers coming for healing, for Teddy, for mental health reform, for criminal justice reform, for the right balance of God to be allowed in our public places and schools. Because it's not there right now folks. The proof is in the pudding.
I'm off to church. Take care everyone. Let's Go Royals! clap, clap, clap clap clap.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tarheel07
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is how we say good-bye in Kansas, Dr. Jones.
 
DocUi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I were the Royals, I would release a statement saying that they do not condone assaulting children in the name of Jesus or anything. And that if convicted that guy is no longer welcome at any Royals event.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
From the pool of talent and skills you have when you offer a typical teachers' salary.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTA:I pray that Kansas and America returns to a NEW NORMAL where the laws WE mere mortals write are consistent with the teachings of Jesus.

JC..  He was supposed to write a heartfelt apology.

instead he wrote the founding documents of Gilead.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"...pray the NEW NORMAL is one based on love. And compassion. And patience":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
