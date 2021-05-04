 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Connecticut is first US state with 50% full vaccination rate. This isn't helping with the "rich white people get all the vaccines" narrative   (cnbc.com) divider line
45
    More: Obvious, United States, Vaccine, Vaccination, first state, Vaccination schedule, U.S. state, extraordinary achievement, HPV vaccine  
•       •       •

149 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 10:27 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highest vaccine rate AND the best pizza in the country!

/ducks and runs
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it has less to do with skin color and more to do with intelligence, Subby.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subs is right. Class is gonna be the driver.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
CT is 75% white.... Subby do you work for FOX News?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby has obviously not been to Bridgeport.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
agree on intelligence, also isn't the population of Connecticut like 50 people?  Not hard to hit 50% when your population can fit in a large bus.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Highest vaccine rate AND the best pizza in the country!

/ducks and runs


Dystic pizza. The secret ingredient is DYSTIC motherfarker! *grabs junk*

/apologies to julia roberts
//and harmony korine
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You mean old people in the first priority demographic.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PawisBetlog: agree on intelligence, also isn't the population of Connecticut like 50 people?  Not hard to hit 50% when your population can fit in a large bus.


3,500,000 people actually. Which is a larger number than 50.
 
wgb423
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Subby has obviously not been to Bridgeport.


Or New Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, etc etc
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PawisBetlog: agree on intelligence, also isn't the population of Connecticut like 50 people?  Not hard to hit 50% when your population can fit in a large bus.


I was thinking vaccine distribution would be via pneumatic t-shirt gun, but that's actually Rhode Island.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought the narrative was that you shouldn't get vaccinated because that's what rich people want you to do.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

theflatline: CT is 75% white.... Subby do you work for FOX News?


And while there are certainly some very rich people in CT, it also has a pretty significant wealth disparity.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Subby has obviously not been to Bridgeport.


Or Hartford.
Or New Haven.
Or Waterbury.
Or Meriden.
Or Middletown.
Or plenty of other places in the state.

CT's cities and towns rank among the most diverse

We've got plenty of lily-white communities, too, don't get me wrong.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What you tawkin about Subby?

Plenty of Asians in New Haven.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Subby has obviously not been to Bridgeport.


Or Danbury. Or New Haven. Or pretty much anywhere in the state that's not a gated enclave.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So white people are both hogging all the vaccines while simultaneously being so anti-vax so we won't reach herd immunity.  Is there a daily coin toss or something on which one to be outraged about?
 
Fissile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Connecticut is 'rich' in that it has some of the worst income inequality in the US.   From my personal observation there seems to be no middle class in Connecticut.  People residing in CT are either very rich or very poor.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PawisBetlog: agree on intelligence, also isn't the population of Connecticut like 50 people?  Not hard to hit 50% when your population can fit in a large bus.


James William Bottomtooth III would never ride in a bus
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PawisBetlog: agree on intelligence, also isn't the population of Connecticut like 50 people?  Not hard to hit 50% when your population can fit in a large bus.


CT is 29th most populous state
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
People who take problems seriously tend to solve them sooner.  That's what this is telling you.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Subtonic: Subby has obviously not been to Bridgeport.

Or Hartford.
Or New Haven.
Or Waterbury.
Or Meriden.
Or Middletown.
Or plenty of other places in the state.

CT's cities and towns rank among the most diverse

We've got plenty of lily-white communities, too, don't get me wrong.


Granny lived in an apartment in downtown Bridgeport, uncle lived in one of those well-to-do subdivisions half an hour away. Visiting from one to the other as a kid was pretty eye opening.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
According to several sources, there is a reticence among some African Americans towards the vaccine so your premise may be wrong, Subby.

https://www.webmd.com/vaccines/covid-​1​9-vaccine/news/20210202/black-vaccine-​hesitancy-rooted-in-mistrust-doubts

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-persp​e​ctive/2021/02/experts-seek-allay-covid​-vaccine-hesitancy-black-americans

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank​/​2021/03/09/black-americans-stand-out-f​or-their-concern-about-covid-19-61-say​-they-plan-to-get-vaccinated-or-alread​y-have/
 
wgb423
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I happen to be in one of the towns that has Crazy high vax rates.    All walks of life here.   My observation as to WHY we are crushing it?   We have a big tax base of hundreds of businesses; which begets a police force of aprox. 27 as well as a big fire dept. in a town of approx 10k people.   They all got involved and got organized early on to create a drive through site.

I don't think skin pigment had anything to do with it.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Exactly how easy does it need to be to get a free, incredibly safe, humanity-saving vaccine before morons stop whining about how it's just plain too hard for some people to bother to get?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Connecticut is the east coast equivalent to a flyover state. It's just something we pass through to get to Massachusetts and New Hampshire. No reason to stop.
 
wgb423
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Connecticut is the east coast equivalent to a flyover state. It's just something we pass through to get to Massachusetts and New Hampshire. No reason to stop.


Keep talkin that shiat and we gonna put tolls back up.   lols
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I AM ANGRY ABOUT THIS!
 
lizyrd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PawisBetlog: agree on intelligence, also isn't the population of Connecticut like 50 people?  Not hard to hit 50% when your population can fit in a large bus.


Very amusing.

It's the state with the 4th most dense population. And touches numbers 2 and 3. People actually live in the land Southern New England has. If connecticut expanded to the land area of texas while maintaining its population density, 200 million people would live there.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If they did get all the vaccines, at least they are using them, unlike states like Michigan.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: PawisBetlog: agree on intelligence, also isn't the population of Connecticut like 50 people?  Not hard to hit 50% when your population can fit in a large bus.

3,500,000 people actually. Which is a larger number than 50.


And given that quite a few of them work in New York & treat Connecticut as their bedroom community, yeah, I'm betting you're going to see an interesting layout by census tract, with the western side of the state all but done with immunization while the eastern side languishes.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wife is from Stamford and is watching this thread with great interest and is giving me a play-by-play on the diversity and wealth distribution of different towns in cities.

/Her HS yearbook had an urban graffiti design on the cover and the school was really mixed-income, although that involved some busing.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

theflatline: CT is 75% white.... Subby do you work for FOX News?


Whiter than Georgia, per what the US Census Bureau says.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We currently have more available vaccines than we have demand.
 
TTFK
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
CT's biggest issue right now is finding people TO be vaccinated.

At this point, you can pretty much walk in with no appointment and get your shot.  Sites that used to be limited to in-town service (such as Vernon, CT Senior Center) has opened up access to the entire State.  All the major pharmacies have appointments available out the wazoo.  I just checked CVS for example, 87 of 98 towns have appointments available to book right now.

The only reason someone would not be at least in line to be vaccinated in CT at this point is if they CHOSE not to get it.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: theflatline: CT is 75% white.... Subby do you work for FOX News?

Whiter than Georgia, per what the US Census Bureau says.


Georgia isn't that white at all. Ever been to Atlanta?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wgb423: Solty Dog: Connecticut is the east coast equivalent to a flyover state. It's just something we pass through to get to Massachusetts and New Hampshire. No reason to stop.

Keep talkin that shiat and we gonna put tolls back up.   lols


We get enough of that in Mass. Can't drive 5 feet without paying some yahoo in a booth.
 
Magnus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: So white people are both hogging all the vaccines while simultaneously being so anti-vax so we won't reach herd immunity.  Is there a daily coin toss or something on which one to be outraged about?


Today is tails:  White people of moderate means are the debil causing the wing shortage.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Subtonic: PawisBetlog: agree on intelligence, also isn't the population of Connecticut like 50 people?  Not hard to hit 50% when your population can fit in a large bus.

3,500,000 people actually. Which is a larger number than 50.

And given that quite a few of them work in New York & treat Connecticut as their bedroom community, yeah, I'm betting you're going to see an interesting layout by census tract, with the western side of the state all but done with immunization while the eastern side languishes.


Assumption appears to correlate with data. Basically, the two rich corridors - the one between Hartford and NYC, and the one between Boston and New Haven - are covered, while the farming areas are well behind. The northeast corner of the state is going to suck for some time.

I used to live in multiple places in CT, growing up - Thompson, Brooklyn, and Moosup. All three are in Windham County, which is the tip-top of the northeast corner. Might as well be on the Moon in terms of vaccine numbers.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
at this point any vaccination is better than no vaccination. at least the richers wont be spreading it all over the place when they take their 15th vacation.

/of course this doesn't mean we shouldn't be trying to improve availability and vaccination rates for everyone.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Wife is from Stamford and is watching this thread with great interest and is giving me a play-by-play on the diversity and wealth distribution of different towns in cities.

/Her HS yearbook had an urban graffiti design on the cover and the school was really mixed-income, although that involved some busing.


Same here. Used to go to Killingly High School in the mid '80s - we had an exciting vo-ag program & affiliation with Ellis Tech for trade schooling, and we were an odd mix of yuppies, factory workers, & farmers.
 
Magnus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wgb423: I happen to be in one of the towns that has Crazy high vax rates.    All walks of life here.   My observation as to WHY we are crushing it?   We have a big tax base of hundreds of businesses; which begets a police force of aprox. 27 as well as a big fire dept. in a town of approx 10k people.   They all got involved and got organized early on to create a drive through site.

I don't think skin pigment had anything to do with it.


Just what a white person would have us believe.
 
kcoombs69 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TTFK: CT's biggest issue right now is finding people TO be vaccinated.

At this point, you can pretty much walk in with no appointment and get your shot.  Sites that used to be limited to in-town service (such as Vernon, CT Senior Center) has opened up access to the entire State.  All the major pharmacies have appointments available out the wazoo.  I just checked CVS for example, 87 of 98 towns have appointments available to book right now.

The only reason someone would not be at least in line to be vaccinated in CT at this point is if they CHOSE not to get it.


I work at a giant casino in the state and the mega vaccine clinic they have there switched about a week or so ago from appointment only to walk in. It seems the bottleneck is gone.
 
TTFK
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Basically, the two rich corridors - the one between Hartford and NYC, and the one between Boston and New Haven - are covered, while the farming areas are well behind.


Outreach in some areas is better than others

Monday's stop was at Oakridge Dairy, a large dairy farm in Ellington, where about 50 migrant farm workers were vaccinated. Purcaro even gave the introduction in Spanish.

Stops at last week's kickoff included Rein's Deli and Swiss Cleaners in Vernon.

"How can you not se what Vernon is doing," said Courtney, a Vernon resident himself. "Wherever I go in the district (Connecticut's 2nd District), people are talking about what Vernon has been doing."

Courtney was particularly impressed by the efforts at an agriculture venue. It's a topic near and dear to him. As he talked, a carousel of cows was rotating in the background at the Oak Ridge milking house.

"The agricultural workers are essential and need the vaccine," he said. "This is about keeping them healthy so we can out food on the table."
 
Dinodork
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IndyJohn: We currently have more available vaccines than we have demand.


Correct. Time to end emergency authorization and start lining up the chuds. I know who was conspicuously absent when I was a the vax centers.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.