(Al Jazeera)   "If I don't steal your house, someone else will," is logic you can't argue with, really   (aljazeera.com) divider line
35
    More: Asinine, Israel, West Bank, young Palestinian woman, Mona al-Kurd, Second Intifada, Israeli settler, garden of her family, Israeli district court  
1047 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 1:10 PM (55 minutes ago)



35 Comments     (+0 »)
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What? He just needs some lebensraum
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At first I thought that the video of the wall was about our boarder wall. Looks like it's working just as well as ours.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Anti-Zionism isn't antisemitism. fark the proponents of Israeli apartheid.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Israel is a racist apartheid state.
 
Dryad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GRCooper: What? He just needs some lebensraum


But its not ethnic cleansing we do it!
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
in a thick US accent

That makes as much sense as saying "Asian accent".
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't they have a Second Amendment to rally around?!?!?!?
 
Dryad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x477]

Anti-Zionism isn't antisemitism. fark the proponents of Israeli apartheid.


THIS. The 'anti-semitic' argument is bullshiat
By the definition of antisemitism these fascists use, Haaretz and most Israeli Jews are anti-semites.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/f4yXBIigZbg

Miss me yet? ;)

/The knight is Danish btw., as Scania was Danish then. But yes it is a Swedish movie.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't know how you can watch clearly evil shiat like this and come away with the impression that Israel is the good guy.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He should have just used his space laser to scare them off.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I used to do quite a bit of business with an Israeli company.  Their negotiating strategies were....different.

I'd get a quote for them to supply material.  Cost $x
They'd supply about 80% of what I asked for and send me an invoice.
I'm not paying until I get everything
Partial pay the invoice and we will ship you the rest
F you.  Give me my stuff
I FINALLY get all my stuff and they send an invoice for 1.5 times $x
WTF guys no
We had extra shipping costs because it was two shipments
your fault not mine
our material costs went up
sorry but you quoted me a price
fine we'll sue
ok not sure you are going to win
(get's sued)
They lose

I basically was forced into dealing with them 3 times.  Same shiat every time except they only sued me once.  After the first time subsequent quotes were sky high.   At one point there was some distant relative of someone that worked there that moved to the states and they said they wouldn't do business with me unless I hired him.  Is he even an engineer?  No.  GTFO.

I finally told my customer he can either find a different supplier or different consultant because I was OUT.

I can totally see them just walking up to a piece of ground and saying "this is mine now"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They're doing this in America too..
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dryad: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x477]

Anti-Zionism isn't antisemitism. fark the proponents of Israeli apartheid.

THIS. The 'anti-semitic' argument is bullshiat
By the definition of antisemitism these fascists use, Haaretz and most Israeli Jews are anti-semites.


I'd say just move to Wyoming or Alberta or something. Quit squabbling over that half acre of land and go get yourself an entire mountain.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: https://youtu.be/f4yXBIigZbg

Miss me yet? ;)

/The knight is Danish btw., as Scania was Danish then. But yes it is a Swedish movie.


Brain Guy?  What's he doing there?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He stole more than that house. By the looks of him he stole the buffet at Sizzler four days a week for the last twenty years.
 
special20
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

veale728: in a thick US accent

That makes as much sense as saying "Asian accent".


If you hear somebody speaking your native tongue... for instance, a person from "Asia"... it's quite often, easily detectable, and as often the attribute of an accent is used colloquially to throw a veil on other ethnocentric values your native born culture may have.

In the context of the story, the guy was also from Brooklyn... which... I don't know.... isn't always a typical American "accent".
 
JRoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Must work for the banking system.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Ketchuponsteak: https://youtu.be/f4yXBIigZbg

Miss me yet? ;)

/The knight is Danish btw., as Scania was Danish then. But yes it is a Swedish movie.

Brain Guy?  What's he doing there?


Trying to expand his singing career:

When Loving Lovers Love
Youtube bwELovShqqs
 
Dryad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bandito King: I don't know how you can watch clearly evil shiat like this and come away with the impression that Israel is the good guy.


Because the 'bad guys' are 'terrorists'.
See, when the 'good guys' come to steal their homes, steal their property, and herd them into ghettoes, sometimes a few resist. Proving they are terrorists, therefore requiring and justifying MORE stealing of homes and herding more of them into camps. Purely in self-defense, mind you.
-
Gee. People resisting when folks seize their homes, property, and herd them into ghettoes. Where have I heard that before? Warsaw rings a bell. I wonder if this guy in the video and his apologists here considered those folks terrorists as well?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x477]


One of these things is not like the other.  As a practical matter, right of return is never going to farking happen (except maybe in very small numbers as a token gesture).  If that's the hill the Palestinian side wants to die on, well, die they will.
 
evilchode
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

veale728: in a thick US accent

That makes as much sense as saying "Asian accent".


I assumed they either meant deep south or Brooklyn. Those are the only 2 American accents people around the world are familiar with.
 
special20
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: I'd say just move to Wyoming or Alberta or something. Quit squabbling over that half acre of land and go get yourself an entire mountain.


Oh, have I missed the "great mountain giveaway" that all these countries are apparently having?
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
oh I wonder when bostonguy will be coming over to complain that everyone is unfairly bashing Israel.
 
Dryad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x477]

One of these things is not like the other.  As a practical matter, right of return is never going to farking happen (except maybe in very small numbers as a token gesture).  If that's the hill the Palestinian side wants to die on, well, die they will.


Oh, you can be sure Likud will make them die no matter what hill they try to stand on.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought Jared Kushner took care of the problems over there.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

veale728: in a thick US accent

That makes as much sense as saying "Asian accent".


Plenty of people in America describe English people broadly as having a "British" accent instead of a Yorkshire accent, or Leeds, or West Country, etc.  If you're not from there, it can be hard to differentiate.  Even if you can, your readers may not know what that means, so you generalize it at first and add details later if necessary.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dryad: Geotpf: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x477]

One of these things is not like the other.  As a practical matter, right of return is never going to farking happen (except maybe in very small numbers as a token gesture).  If that's the hill the Palestinian side wants to die on, well, die they will.

Oh, you can be sure Likud will make them die no matter what hill they try to stand on.


Oh, don't get me wrong, the Israeli government is in the wrong here more than in the right, IMHO.  But "My great grandfather's house used to be right where that 20 story building now is so me and my dozen cousins should get ownership of the building and Israeli citizenship" type of thing is never going to happen for a wide variety of obvious reasons.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Normally you have to go to the pol tab for a thread of this quality.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

special20: veale728: in a thick US accent

That makes as much sense as saying "Asian accent".

If you hear somebody speaking your native tongue... for instance, a person from "Asia"... it's quite often, easily detectable, and as often the attribute of an accent is used colloquially to throw a veil on other ethnocentric values your native born culture may have.

In the context of the story, the guy was also from Brooklyn... which... I don't know.... isn't always a typical American "accent".


Not just Brooklyn, either. I've heard that there is even a boston guy who relocated to Israel and is expectedly very pro-Israel.
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dryad: Bandito King: I don't know how you can watch clearly evil shiat like this and come away with the impression that Israel is the good guy.

Because the 'bad guys' are 'terrorists'.
See, when the 'good guys' come to steal their homes, steal their property, and herd them into ghettoes, sometimes a few resist. Proving they are terrorists, therefore requiring and justifying MORE stealing of homes and herding more of them into camps. Purely in self-defense, mind you.
-
Gee. People resisting when folks seize their homes, property, and herd them into ghettoes. Where have I heard that before? Warsaw rings a bell. I wonder if this guy in the video and his apologists here considered those folks terrorists as well?


Except that the whole "ghetto" concept was a Jewish thing. They even today have wire boundaries enclosing Manhattan. Obviously only Orthodox Jews give a shiat about this stuff today but guess what most Settlers are?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

special20: fanbladesaresharp: I'd say just move to Wyoming or Alberta or something. Quit squabbling over that half acre of land and go get yourself an entire mountain.

Oh, have I missed the "great mountain giveaway" that all these countries are apparently having?


For the right price you can. Check your local real estate listings.
 
hamsack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ibetthejewsdidthis.jpg
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: special20: veale728: in a thick US accent

That makes as much sense as saying "Asian accent".

If you hear somebody speaking your native tongue... for instance, a person from "Asia"... it's quite often, easily detectable, and as often the attribute of an accent is used colloquially to throw a veil on other ethnocentric values your native born culture may have.

In the context of the story, the guy was also from Brooklyn... which... I don't know.... isn't always a typical American "accent".

Not just Brooklyn, either. I've heard that there is even a boston guy who relocated to Israel and is expectedly very pro-Israel.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

flucto: Normally you have to go to the pol tab for a thread of this quality.


Since the Presidential runs began last year EVERY thread is now part of the pol tab.
 
