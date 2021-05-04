 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   What's behind Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk's Moon feud? Obviously, only one can become Emperor of the Moon   (aljazeera.com)
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Musk is mad that Bezos has more money than him.  Ya know, high school stuff.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Musk is mad that Bezos has more money than him.  Ya know, high school stuff.


Being jealous of what someone else has is pathetic.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They should fight to the death in Madison Square Garden.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jesus this country needs to farking tax its rich people so hard.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

koder: Jesus this country needs to farking tax its rich people so hard.


I'm hoping you'll quintuple NASA's budget while doing so.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just a reminder to Bezos/Musk/Etc: Allowing unions to negotiate good wages, and being paid fairly for our labor WAS the compromise. Because the alternative is dragging the owners into the street and exacting our own "fair deal".
 
noitsnot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When Blue Origin gets anything done then maybe Bezos can talk.  We're still waiting for that.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Battle of the Space Karens. Oh boy.
 
Watubi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

8 inches: PaulRB: Musk is mad that Bezos has more money than him.  Ya know, high school stuff.

Being jealous of what someone else has is pathetic.


It's not jealousy, it's competitiveness...still pathetic
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It appears NASA is up to its old tricks, with SpaceX playing the role of Boeing/North American this time around. The vendor was selected well before the bids were in.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They should join forces and just take over the world.

Amuskon-Disney
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The important thing here, is that we common folk choose who to support, and that we invest our very being in the victory of our preferred side. Any criticism of a particular faction is also a personal attack and character judgment of all of their followers. And it must be all or nothing. No middle ground! Compromise is defeat!

Victory to the Muskovites! We will crush the evil Bezoids!  Their filth has polluted our world for too long!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Just a reminder to Bezos/Musk/Etc: Allowing unions to negotiate good wages, and being paid fairly for our labor WAS the compromise. Because the alternative is dragging the owners into the street and exacting our own "fair deal".


Amazon, Microsoft, and Tesla all pay significantly higher than market rate for the respective jobs, even among the "unskilled" (terrible term) labor.  Its how they retain talent. Amazon even offers continuing education courses for free to its fulfillment center workers, right at the center, for the maximum convenience of the workers.

What is it that you think billionaires owe you, exactly?
 
ImOscar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Upon urther review, it's been brought to my attention that shooting these two into the sun would be extremely resource intensive and cost too much money, so instead we should just blast them out of the solar system.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Upon urther review, it's been brought to my attention that shooting these two into the sun would be extremely resource intensive and cost too much money, so instead we should just blast them out of the solar system.


Is it really less energy to go out than towards the sun?

Sorry if I'm missing a joke, I'm a nerd who should be sleeping right now.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

koder: Jesus this country needs to farking tax its rich people so hard.


Yeah, neither the Republicans nor the Democrats are willing to do that, though.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Elliot8654: Just a reminder to Bezos/Musk/Etc: Allowing unions to negotiate good wages, and being paid fairly for our labor WAS the compromise. Because the alternative is dragging the owners into the street and exacting our own "fair deal".

Amazon, Microsoft, and Tesla all pay significantly higher than market rate for the respective jobs, even among the "unskilled" (terrible term) labor.  Its how they retain talent. Amazon even offers continuing education courses for free to its fulfillment center workers, right at the center, for the maximum convenience of the workers.

What is it that you think billionaires owe you, exactly?


Me, specifically? nothing. The society that has fostered their great wealth? A helluva lot more than their current tax rates (which are often Zero).

And when they go out of their way to bust unions in their factories while their drivers have to pee in bottles? Yeah....real "great work environment" they got there.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
SpaceX has a working rocket capable of delivering cargo and people into orbit, along with a fully qualified crew capsule to go on that rocket. They've been delivering hardware to orbit for over a decade, and have also been actively (and rapidly) developing the craft that will land on the moon even before the proposal request was published.

Blue Origin has none of that, despite having better funding and being in business slightly longer (20 months).

That's why you didn't get the contract, Jeff.
=Smidge=
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Because the alternative is dragging the owners into the street and exacting our own "fair deal".


Bonus irony points if the piano wire was bought with priority shipping, P&P included.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

omg bbq: ImOscar: Upon urther review, it's been brought to my attention that shooting these two into the sun would be extremely resource intensive and cost too much money, so instead we should just blast them out of the solar system.

Is it really less energy to go out than towards the sun?

Sorry if I'm missing a joke, I'm a nerd who should be sleeping right now.


It's much, much harder to hit the sun than fling something out into space.

https://www.theatlantic.com/science/a​r​chive/2018/08/parker-solar-probe-launc​h-nasa/567197/
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: omg bbq: ImOscar: Upon urther review, it's been brought to my attention that shooting these two into the sun would be extremely resource intensive and cost too much money, so instead we should just blast them out of the solar system.

Is it really less energy to go out than towards the sun?

Sorry if I'm missing a joke, I'm a nerd who should be sleeping right now.

It's much, much harder to hit the sun than fling something out into space.

https://www.theatlantic.com/science/ar​chive/2018/08/parker-solar-probe-launc​h-nasa/567197/


Ohhh thanks!!
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: omg bbq: ImOscar: Upon urther review, it's been brought to my attention that shooting these two into the sun would be extremely resource intensive and cost too much money, so instead we should just blast them out of the solar system.

Is it really less energy to go out than towards the sun?

Sorry if I'm missing a joke, I'm a nerd who should be sleeping right now.

It's much, much harder to hit the sun than fling something out into space.

https://www.theatlantic.com/science/ar​chive/2018/08/parker-solar-probe-launc​h-nasa/567197/


I guess trying to hit a very small (universe-speaking) target even if it's a gravity well big enough to hold our solar system together is harder than flinging something out just about any other direction and even slingshotting a gas giant or two.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1)  take a moon pie and microwave it for 10 seconds.

2)  enjoy

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The pheromones in Elon's Musk.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You forgot about gates saying he wont lift the patent on vaccines ( for poor nations)  because he would wouldn't make money off them

Rich people for you
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Me, specifically? nothing. The society that has fostered their great wealth? A helluva lot more than their current tax rates (which are often Zero).


I can see it both ways. The country needs to be well funded to operate correctly and that comes from taxes. On the other hand, these billionaires are infinitely more efficient with the money than the government would have been. Bill Gates has done more good in the world with his foundation than the government could have done with 100x the money. Bezos and Elon might actually help facilitate the next stage of humanity's progress.

Its a case by case basis for sure, but as far as those 3 go, I'd much rather them be doing what they are doing than have the government piss it away in a bloated, leaky bureaucracy.
 
