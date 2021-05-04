 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   "Dubai tapped to host Germany's canceled Oktoberfest, upsetting some traditionalists." Ach, ya think?   (msn.com) divider line
32
    More: Obvious, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Beer, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bavaria, advanced stage, Dubai, second year  
•       •       •

380 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 May 2021 at 11:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wasn't April Fools Day last month?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Having been there twice, I can confirm that while public alcohol consumption and public displays of drunkenness are major no-nos, there are plenty of establishments that serve alcohol.  The rule is they have to be attached physically to a hotel or on property owned by a hotel.

So yes, you can definitely go there and get your drink on, just don't be a loudmouth asshole afterwards.

Fark user imageView Full Size

View from Hilton rooftop bar.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Same view earlier that evening.
Fark user imageView Full Size

View from another rooftop hotel bar.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, if I can't go to Oktoberfest in Germany, Dubai is a close second choice
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Um, yeah, in Dubai, not gonna happen.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Disneyland with slave labor is such a happy place.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just like stepping back to 1940s Germany with real authentic slaves.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What month is Oktoberfest in?

Fun fact:  November. Just like the October Revolution in Russia. But in the case of Oktoberfest, I don't think it has anything to do with the calendar, just convenience. It takes some time for beer or wine to age, after all.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: What month is Oktoberfest in?

Fun fact:  November. Just like the October Revolution in Russia. But in the case of Oktoberfest, I don't think it has anything to do with the calendar, just convenience. It takes some time for beer or wine to age, after all.


September, usually.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: What month is Oktoberfest in?

Fun fact:  November. Just like the October Revolution in Russia. But in the case of Oktoberfest, I don't think it has anything to do with the calendar, just convenience. It takes some time for beer or wine to age, after all.


It starts in mid-September.  Ends in the first week of October.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to Oktoberfest 4 times.

One does not simply move Oktoberfest.

They can import beer and German mammaries to Dubai but they can't import Oktoberfest.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From "Dubai Travel Planner" website:
Drinking Laws in Dubai for Tourists, updated in November 2020:
- Licensing laws require venues serving alcohol to be attached to hotels or private clubs.
- It's illegal to drink in the street or a public place or be under the influence of alcohol in a public space.
- The legal drinking age in Dubai is 21 years old.

Oh, and here is one from "Dubai Travel Adventure, Rules for Tourists" that doesn't seem right:
Dressing: Women aren't allowed to wear very short clothes in public that are indecent, but these restrictions are relaxed at designated places like swimming, etc. Women should wear clothes that are below knees and shoulder covered.


So, don't expect any twenty year old frauleins to be flocking to Dubai for Oktoberfest.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson, actor Steven Seagal, and politician and "Terminator" actor Arnold Schwarzenegger are reported to have been invited.

I invited Pamela Anderson, Jessica Simpson, and Carrie Underwood to my lingerie-only birthday party, but they didn't show up.  It would have been a lot more fun if it hadn't just been me.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
IIRC, the only people that go to Oktoberfest are the immediate locals (from Munich and its surrounds) and foreigners. Most Germans avoid it like the plague. So it may not be missed all that much.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oktoberfest or Fyrefest?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Germans have a word for this type of thing:

"Eineblödemarketingideedieniemalsfunkt​ionierenunddentraumvomocktoberfestfüri​mmerruinierenwird"
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Only if they have a hill to recover on.
 
yms
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson, actor Steven Seagal, and politician and "Terminator" actor Arnold Schwarzenegger are reported to have been invited.

I invited Pamela Anderson, Jessica Simpson, and Carrie Underwood to my lingerie-only birthday party, but they didn't show up.  It would have been a lot more fun if it hadn't just been me.


You got any photos?
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
markie_farkie:

So yes, you can definitely go there and get your drink on, just don't be a loudmouth asshole afterwards.


Isn't that the whole point of Oktoberfest? That and scantily dressed beer servers.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mi-go amigo: IIRC, the only people that go to Oktoberfest are the immediate locals (from Munich and its surrounds) and foreigners. Most Germans avoid it like the plague. So it may not be missed all that much.


You are misinformed. There is a huge contingent of "foreigners", but there is no shortage of Germans in attendance, and I would imagine that only increased after reunification (my visits were when East Germans were fenced out).
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Subby, I think it would be "Ach, weisst du?".

/my kingdom for an S set on my keyboard
//zwei
//drei
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson, actor Steven Seagal, and politician and "Terminator" actor Arnold Schwarzenegger are reported to have been invited.

The Schwarz would be kind of fun to see, but the other two... what the hell are you guys thinking?
 
oldfool
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: From "Dubai Travel Planner" website:
Drinking Laws in Dubai for Tourists, updated in November 2020:
- Licensing laws require venues serving alcohol to be attached to hotels or private clubs.
- It's illegal to drink in the street or a public place or be under the influence of alcohol in a public space.
- The legal drinking age in Dubai is 21 years old.

Oh, and here is one from "Dubai Travel Adventure, Rules for Tourists" that doesn't seem right:
Dressing: Women aren't allowed to wear very short clothes in public that are indecent, but these restrictions are relaxed at designated places like swimming, etc. Women should wear clothes that are below knees and shoulder covered.


So, don't expect any twenty year old frauleins to be flocking to Dubai for Oktoberfest.


Dubai Rule #1: Exceptions can always be made, as long as profits permit. That's undoubtedly why they're holding it out at the marina, where the crowd can be quarantined, and agreements like this are in place:

"Speaking on Radio Charivari, a Munich radio station, Blume said permission had been given on the understanding that guests, who might be drunk, would be transported back to where they are staying in buses, to keep them out of sight."
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe just go to the one in Canada instead?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kitchen​e​r,_Ontario#Kitchener%E2%80%93Waterloo_​Oktoberfest
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
unless that's also canceled... :-/
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I would think that everything associated with Oktoberfest would be absolutely haram...

The radicals can be expected to make the sheer weight of their displeasure known very, very soon.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
النقانق والبيرة لجملي !
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cajnik: brantgoose: What month is Oktoberfest in?

Fun fact:  November. Just like the October Revolution in Russia. But in the case of Oktoberfest, I don't think it has anything to do with the calendar, just convenience. It takes some time for beer or wine to age, after all.

September, usually.


Brant is Canadian. Oktoberfest must be a little askew up there, like Canadian Thanksgiving, Canadian dollars, or ketchup chips.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xanadian: Maybe just go to the one in Canada instead?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kitchene​r,_Ontario#Kitchener%E2%80%93Waterloo_​Oktoberfest


Or Chicago.

th.bing.comView Full Size


/ I miss living in Ravenswood/Lincoln Square
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: xanadian: Maybe just go to the one in Canada instead?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kitchene​r,_Ontario#Kitchener%E2%80%93Waterloo_​Oktoberfest

Or Chicago.

[th.bing.com image 474x316]

/ I miss living in Ravenswood/Lincoln Square


Either would be better than Dubai.  f that noise.
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How about St. Patrick's Day hosted in Mexico City?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.