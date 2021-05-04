 Skip to content
 
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay) 137 Merit Badges
    More: Cool, Boy Scouts of America, Eagle Scout, Scouting, Last year, 16-year-old, Eagle Scout Owen Eakle, Merit badge, Venturing  
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yo dawg, is there a merit badge for getting every merit badge?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Yo dawg, is there a merit badge for getting every merit badge?



 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One for each scoutmaster that diddled him?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Watch out ladies
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nerd Alert.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Except for the badge for spelling, I guess.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As much potential good that they do for kids at the troop level, Boy Scouts of America as an organization can go fark itself.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
merit badge mills are terrible.  this kid doesn't know shiat about the subject matter beyond what was needed to pass each requirement.   it's almost as bad as the 12 year old girl who just earned her Eagle Scout.  for that to be possible, they must have changed some of the time and leadership requirements.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm guessing "Touching a Girl" isn't one of them.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 837x828]


Hey! We didn't get a beer pong badge in my day! I'm 34, is it too late to go back and try again?
 
keldaria
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Overachievers like this need to be shipped off to a desert island somewhere to earn their "survival for 100 years away from civilization" merit badge. They ruin the curve for everyone else and make us look bad.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
0 Girlfriends
 
Igotnothing2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a lot of free time...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 837x828]

Hey! We didn't get a beer pong badge in my day! I'm 34, is it too late to go back and try again?


every single scout dad is reliving the dream, you can too!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

 
freetomato
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/My son was an Eagle Scout
//He better figure out the bra thing, since he is a newlywed
 
Xerxes2004
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, but did he sell any cookies?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Person writing headline did not get a badge for proofreading.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

asciibaron: merit badge mills are terrible.  this kid doesn't know shiat about the subject matter beyond what was needed to pass each requirement.   it's almost as bad as the 12 year old girl who just earned her Eagle Scout.  for that to be possible, they must have changed some of the time and leadership requirements.


I'm not going to disagree. I'm guessing he got some passes on ones that have time requirements.

The couple of kids I've known to max out on badges did nothing but requirements and were still working on stuff when the clock ran out on their 18th birthday. 

A 12 year old Eagle is not possible with the time requirements (a minimum of 27 months is required from date of crossover or joining).
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good for him. I can't wait to see the first girl that gets them all....should be soon.
I can't say the BSA is a perfect organization on a national level, but individual packs and troops are always a great place to be.
My son got three silver palms with his Eagle patch!.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eagle Scout Owen Eakle

Now he's an Eakle Scout.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

keldaria: Overachievers like this need to be shipped off to a desert island somewhere to earn their "survival for 100 years away from civilization" merit badge. They ruin the curve for everyone else and make us look bad.



 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 837x828]

Hey! We didn't get a beer pong badge in my day! I'm 34, is it too late to go back and try again?


No
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

asciibaron: merit badge mills are terrible.  this kid doesn't know shiat about the subject matter beyond what was needed to pass each requirement.   it's almost as bad as the 12 year old girl who just earned her Eagle Scout.  for that to be possible, they must have changed some of the time and leadership requirements.


That time-line is impossible. National Council would never allow it.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Badges? WE DON'T NEED NO STINKING BADGES!!!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

freetomato: [Fark user image 201x251]

/My son was an Eagle Scout
//He better figure out the bra thing, since he is a newlywed


Teeth are just as good.......
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: GRCooper: Yo dawg, is there a merit badge for getting every merit badge?

[Fark user image 350x322]


Perfect.  They ought to make it official.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

asciibaron: merit badge mills are terrible.  this kid doesn't know shiat about the subject matter beyond what was needed to pass each requirement.   it's almost as bad as the 12 year old girl who just earned her Eagle Scout.  for that to be possible, they must have changed some of the time and leadership requirements.


You know what?  I don't have a problem with this. Being exposed to a lot of different things, even for a minimal amount of time is not a bad thing. Who knows where the things he wouldn't normally have learned will lead him?

Was proofreading one of the badges?  Because he might be writing a letter to the editor right now.
 
orbister
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

asciibaron: merit badge mills are terrible. this kid doesn't know shiat about the subject matter beyond what was needed to pass each requirement.



 
gbv23
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
whole lotta tenderfoots in this thread
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asciibaron: merit badge mills are terrible.  this kid doesn't know shiat about the subject matter beyond what was needed to pass each requirement.   it's almost as bad as the 12 year old girl who just earned her Eagle Scout.  for that to be possible, they must have changed some of the time and leadership requirements.


Went to Philmont with a crew member with merit badges around the back of his sash (1983?).  Seemed normal enough, and in a heavily scouting family (both older brothers were in the crew, the eldest as advisor and was the scoutmaster).

Granted, this was about a third of the number this sap got.  But how does this compare to playing a guitar or xbox long enough to equally "git gud"?  Kids get weird obsessions, and somehow grow out of them.
/got my Eagle
//no way was I getting more than 21 merit badges
///I think only one guy in my troop ever got a palm
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Xerxes2004: Yeah, but did he sell any cookies?


He probably bought some...
...and used them as poker chips.

...and used them as poker chips.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Xerxes2004: Yeah, but did he sell any cookies?


hey mister, hey mister, wanna buy a cookie?
 
