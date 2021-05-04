 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Woman gets ten years for sneaking gun into jail in a 'body cavity'   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
26
    More: Followup, Prison, Amy Natasha Wilhite, county jail, Penology, body cavity, loaded revolver, Boone County Correctional Facility, jail's housing units  
26 Comments     (+0 »)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I heard about shooting a load into the honey pot.  Not the honey pot shooting back.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it was either that or DVDA
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
again? how common is this?
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: again? how common is this?


Revolvers? In your vagina? It's more likely than you think.

We ran this article about her in March. This one's about the sentencing.

Although I'm a little disappointed that subby didn't manage to work "ten years in the hole" into the headline somehow.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buried lede: three centipedes died of gunshot wounds.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait til she runs into her nemesis and there's a shootout.
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Body cavities can be avoided with daily brushing and flossing. She must not have a mother.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn woman, file the farking hammer down.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess that gun will be well lubed for a while.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called the Prison Gunshop, revolver in the front, ammo in the back
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and the .22 revolver..."

If it had been a .357 Magnum Cobra, all I could think was

Size queen.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why quotes around body cavity?
 
goodbeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a REALrough 39
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once you go .45 ACP automag long slide, you never go back.
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodbeer: [Fark user image image 425x222]
That's a REALrough 39


When I saw that picture, I thought 60.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That gun needs a cleaning.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodbeer: [Fark user image 425x222]
That's a REALrough 39


Yeah.  That's 39 Jupiter years.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: goodbeer: [Fark user image 425x222]
That's a REALrough 39

Yeah.  That's 39 Jupiter years.


Oh yeah, you scienced the shiat out of that one. Kudos 👍👍👍
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Could be worse

spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why quotes around body cavity?

While several outlets have reported that Wilhite hid the weapon in her vagina, police and court records said that Wilhite "had the very small revolver concealed within a body cavity when she was brought into the Boone County Jail.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

spongeboob: chitownmike: Why quotes around body cavity?

While several outlets have reported that Wilhite hid the weapon in her vagina, police and court records said that Wilhite "had the very small revolver concealed within a body cavity when she was brought into the Boone County Jail.


I was talking about the headline
 
zamboni
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is that a gun in your "pocket" , or are you just glad to see me?
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: [Fark user image 686x858]


First thing I thought of.....
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ah, the old .22 calibre 'centipede' pistol. It's more likely than you think.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

goodbeer: [Fark user image 425x222]
That's a REALrough 39


Damn, I own one of these (the gun, not the woman). It's a North American Arms 22 Mini. Yeah, it can be concealed where the sun don't shine, but it would be a good idea to file off the hammer spur and front sight first. It's useless with 22 LR ammo, because there isn't enough barrel to spin the bullet. It tumbles and keyholes pretty badly. However it is decently accurate with 22 Short and 22 CB. None of these calibers are reliable manstoppers. However, I can carry it in my glasses case.
 
