(Sydney Morning Herald)   After pleading guilty to possession of child porn, Australian businessman is forced to surrender his knighthood. He'd probably feel more at home as a bishop anyway   (smh.com.au) divider line
    More: Followup, British Empire, New Zealand, Prime minister, Corporate raiders, Order of the British Empire, former corporate titan Ronald Brierley, Knight, Ron Brierley  
posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 5:20 PM



9 Comments     (+0 »)
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice of you to label him an Aussie, subby, but we probably have to admit that he's an (expat) Kiwi

But on second thoughts, he was a good guy while he was here, obviously just corrupted by Aust environment
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 on the headline, subs
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, does getting cashiered as a Knight of the British Empire involve some sort of ceremony like they used to do when court-martialed US soldiers were stripped of their rank and sent packing?  I'm expecting something like the opening scene in "Branded" where the commander breaks the dude's sword over his knee and tosses it out the gate.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Macy really let himself go.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rook to kings pawn 4

Checkmate.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


His 1979 picture FTA.

Far more molesty than the current ones.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: So, does getting cashiered as a Knight of the British Empire involve some sort of ceremony like they used to do when court-martialed US soldiers were stripped of their rank and sent packing?  I'm expecting something like the opening scene in "Branded" where the commander breaks the dude's sword over his knee and tosses it out the gate.


Sure beats getting cashiered when I'm just a commoner. Half-hearted smile, chuck the fruit and eggs in the bag before the heavy cans, then give me the wrong change and send me on my way.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He's being reassigned to the Order of Prince Andrew?
 
