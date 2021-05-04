 Skip to content
(NYPost)   I attended a protest and all I got was this t-shirt that later formed the basis for a mistrial   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Martin Luther King, Jr., Jury, Juror Brandon Mitchell, Jury selection, Broadsheet, Question, African American, Black Lives Matter T-shirt  
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't have a real good feeling about this.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naaah, I'm sure he was impartial.  Just like this guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: I just don't have a real good feeling about this.


If this juror's lying causes a mistrial I sure hope his neighbors show the appropriate appreciation for his efforts.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

8 inches: Naaah, I'm sure he was impartial.  Just like this guy.[Fark user image 320x368]


That was close to my first thoughts on the matter.
 
Magnus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
shiatshiatshiat, This is incredibly stupid.  What's his Fark handle?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Were there similar questions about Blue Lives Matter demonstrations?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: WTFDYW: I just don't have a real good feeling about this.

If this juror's lying causes a mistrial I sure hope his neighbors show the appropriate appreciation for his efforts.


What the hell are his neighbors going to do?
 
king of vegas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

8 inches: Naaah, I'm sure he was impartial.  Just like this guy.[Fark user image image 320x368]


Ah yes, both t-shirts are equally inflammatory
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sure Jan. People who aren't exactly like you can't be jurors.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I showed up for jury duty with a T-shirt that had "Guilty!" on the front. I did not get selected/
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Where can one get a "Free Derek Chauvin" tee shirt? Asking for a friend.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Are they going to have to start vetting a potential juror's social media like an employer would with a prospective applicant? How far would they need to go back? Obviously, we knew there would be an appeal in the verdict, but this photo is all that shiatstain's attorney needs to attempt getting a new trial or it dropped all together.
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Where can one get a "Free Derek Chauvin" tee shirt? Asking for a friend.


I'd bet dollars to donuts there are already several police facebook groups selling them.
 
eKonk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is there a link to an actual news organization's story on this? I will not click a NY Post link.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: WTFDYW: I just don't have a real good feeling about this.

If this juror's lying causes a mistrial I sure hope his neighbors show the appropriate appreciation for his efforts.


Could one argue that even though he was wearing the shirt and at a protest, he couldn't execute the duties of being a juror by being fair and impartial and you know, objectively listening to all evidence presented?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
After the jury has already reached its verdict? That's not how mistrials work.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: WTFDYW: I just don't have a real good feeling about this.

If this juror's lying causes a mistrial I sure hope his neighbors show the appropriate appreciation for his efforts.


Wow, you'd make a good Brown Shirt.
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

8 inches: Naaah, I'm sure he was impartial.  Just like this guy.[Fark user image image 320x368]


Because wearing a shirt supporting the Nazi mass murder of six million Jews and wearing a shirt with MLK's picture on it are equivalent to each other.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jimmyjackfunk: Are they going to have to start vetting a potential juror's social media like an employer would with a prospective applicant?


Start?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is definitely going to be a problem. I'd be surprised if the judge doesn't vacate the verdict because of it.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It may be basis for appeal, but trial is complete so no mistrial. All that's left is sentencing hearing that the defense deferred to the judge
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: SpectroBoy: WTFDYW: I just don't have a real good feeling about this.

If this juror's lying causes a mistrial I sure hope his neighbors show the appropriate appreciation for his efforts.

Wow, you'd make a good Brown Shirt.


I was thinking klan member, but that works too.  Some real psychos around here.
 
chawco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Imagine living in a world where saying "black lives matter" is a politically statement that may make you ineligible to serve on a jury when a police officer callously kills a black person.

What a wacky world. No wonder police are never convicted. Saying police should not kill people is someone a jury exclusion.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RyansPrivates: It may be basis for appeal, but trial is complete so no mistrial. All that's left is sentencing hearing that the defense deferred to the judge


A motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict could be made as well.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vsavatar: This is definitely going to be a problem. I'd be surprised if the judge doesn't vacate the verdict because of it.


Doesn't work that way.

And jurors do not give up their first amendment rights to serve.

Really, everyone thinking this is a problem needs to realize that Pro cop, white only, authoritarian boot sucking is not a requirement to be on a Jury.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkinNortherner: jimmyjackfunk: Are they going to have to start vetting a potential juror's social media like an employer would with a prospective applicant?

Start?


Maybe I'm out of the loop, but when I watch a news story about jury selection, I can't recall either attorney asking potential jurors about social media posts prior to being called.
 
